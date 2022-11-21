Read full article on original website
Millwork firm to bring new jobs to Jackson County
It will mean more jobs for Jackson County: the millwork manufacturing firm Steves and Sons says it will invest more than $100 million and create 170 payroll positions at a new facility in Jackson County. From the Governor’s Office…. Gov. Brian P. Kemp today announced that Steves & Sons,...
Early voting underway in some Georgia counties
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)
“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip
Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
accesswdun.com
Atlanta company purchases Lakeshore Mall for $15M
Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville has new owners. Branch Lakeshore Associates LP purchased the circa-1970 facility on Oct. 27 for $15 million, Hall County records show. Prior to the sale, the mall had been owned by Stockbridge Lakeshore LLC of Warren, MI. Lakeshore Mall opened in 1970 as Lakeshore Plaza and...
Oconee Enterprise
Local Post Office operations restructured - Carriers forced to drive longer and Watkinsville employees transferred
Saturday Nov. 19 was the first day that mail carriers spent more time on the road even before delivering mail to the first home on their route. On Nov. 19, mail carriers for all parts of Oconee County except those serving Bogart were required to pick up mail from the processing center at 575 Olympic Drive in Athens, which is about 10 miles from downtown Watkinsville.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police Department experiencing shortage of officers
Like many industries, the Gainesville Police Department has seen a decline in job applications since the Covid-19 pandemic. Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said this is something that is being seen nationwide. “Subjectively, I think that some of the anti-police sentiment that we saw roll across the nation kind of...
Red and Black
Athens police talk co-responder team at Clarke County Republican meeting
Lt. Joseph Geiger and Sgt. Robie Cochran of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department spoke about the department’s co-responder team at the Clarke County Republican Party meeting on Nov. 14. Their conversations centered around how they can assist the homeless and individuals with mental illnesses in Athens. The meeting began...
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
Church in DeKalb County files lawsuit after financial scheme costs church millions
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A local megachurch is speaking out to Channel 2 Action News about a financial scheme targeting Black congregations across the country. House of Hope Atlanta filed this lawsuit on Tuesday because of what they are calling a nationwide conspiracy that cost them millions of dollars.
fox5atlanta.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Metro-Atlanta residents need more than 50% more annual income than they did this time last year to afford a home, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin. The study says the annual income required to afford a median-price home in October 2022 in metro Atlanta...
myasbn.com
Mayor Andre Dickens announces Atlanta Commercial Down Payment Assistance Loan Program for small businesses
A new $3.5 million loan program has been created by the city of Atlanta and its mayor to promote small regional companies through generating equity. Atlanta small businesses can apply for a direct loan of up to 20% of commercial property costs, with a cap of $200,000, through the Atlanta Commercial Down Payment Assistance Loan Program (CDPA). Loans are given for the purchase or acquisition of a commercially zoned building within the city of Atlanta, as well as for any necessary improvements. The loan can be converted to a grant if the business makes consistent payments for ten years and complies with clawback requirements. The fund is made possible by a $20 million gift from Wells Fargo to assist Atlanta small business owners in owning more of their company’s assets, including real estate and equipment, and to finance physical improvements to their facilities.
‘Devastating’ loss of indigent defenders in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County has a shortage of indigent defense attorneys in superior court, where the toughest cases are tried.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Georgia Going For History on Saturday
Georgia will look to do what no other football team in the school's history has ever done when they take on Georgia Tech this Saturday.
Newnan Times-Herald
Clean Old-Fashioned Hate
It began 129 years ago when the Tech men from Atlanta boarded the train called “The Football Special,” and headed for Athens where they would play the University of Georgia in the inaugural COFH game. In those days touchdowns were four points and the try after was two...
cityofsugarhill.com
Service Announcement From Waste Management
City of Sugar Hill residents, Waste Management has informed the city that its services will run on a one-day delay for both waste and recycling pick up due to the Thanksgiving holiday. All residents with a Thursday service day will receive service on Friday and all residents with a Friday service day will receive service on Saturday.
GDOT looks for input on plans for Highway 316
The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking for public input on plans to upgrade Georgia Highway 316 between State Route 20 in Gwinnett County and the Georgia Highway 10 Loop in Athens. The DOT says “the primary challenges to be addressed are high crash rates and congestion. The projects are proposed to reduce potential crash frequency and severity and improve operations and mobility along the corridor.”
Red and Black
Vintage market brings classic Georgia pieces to Athens
With Black Friday just around the corner, many are preparing for the infamous battle of finding the best gifts with the greatest deals. For some, the perfect find was discovered this Sunday at the Bulldog Vintage Market. The Bulldog Vintage Market was held at The Classic Center Pavilion on Nov....
