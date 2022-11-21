ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Van Zandt County approves broadband plan

Canton, Texas (KLTV) - A six-step broadband project was approved Wednesday at the Van Zandt County Commissioners Court meeting. Executive Director of the East Texas Council of Government, David Cleveland, explained the plan includes 214 miles of broadband projects across the county. “It’s impossible to address every single broadband need...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Visit Tyler taking applications for Rose City Ambassador Program

Visit Tyler is now taking applications for its Rose City Ambassador Program which is in its second year. The program is aimed at giving high school students the opportunity to earn community volunteer hours. The volunteer program is open to all high school students residing in Smith County who enjoy...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: What is open in East Texas on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For those last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs or for those who want to dine out, what will be open in East Texas? We have compiled a list of places that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. **Please double-check with your local restaurant and stores for specific hours and offerings** Stores Brookshires: Closing […]
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

City of Tyler welcomes 'biggest tree ever' to downtown square

Go big or go home was the motto on Tuesday morning as the city rallied to bring a ginormous Christmas tree to Tyler. City crews were on the ground of an area farm at 9 a.m. hoping to quickly secure the nearly 40-foot tree on a trailer and haul it to the downtown square. Things didn’t go according to plan, said City of Tyler Urban Forester Madeline Burton, but it all worked out as the Eastern Redcedar is now stands tall in its new home as the biggest tree the city has ever had.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Future unclear for site of Kilgore motel destroyed in fire

KILGORE — Future plans for the site of the former Kilgore Best Western Inn remain unclear more than five months after an accidental fire gutted the structure. The city approved a demolition permit for what remained of the building in late October, and the demolition process began earlier this month. Kilgore LAXMI of Longview owns the property, according to Gregg County Appraisal District records.
KILGORE, TX
csengineermag.com

McCarthy Completes Cancer Center at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has completed construction of the Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler, Texas. A Cottonwood Development project, the 85,000-square-foot research facility is located on the CHRISTUS® Trinity Mother Frances – Tyler campus and will now provide outpatient care to surrounding communities. To celebrate the completion, CHRISTUS® Trinity Mother Frances held a ribbon cutting & blessing ceremony for their tenant spaces, attended by CHRISTUS® leadership, local, state, and federal officials, and clergy members. McCarthy broke ground on the project in May 2021.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Q & Brew in Canton is finally able to start the rebuilding process after a devastating fire that happened in September. “Wait and be patient, because the insurance company said until we’re done with the investigations you can’t touch any of this,” says general partner of Silver Spur Resort, Jack Woodward.
CANTON, TX
KLTV

Lane closures caused by power line damages near CR 2841 on US 80

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Mineola fire and police department are on the scene of downed power lines on SH 80 near CR 2230. According to early reports by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Thursday when an 18 wheeler attempted to pull out of its stationary position and snagged the power lines. There are no reported injuries.
MINEOLA, TX
CBS19

Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale

TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
LINDALE, TX
inforney.com

Runners brave the rain for annual Tyler Turkey Trot

Runners of all ages braved the weather Thanksgiving morning for the 20th annual Tyler Turkey Trot. Despite the downfall, participants gathered at Racquet and Jog in Tyler where the race started and finished. Nearly 900 runners put on their rain jackets and brought their families to run, walk and wait...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Multiple fire crews respond to Smith County neighborhood

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a reported structure fire northeast of Tyler Monday night. By 11:30 p.m., at least a half-dozen emergency vehicles were dispatched to County Road 381, east of U.S. Highway 271. Winona and Red Springs were among the responding agencies,...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Rollover on I-20 near SH 110 causing traffic delays

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays Thursday near I-20 and SH 110. Wreck appears to be affecting traffic in the westbound lanes of I-20 west of Hideaway and in the area of SH110, roughly around mile marker 549. Traffic is also slowed in the eastbound lanes of I-20.
HIDEAWAY, TX
inforney.com

East Texas fire marshals offer safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving

Thursday will be a day to give thanks, but it’s also the peak day for home cooking fires. East Texas fire marshals are warning residents to keep safety top of mind as they celebrate this week. “No matter how many years you’ve been cooking, or how many Thanksgiving feasts...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy