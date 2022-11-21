Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
NFL Coach Admits He's Considering Quarterback Change
We've already seen a couple of notable starting quarterback changes in the NFL this season, including in Washington, where Taylor Heinicke has supplanted Carson Wentz. Another change could be coming. On Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith admitted that the door is open for starting quarterback Davis Mills to be...
Look: Robert Griffin III Not Happy With NFL Quarterback
Robert Griffin III knows what it's like to be an NFL starting quarterback under the microscope. On Sunday, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a tough day, losing to the New England Patriots, while the offense struggled in a big way. Following the game, Wilson was asked if he...
NFL Analysis Network
Ravens Get Concerning Injury Update On QB Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had a tough offensive performance in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers, winning a defensive struggle, 13-3. Baltimore’s defense was lights out in the game as three of their players, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, linebacker Patrick Queen and cornerback Marcus Peters all finished the game with grades of at least 90.
Panthers bench Baker Mayfield; Sam Darnold to start at quarterback vs Broncos
It’s Sam Darnold’s turn at quarterback for the struggling Carolina Panthers as the team announces it has benched Baker Mayfield for the former New York Jet.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson held out of practice with hip injury, but expected to play
BALTIMORE - Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson showed up on the injury report on Wednesday with a hip injury.According to the injury report, Jackson missed the team's first practice in preparation for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.Head coach John Harbaugh isn't concerned about Jackson's playing status for this week."We had an issue from (last) game, and he is going to play in the game," Harbaugh said. "I just wanted to hold him back and let him rest today."Jackson has passed for 1,977 yards with 16 touchdowns to 7 interceptions this season, while rushing for 666 yards and three scores.The Ravens (7-3) play at Jacksonville at 1 p.m. Sunday. The game will be televised on WJZ.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high
Welcome back to the big chair, Big Red. For the first time this season, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the NFL Power Rankings. The Chiefs jumped the Eagles after another masterful performance from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sparked a comeback win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Confession time: Island-game masterpieces are a bit of a cheat code 'round these parts.
Ravens explain which teammates would make the best and worst Thanksgiving guests
BALTIMORE - On Thanksgiving, families have that one guest they wish they didn't invite.However, there is always that one guest who is the life of the party.We asked Ravens players to tell us who they would and wouldn't invite over on Thanksgiving Day.For offensive lineman Morgan Moses, he will share meals with the rest of the offensive line."I would have to say the o-line as a group," Moses said. "We don't travel in ones and twos. We travel as a whole group. It's always a pleasure to break bread with those guys."Running back JK Dobbins would welcome over wide receiver...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Resurgent Maryland off to 5-0 start under Kevin Willard, joins Top 25 And 1
Maryland wasn't supposed to be too good this season under first-year coach Kevin Willard — evidence being that the Terrapins were projected to finish 10th in the Big Ten and ranked 56th at KenPom.com two weeks ago. Expectations were … modest. But we're now 14 days into the...
Big Cat Country
5 Questions with Baltimore Beatdown: Are the Ravens a true contender in the AFC?
The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) are coming off of a bye week and return to TIAA Bank Field on Sunday to host the Baltimore Ravens (7-3). The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast on CBS in local markets. It is time to learn more about this...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball ranked in new AP Poll
It didn't take long for Maryland basketball to rise from a national afterthought to a top-25 team. The Terps landed at No. 23 in the college basketball AP Poll on Monday, the result of their surprisingly dominant 5-0 start. It's the first time Maryland's been ranked since the preseason last...
Big Cat Country
Monday Night Football: 49ers big favorites over the Cardinals
The NFL rolls right along into Monday Night Football with a classic NFC West matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals. It’s an interesting matchup for the NFC West, especially for the Niners with the additional of Christian McCaffery to their offense. McCaffery only has three games with the 49ers but he’s already found the endzone three times.
Big Cat Country
Tips for Jaguars fans Thanksgiving ‘Homegating’
Right at the beginning of the 2022 NFL season we talked a bit about “Homegating” for those fans outside of Jacksonville and what we loved to do for those who couldn’t make it out to tailgate prior to games at TIAA Bank Field, but there’s often an aspect of Homegating that’s forgotten about and that’s the one you get together with the whole family, Thanksgiving. If you think about it, Thanksgiving is like the OG tailgate. What are you generally doing for Thanksgiving when you get together around with your family? You’re hanging out, cooking lots of food and often drinking waiting for the festivities to start.
Big Cat Country
Jaguars RB Fred Taylor named Hall of Fame semifinalist
One of the most illustrious players in Jacksonville Jaguars history has been nominated as a Semifinalist by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Fred Taylor joins 27 other Modern-Era players, including five first-year eligible candidates, in the 2023 Hall of Fame Class. The former running back tallied 2,428 attempts for...
Comments / 0