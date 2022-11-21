ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Miami

Carriers feeling cheery about on-time holiday deliveries

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YjIy_0jJ9T0Er00

Shipping companies feeling cheery about on-time holiday deliveries 00:16

MIAMI - The nation's major shipping companies are in the best shape to get holiday shoppers' packages delivered on time since the start of the pandemic, suggesting a return to normalcy.

Carriers like the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and United Parcel Service project to have enough capacity after struggling under the holiday crush for the past two years, when many people hunkered down at home and turned to online shopping.

The system is already being put to the test ahead of big shopping days on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when retailers entice shoppers with bargains. Amazon held a second Prime Day in October to jumpstart early holiday sales, but some shoppers are still holding out for deals in the coming days.

Brie Carere, chief customer care officer at FedEx, told The Associated Press she's not worried: "The network is running the best that it has since COVID. We're confident and ready."

There are several factors at play: Consumers have gotten an early start, done more shopping in stores and moderated spending because of inflationary pressures, thus reducing shipping volume and spreading out shipments over a longer period. An extra shipping day between Thanksgiving and Christmas helps, too.

The outlook could be a win for carriers who need fewer temporary workers, retailers who face fewer peak surcharges, and shoppers whose gifts are more likely to be delivered on time, said Satish Jindel, president of Pennsylvania-based ShipMatrix.

The overall optimism represents a sharp contrast to holiday seasons in 2020 and 2021 when more everyday items were shipped during the pandemic, supply chain problems were a concern, and shipping companies struggled to keep up.

Carriers that reached their capacity limit dumped their excess parcels on the struggling U.S. Postal Service in 2020, when more than a third of Postal Service first-class mail was late by the time Christmas arrived. Back then, the Postal Service battled through despite thousands of quarantined workers.

Performance improved last year. And Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the situation is even better now, with the installation of 137 new package-sorting machines ahead of the holiday season, bringing the total to 249 additional package-processing machines since March 2021.

That boosts the Postal Service's daily package processing ability to 60 million, and staffing improvements allowed the Postal Service to reduce seasonal hiring by half.

"Our customers and the American people should feel confident in the service we will provide for the holiday season," he said.

All told, shipping companies are projected to have excess capacity of 10 million to 20 million parcels beyond what's needed each day at peak shipping time, providing a buffer and lowering peak surcharges, Jindel said.

And they continue to line up extra workers to help with peak demand. Amazon, which operates its own fleet of delivery vehicles, said it's once again hiring 150,000 employees for full-time, part-time and seasonal roles in the United States. United Parcel Service planned to hire upward of 100,000 seasonal workers to get over the hump while stressing that it's still a good idea to avoid waiting to the last minute.

"Shopping, buying and shipping early continue to be important to avoid the busiest times of peak season," said UPS spokesperson Jim Mayer.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Black Friday, holiday shopping season kicks off with inflation-dampening spirits

MIAMI - While Black Friday will mark a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns, uncertainty still remains. The U.S. job market remains strong, consumer spending is resilient and inflation has been slowing. But elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other household costs have taken a toll on shoppers. As a result, many are reluctant to spend unless there is a big sale and are being more selective with what they will buy - in many cases, trading down to cheaper stuff and less expensive stores. Shoppers are also dipping more into their savings, turning increasingly to "buy now, pay...
CBS Miami

Black Friday: What to know about "buy now, pay later" plans

As consumers gear up for their holiday shopping this year, some may turn to "buy now, pay later" loans to fund gift purchases, especially young and low-income consumers who may not have ready access to traditional credit.But financial experts are cautioning shoppers to be aware of hidden financial risks with these popular loans. If you've shopped online for clothes or furniture, sneakers or concert tickets, you've likely seen the option at checkout to break the cost into smaller installments over time. Companies like Afterpay, Affirm, Klarna and Paypal all offer the service, with Apple due to enter the market later this year.But with economic instability rising,...
CBS Miami

Black Friday bargain hunting underway

MIAMI - Ready, set, bargain hunt. Black Friday will be in full swing today, according to the National Retail Federation, with more than 115 million people planning to shop for deals, more than two-thirds will shop at brick-and-mortar stores, up from 64% in 2021. "People like to go to the stores, people like to see their clothes, try on sweaters, ask their friend if it looks good on them, maybe get something to eat at the mall," said Hitha Herzog with H Squared Research.Pete Marrero, the General Manager of Dolphin Mall, agrees."So, there's a lot to be said about...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Christmas trees will be more expensive this year

MIAMI - Millions of families are starting the search for a Christmas tree during the holiday weekend, and many will decide whether to get a real tree or an artificial one. Like just about everything we buy, inflation is making real trees more expensive. Tree growers have seen their costs go up and are selling trees for more this year. A survey conducted by the Real Christmas Tree Board found that wholesalers are pushing up prices anywhere from 5% to 15% and retailers could boost that number even more. "The height of the tree and the tree species are...
CBS Miami

Thousands flock to South Florida malls for Black Friday deals

MIAMI - In what is now a holiday tradition, thousands of South Floridians flocked to South Florida malls on Black Friday to take advantage of discounts on big and small items. Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season and even though the tradition has dwindled a bit in recent years because of the comfort of shopping from home on the internet, local malls were packed on Friday. On the web, bargain hunters dethroned Amazon as their number one go-to spot. This year, Walmart is top of mind for holiday shoppers, according to advertising technology company Captify, which tracks more than 1...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
123K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy