Columbia County, WI

WERC rules UW Health isn’t required to recognize nurses’ union

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state’s labor relations board backed UW Health’s stance that the health system is not required to recognize nurses’ efforts to organize if it does not want to. Agency officials did not, however, reach a conclusion on whether hospital administrators could bargain collectively with the nurses.
BBB warns consumers of purchasing items seen on TikTok

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the approval of in-app purchasing and 49% of its users having purchased something they saw on the popular social platform, TikTok has become increasingly linked to scams. The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) offers consumers tips to have positive shopping experiences on TikTok. Avoid impulse...
Wisconsinites flock to Christmas tree farms early this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thanksgiving is over, and people are ready to find Christmas trees. Every year almost two million Christmas trees are harvested in Wisconsin, making it fifth in the nation for Christmas tree production. Many families gathered the day after thanksgiving to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. Owner...
SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 24th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament, the Badgers men’s basketball team fell just short of upsetting #3 Kansas, 69-68 the final. In the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day slate of games, the Bills topped the Lions 28-25, the Cowboys outlasted the Giants 28-20, and the Vikings rebounded against the Patriots 33-26.
