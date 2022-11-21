World Cup 2022: Timothy Weah achieves TWO things father George Weah never could in one game, versus Wales

Being the son of George Weah mustn't be easy. Timothy Weah's dad was not only one of the greatest players of all time – the first and, currently, only African player to win World Player of the Year – but he later became the president of Liberia after hanging up his boots. Talk about big boots to fill.

George, who played for clubs including Monaco , PSG and Milan claimed the 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year award before moving into politics in 2003. On and off the field, he's achieved things most can only dream of.

Yet, in one match against Wales, his son Timothy achieved two things his old man never could: playing in a World Cup match and... scoring in a World Cup match. Weah Jr. opened the scoring against Gareth Bale & Co. in both nation's opening game of Group B at the World Cup 2022.

Lille forward Timothy elected to play for the USA, the nation in which he was born, as opposed to the land of his father's birth, meaning he always stood a better chance of making it to a major intentional tournament – something his brilliant father never managed.

Now he'll be hoping to add more goals to his account as the USA bid to make it out of their group. Whatever happens though, Timothy Weah can proudly say he managed to do not, but two things, his unstoppable father never managed.