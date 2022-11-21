Read full article on original website
Thursday Night Football Patriots vs. Vikings Picks, odds and more
Back for another week of Thursday Night Football, this time in NBC and on Thanksgiving, capping off a Thanksgiving triple header with a matchup between the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings. It should be an interesting matchup between two teams vying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The first two...
Jaguars vs Ravens: Players to watch
Fresh off its Week 11 bye, the 3-7 Jacksonville Jaguars are set to host the banged-up 7-3 Baltimore Ravens. These are the players I’ll be watching most on either side of the ball. WRs Marvin Jones and Zay Jones. Baltimore boasts one of the best cornerbacks in the league...
NFL Season 2022 Picks: Key matchups for Week 12
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off their bye week, sitting currently at 3-7 and unlikely to make any kind of noise for the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but they’re not officially eliminated from it just yet. The Jaguars head back home of their bye to TIAA Bank Field to welcome in the Baltimore Ravens and superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.
2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Midseason Mock
Let me fill you in on a little secret -- it’s always draft season. With the Jacksonville Jaguars coming off its Week 11 bye, we look to some collegiate prospects the team could target on the first two days of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Jaguars are currently on...
