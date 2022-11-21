Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
WERC rules UW Health isn’t required to recognize nurses’ union
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state’s labor relations board backed UW Health’s stance that the health system is not required to recognize nurses’ efforts to organize if it does not want to. Agency officials did not, however, reach a conclusion on whether hospital administrators could bargain collectively with the nurses.
WEAU-TV 13
DNR now selling 2023 state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday they are now selling 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes. Admission stickers and trail passes make for the perfect holiday present by offering anyone opportunities to enjoy nature, the DNR says. “From...
WEAU-TV 13
Millions of veterans with toxic exposures could get expanded VA health care
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new law is considered the largest health care and benefit expansion in the history of the Veterans Affairs, but not every veteran knows it’s out there. The Madison VA wants veterans and survivors to apply for their PACT Act benefits and care. Signed into...
WEAU-TV 13
BBB warns consumers of purchasing items seen on TikTok
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the approval of in-app purchasing and 49% of its users having purchased something they saw on the popular social platform, TikTok has become increasingly linked to scams. The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) offers consumers tips to have positive shopping experiences on TikTok. Avoid impulse...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsinites flock to Christmas tree farms early this year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thanksgiving is over, and people are ready to find Christmas trees. Every year almost two million Christmas trees are harvested in Wisconsin, making it fifth in the nation for Christmas tree production. Many families gathered the day after thanksgiving to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. Owner...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 24th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament, the Badgers men’s basketball team fell just short of upsetting #3 Kansas, 69-68 the final. In the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day slate of games, the Bills topped the Lions 28-25, the Cowboys outlasted the Giants 28-20, and the Vikings rebounded against the Patriots 33-26.
