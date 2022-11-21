Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
laptopmag.com
29 Best Walmart Black Friday deals 2022
Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days sale continues to offer early Black Friday deals on laptops, tablets, monitors, wearables, and more. Yesterday, Walmart+ members got to shop seven hours earlier and first dibs on hot ticket items and Walmart's epic discounts. Everyone can shop the latest round of Walmart Black Friday deals online right now or in stores on Black Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. local time.
Digital Trends
Perfect for work and school, this 15-inch Windows laptop is $179
Do you need a reliable and affordable Windows-powered laptop for work or school? If you’re on the hunt for one, you shouldn’t ignore Walmart’s offer for the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It’s part of the retailer’s early Black Friday laptop deals with a $20 discount, which brings its price down to $179 from its original price of $199. It’s unclear how long the laptop will be included in the Walmart Black Friday sale though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to complete the transaction today.
TechRadar
Best Windows laptop 2022: the top Windows 11 laptops money can buy
All the top choices for those wanting the best Windows laptop. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are already here, and we've already seen some big sales on the laptops in this list currently ongoing or expected to drop — especially the Surface Laptop 4, with its successor on the way.
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
Harbor Freight’s Early Black Friday Deals Are Getting Even Better
Harbor Freight waits for no one to get the deals going.
HBO Max has a huge Black Friday deal offering 80% off subscriptions
Amid the countless Black Friday deals that will be available to consumers this week, it’s no surprise that the big streaming giants are also jumping into the fray with discount offers of their own to entice new sign-ups. One example is HBO Max, which is temporarily slashing prices in a big way for new sign-ups to its ad-supported subscription tier.
AOL Corp
Need a budget-friendly laptop? This Lenovo is $99.99
Save $150: As of Nov. 21, the Lenovo Ideapad 1i 14" laptop is on sale for $99.99 at Best Buy. That's a savings of 60%. Laptops are staples for work, school, and even lounging around. Inevitably your loyal laptop will give out, become outdated, or need an upgrade — hey, it's the circle of life. But you can grab an inexpensive upgrade with this cloud grey Lenovo Ideapad 1i 14", on sale at a great price for Black Friday.
Best Buy Black Friday ad 2022: Deals on iPhone 14, AirPods, TVs, more
After the Target Black Friday ad, Best Buy posted its Black Friday 2022 ad online. In the process, the retailer revealed hundreds of exciting deals that will be available online and in stores this week through Friday. Many discounts are available immediately and will run through the end of the day on November 26th.
TechRadar
This Black Friday deal makes the Asus gaming PC a great budget buy
If you're in the market for a new gaming PC, you can get your hands on an Asus ROG Strix G10CE for only $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), saving a whopping $400 off the retail price which turns this into an amazing budget gaming PC. It's equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage space. Thanks to the rollout of early Black Friday PC deals, an already decently-priced gaming PC is now a phenomenal deal.
laptopmag.com
Out of this world RTX 3050 Black Friday laptop deal knocks $350 off Samung Galaxy Book Odyssey
Black Friday laptop deals are here with a massive discount on the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey. Best Buy now offers the Galaxy Book Odyssey with RTX 3050Ti GPU for $1,049 (opens in new tab). That's $350 off its regular retail price of $1,399 and one of the best Black Friday laptop deals out there.
19 Incredible Black Friday Laptop Deals to Shop Right Now
Finding a good deal on a laptop during the course of the year can be a difficult experience. Thankfully, Black Friday and the holiday shopping season tend to unearth several deals on laptops that may just be good enough to entice you into upgrading that ancient laptop "that still works fine" or buy an early graduation gift for a loved one.
Apple Insider
Best Amazon Apple Black Friday deals: $550 off iPad Pro, $99 64GB Apple TV, $499 iPad Air, $500 off MacBook Pro, $199 AirPods Pro 2
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is pulling out all the stops, with officialBlack Friday deals on numerous Apple devices, with discounts up to $550 off and prices as low as $24.98. The e-commerce giant has issued dozens of...
IGN
The Best Dell Black Friday Deals on Alienware Gaming PCs and Laptops, Consoles, and More
The Dell Black Friday Sale starts today, Thanksgiving Day. The first round of doorbuster deals kicks off at 6am PT with the second round going up 4 hours later at 10am PT. If you've been looking for a good deal on an Alienware Aurora or Dell XPS gaming PC, then there's no better time to buy. Likewise, if you need something more portable and you're looking at one of the Alienware or Dell G-series gaming laptops, this sale has got you covered too.
CNET
Get Peacock Premium for $12 for a Year in This Black Friday Sale (Save $48)
NBC's answer to Paramount Plus, Peacock, is offering a Black Friday deal of 12 months of its premium tier for $12. The service usually costs $5 a month. The "limited time" offer, as spotted by GameSpot, is currently available to new members or existing Free tier users (though not Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscribers). To sign up, follow the link below and use the code SAVEBIG.
laptopmag.com
Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Black Friday gaming laptop deal takes a massive $800 off
The Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 gaming laptop is at a stellar price for Black Friday 2022. Currently, Amazon offers the Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for $1,999 (opens in new tab). When not on sale, this laptop costs $2,799, so that's a staggering $800 in savings. Hands...
This Dell XPS 13 sale is one of the best laptop deals we've seen for Black Friday
This Dell XPS 13 with 12th Gen Intel i7 processing has already landed a pretty epic deal for Black Friday.
IGN
Walmart Is Offering a Free $300 Gift Card When You Buy an Apple iPhone 14 for AT&T or Verizon for Black Friday
The Walmart Black Friday Sale is under way, and if you've been patiently holding out on Apple's newest phone, then you've been rewarded. The Apple iPhone 14 is the latest and greatest of the iPhones, and Walmart is offering a fantastic deal on it for Black Friday. If you purchase any model iPhone 14, including the Plus, Pro, and Pro Max, you'll get a free $300 Walmart gift card. Some restrictions apply, but you'll see that this deal is a lot better than your typical offers that you see sprinkled throughout the year.
laptopmag.com
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 returns! Save $500 in massive Black Friday deal
Some Black Friday deals come and go, but the powerful Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is back with a $500 price drop at Best Buy (opens in new tab)! That means you can now grab one of the best gaming laptops around for under $1,500. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with...
