The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
Adults are moving back in with their parents despite having kids of their own amid a 'roommate boom' due to record-high rent triggered by inflation
Some adults are moving back in with their parents amid record-high rent triggered by inflation. US rents rose by an average of 7.8 percent in September and remained 25 percent up since before the pandemic, according to Redfin. Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, New York, Nashville and Portland are a few US cities where rent has significantly increased.
10 Cities Where Sellers Are Slashing Home Prices
The tides seem to be turning in the real estate market. While the pandemic brought on a hot sellers' market with demand outpacing supply, homebuyers are now getting the upper hand in some areas. As...
Where home prices are headed in 2023—this map shows CoreLogic’s revised outlook for 392 housing markets
When a buttoned-up Fed economist says the U.S. housing market has entered into a “difficult [housing correction”], it’d be wise to believe them. When it comes from the lips of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, it’s more of a warning. Powell is right: Not only does housing...
4 takeaways on housing amid American inflation
Housing costs, including rental prices, are on the path to stabilizing but evidence of this won’t show up in inflation measures anytime soon, economists say. The survey used to measure shelter, a large component of inflation, lags real-time data. The Consumer Price Index increased 0.4% in September. The CPI rose 8.2% for the 12 months […] The post 4 takeaways on housing amid American inflation appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Some homebuyers lose deposits of $10,000, $20,000, or more due to high mortgage rates
Dahianara Lopez and her husband Paulo Echeverry run a food truck outside of Orlando. "We work together every day," she says while cooking up Colombian sausages on the truck's big stainless steel grill. They say by putting in long hours over several years they were able to save up a...
Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map
Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
Investor home purchases drop record amount in the third quarter
Investor home purchases fell by a record amount in the third quarter, outpacing the overall decline in home sales nationwide. A new report from the real estate company Redfin found that companies bought around 65,000 homes in the third quarter of 2022, which is down 30 percent from a year earlier. Investor activity dropped the most in single-family home purchases, falling by 32.3 percent year over year in the third quarter.
Home prices are falling faster now than in 2006—Redfin’s CEO just revealed why
Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman isn’t afraid to say the quiet part out loud.
Housing: Median mortgage payment reaches record high in October
Homebuyer affordability worsened in October as higher mortgage rates pushed the monthly payment to record highs. The national median monthly payment increased 3.7% to $2,012 in October from $1,941 in September, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), marking a new high for the survey. That’s also equal to a 45.5% year-over-year increase, increasing the average monthly mortgage payment by $629 in the first 10 months of the year.
