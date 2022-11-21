ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – If you’re watching tomorrow, you might see some familiar faces at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Members of Ithaca’s Armstrong School of Dance are in New York City to participate in the celebration, building on a tradition that started 14 years ago. Owner and head dance instructor Karen Armstrong Gorsky said the school’s participation is a sense of pride for the community, as well as the dancers.

