News Channel Nebraska
3-pointers carry Wayne State men past Tampa 72-63
Wayne, Neb. --- Wayne State sank 13 3-pointers and held off a late Tampa rally to down the Spartans 72-63 Friday evening at the Eckerd Thanksgiving Classic Men’s Basketball Tournament in St. Petersburg, Florida. With the win Wayne State moves to 5-1 while the Spartans drop to 1-3. Tampa...
Wildcats blast Fort Lewis behind career-high 37 points from Zacharias
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Lauren Zacharias scored a career-high 37 points as the Wayne State women’s team dominated Fort Lewis 90-60 on Friday in Colorado. The Wildcats never trailed in the game, building leads as large as 33 points against the Skyhawks. Zacharias drained 12-of-17 shots, including 7-of-10...
Waterfowl death at Lewis & Clark State Recreational Area leads to advisory
CROFTON, Neb. -- A mass waterfowl death at the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area in northeast Nebraska has prompted state officials to urge caution to potential vistors. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the bird die-off was reported on Tuesday. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl,...
Newman Grove mayor dies at 47
ALBION, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mayor has died. 47-year-old Jarod Adams died unexpectedly Wednesday at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, according to Levander Funeral Home. Adams graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1994 and went on to attend Central Community College in Hastings before starting his...
Elsmere rancher named Northeast's Agceptional Woman of the Year
NORFOLK, Neb. – An advocate for agriculture in Nebraska has been recognized for her contributions to the industry. Anita Keys, Elsmere, was named 2022 Ag-ceptional Woman of the Year during Northeast Community College’s Agceptional Women’s Conference recently on the Northeast campus in Norfolk. The announcement was made as part of a video tribute that was played during the opening session of the 14th annual conference. The video was sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America and produced by the Northeast Agriculture Department and District 25 Productions, LLC.
Northeast Livestock Judging Team raising travel funds with annual Classic Steer and Heifer Show
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A community college in northeast Nebraska is holding a livestock show this weekend. Northeast Community College is holding its 37th Annual NECC Livestock Classic Steer and Heifer Show this Friday and Saturday. The classic will showcase two showmanship events, along with two breeding Heifer showcases and a...
Winside HS students build shelters for community cats this winter
WINSIDE, Neb. -- High school students in a northeast Nebraska town are helping out their local feral cats. Winside High School students created little homes for cats in their community so these furry felines have a place to go this winter. Emma Burris-Janssen is one of a few community members...
Small Business Saturday gives local businesses the spotlight
NORFOLK, Neb. -- It was an important weekend for smaller businesses around the country. Saturday marked ‘Small Business Saturday’ as the annual day encouraging shoppers to check out their local shops and appreciate what they do for the community. Small Business Saturday was originally started by American Express...
Vehicle crash that led to heavy smoke around area sends one to hospital
NORFOLK, Neb. --A northeast Nebraska fire department was kept busy on Saturday morning responding to a crash. The Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to 2100 Pasewalk Avenue for a report of smoke near a bank. Upon arrival, smoke could be seen coming near the Madison County Bank near Hy-Vee.
Small businesses in downtown Norfolk also benefit from Black Friday
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Friday after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday, marks one of the biggest shopping days of the year. It gives shoppers an opportunity to cash in on customer-friendly deals. Places like Target and Walmart are some of the busiest stores this time of the year and...
