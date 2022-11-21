Go big or go home was the motto on Tuesday morning as the city rallied to bring a ginormous Christmas tree to Tyler. City crews were on the ground of an area farm at 9 a.m. hoping to quickly secure the nearly 40-foot tree on a trailer and haul it to the downtown square. Things didn’t go according to plan, said City of Tyler Urban Forester Madeline Burton, but it all worked out as the Eastern Redcedar is now stands tall in its new home as the biggest tree the city has ever had.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO