Read full article on original website
Related
i100rocks.com
Free Thanksgiving meal happening Wednesday in Nichols
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s an early Thanksgiving lunch planned in Tioga County. Homemade food will be served for free. The meal happens from 11AM to 1PM tomorrow at Catholic Charities’ Tioga Outreach Center in Nichols. Organizers say to bring your own container. Catholic Charities is also...
i100rocks.com
Tompkins County Medical Director gives tips on staying healthy for Thanksgiving
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — It’s Thanksgiving Eve, so what’s the best way to stay germ-free for the holiday?. Tompkins County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer can help. He says the community is dealing with RSV, the flu, and COVID-19.
i100rocks.com
Southern Tier, Central New York dancers to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – If you’re watching tomorrow, you might see some familiar faces at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Members of Ithaca’s Armstrong School of Dance are in New York City to participate in the celebration, building on a tradition that started 14 years ago. Owner and head dance instructor Karen Armstrong Gorsky said the school’s participation is a sense of pride for the community, as well as the dancers.
i100rocks.com
Cayuga Medical Center moves to prevent opioid overdoses
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – CMC is joining other organizations efforts in Tompkins County as an Opioid Overdose Prevention Program. The hospital emergency department joins a number of community organizations that offer naloxone (Narcan) on-site for free. Naloxone reverses overdoses and saves lives, but it must be administered early. The announcement comes on the heels of a recent notice from the Tompkins County Health Department highlighting the urgency of preventing overdoses, as the number of drug related deaths has risen since 2020.
i100rocks.com
Officials to consider new apartments near Ithaca Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tonight in Ithaca, officials will review a proposed apartment complex. The project called Breeze Apartments would be located on Lake Street near Ithaca Falls. It would be a four-story, 77-unit building with market-rate prices. There would also be parking spaces below the building. Alderperson Phoebe...
i100rocks.com
NYSP at Ithaca seek help identifying theft suspect
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York State Police at Ithaca are looking for help identifying a theft suspect in the Village of Lansing. Authorities say the man pictured below entered Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall around 4:23 p.m. on November 14th and left the store without paying for several items. He allegedly stole an air gun, a CO2 powered arrow rifle, and two cylinders of propane.
Comments / 0