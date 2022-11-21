ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Daily Mail

Adults are moving back in with their parents despite having kids of their own amid a 'roommate boom' due to record-high rent triggered by inflation

Some adults are moving back in with their parents amid record-high rent triggered by inflation. US rents rose by an average of 7.8 percent in September and remained 25 percent up since before the pandemic, according to Redfin. Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, New York, Nashville and Portland are a few US cities where rent has significantly increased.
NEVADA STATE
Arizona Mirror

4 takeaways on housing amid American inflation

Housing costs, including rental prices, are on the path to stabilizing but evidence of this won’t show up in inflation measures anytime soon, economists say. The survey used to measure shelter, a large component of inflation, lags real-time data. The Consumer Price Index increased 0.4% in September. The CPI rose 8.2% for the 12 months […] The post 4 takeaways on housing amid American inflation appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Fortune

Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map

Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
The Hill

Investor home purchases drop record amount in the third quarter

Investor home purchases fell by a record amount in the third quarter, outpacing the overall decline in home sales nationwide. A new report from the real estate company Redfin found that companies bought around 65,000 homes in the third quarter of 2022, which is down 30 percent from a year earlier. Investor activity dropped the most in single-family home purchases, falling by 32.3 percent year over year in the third quarter.
AOL Corp

Housing: Median mortgage payment reaches record high in October

Homebuyer affordability worsened in October as higher mortgage rates pushed the monthly payment to record highs. The national median monthly payment increased 3.7% to $2,012 in October from $1,941 in September, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), marking a new high for the survey. That’s also equal to a 45.5% year-over-year increase, increasing the average monthly mortgage payment by $629 in the first 10 months of the year.
ARIZONA STATE

