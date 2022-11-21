CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Washington Heights couple wants to know who killed their 17-year-old son.He was shot and killed while riding a motorized bike last Wednesday. His father tells CBS 2's Shardaa Gray about the moment he knew something was wrong."He's the best friend I have."A father's only son, Maurice Edwards' bestfriend, 17-year-old Kamare Edwards, was shot and killed last week. "I have to stay strong. That's what he would want."November 16th, in the Washington Heights neighborhood, Edwards said he and his son were working on two mini bikes, one for him, one for his son."He put the springs in and...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO