"Goosebumps": Welsh fans react to hearing national anthem at first World Cup in 64 years

When Wales lined up to take on USA at World Cup 2022 , the last time their national anthem - Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau - had been heard at the tournament was in 1958, fully 64 years ago.

That all changed ahead of their opening Group B match, though, with the thousands of Welsh fans and 11 players lined up in full voice at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar.

Indeed, the players sung at the top of their voices in what was a rousing rendition of the national anthem, and fans have reacted rather favourably on social media.

ITV Football posted the minute-and-a-half clip of the national anthem ahead of Wales' fixture against the USA, tweeting: "Chills... It's been 64 years since Wales last qualified for the World Cup! They look happy to be back..."

See more

Fans commented positively on the spinetingling sound of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau being sung on football's greatest stage once again, with plenty of replies clearly proud to see the anthem creating such a storm in Qatar.

One tweeted: "Cymru win the anthems. Not so fussed about the football now, I am just here for the singing!"

Meanwhile, another said: "Such a good anthem. I love the energy and the feeling after 64 years."

A Welsh fan replied to ITV, stating: "The Welsh voice will make us sound like 60,000 fans."

Fitting 60,000 fans into the Al Rayyan Stadium, a ground which has a maximum capacity of 44,740, would certainly help Wales' cause against the USA, providing even more of a backing for their players on the pitch.

It could also be a possibility, too. After all, organisers announced that the Netherlands' game against Senegal had an official attendance of 41,721 at the Al Thumama 40,000 capacity-stadium.

One fan didn't have much to say, other than: "Amazing."

The Welsh pride was certainly evident in one Welsh person, who admitted to getting emotional after hearing the anthem. FourFourTwo are sure they weren't the only one.

"Got goose bumps and a tear then, fantastic national anthem."