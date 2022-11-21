Right at the beginning of the 2022 NFL season we talked a bit about “Homegating” for those fans outside of Jacksonville and what we loved to do for those who couldn’t make it out to tailgate prior to games at TIAA Bank Field, but there’s often an aspect of Homegating that’s forgotten about and that’s the one you get together with the whole family, Thanksgiving. If you think about it, Thanksgiving is like the OG tailgate. What are you generally doing for Thanksgiving when you get together around with your family? You’re hanging out, cooking lots of food and often drinking waiting for the festivities to start.

