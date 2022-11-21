ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN News

‘I won’t go there:’ Willie Wilson asked about past support for Trump

CHICAGO — Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson actively supported Donald Trump but when recently asked about his support for the former president by the Chicago Tribune he was neutral. Wilson said in an interview with the Tribune: “Let’s put it this way: I’m running for — when is the presidential election?” Wilson asked reporters, who answered […]
Lashaunta Moore

Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?

Here's a list of candidates who aim to take Lori Lightfoot's spot. The filing deadline to run for Mayor of Chicago is Nov. 28, and there's no telling how many more candidates will make their presence known. So far, 14 people are running against Mayor Lightfoot, including an activist, alderman, and retired Chicago police officer.
WGN News

2 dead after 4 people shot at Far South Side gathering

CHICAGO — Two men were killed in a shooting that erupted at a gathering in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police said the men were at a gathering of approximately 30 people at the 12700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:15 a.m. when an unknown individual began firing shots. One man, […]
WGN News

Chicago to provide $500 cash payments to thousands of residents

CHICAGO — Another round of cash payments is going out to thousands of Chicagoans. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, along with the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services, announced Monday the launch of the 2022 Chicago Resiliency 2.0 application.  The program will provide $500 cash payments to Chicagoans who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus — specifically households […]
fox32chicago.com

7 carjackings reported on Chicago's West Side within one hour: police

CHICAGO - At least seven people reported being carjacked, some at gunpoint, Friday morning on Chicago's West Side. Police say the crimes happened within one hour of each other. It is unclear how many suspects were involved. Witnesses described Black men between the ages of 18 and 30 wearing black...
oakpark.com

Deborah’s Place gives Anita the key to housing

Like Anita, some women who experience homelessness have been in abusive relationships. After years of living in an unsafe and unstable environment, she was evicted. She had nowhere to go and no one to turn to for help. All she had were a few personal possessions and her car. For...
fox32chicago.com

Cargo workers at O'Hare Airport have filed nearly 100 formal complaints about health, safety issues

CHICAGO - Ahead of the Thanksgiving travel surge, cargo workers at Chicago's O'Hare Airport are speaking out about their work conditions. Swissport cargo workers have filed nearly 100 formal complaints with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Those complaints include, "faulty vehicles, extreme heat issues and run-down equipment" that puts...
cwbchicago.com

Man gets 14 years for shooting at Chicago police officers in West Rogers Park

Chicago — A reputed Latin King gang member has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for firing shots at Chicago police officers in West Rogers Park two years ago. Gerardo Jasso was found guilty of three felonies after a bench trial before Judge Shelley Sutker-Dermer, according to court records. But the judge acquitted him of the most serious charges he faced: attempted murder.
Aneka Duncan

Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 Payment

Chicago residents can get a $500 payment just in time for the holidays. Residents living in poverty and those who did not qualify for stimulus checks and other financial aid in 2020 can finally get some much-needed financial relief. The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 worth $14.68 million, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act was created to provide help to these residents. (source)
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
fox32chicago.com

Man standing outside shot by unknown offender on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 2:15 p.m., police say the male victim was standing outside in the 200 block of South Central Park Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain after an unknown offender approached him on foot.
CBS Chicago

Washington Heights father wants to find his son's killer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Washington Heights couple wants to know who killed their 17-year-old son.He was shot and killed while riding a motorized bike last Wednesday. His father tells CBS 2's Shardaa Gray about the moment he knew something was wrong."He's the best friend I have."A father's only son, Maurice Edwards' bestfriend, 17-year-old Kamare Edwards, was shot and killed last week. "I have to stay strong. That's what he would want."November 16th, in the Washington Heights neighborhood, Edwards said he and his son were working on two mini bikes, one for him, one for his son."He put the springs in and...
