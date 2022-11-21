Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
‘I won’t go there:’ Willie Wilson asked about past support for Trump
CHICAGO — Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson actively supported Donald Trump but when recently asked about his support for the former president by the Chicago Tribune he was neutral. Wilson said in an interview with the Tribune: “Let’s put it this way: I’m running for — when is the presidential election?” Wilson asked reporters, who answered […]
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?
Here's a list of candidates who aim to take Lori Lightfoot's spot. The filing deadline to run for Mayor of Chicago is Nov. 28, and there's no telling how many more candidates will make their presence known. So far, 14 people are running against Mayor Lightfoot, including an activist, alderman, and retired Chicago police officer.
Chicagoans eligible to receive $500 from city: How to apply
The city of Chicago is accepting applications for a program called Resiliency 2.0, offering $500 to qualifying individuals. The mayor’s office said it’s intended for lower-income residents who were left out of the COVID stimulus program.
2 dead after 4 people shot at Far South Side gathering
CHICAGO — Two men were killed in a shooting that erupted at a gathering in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police said the men were at a gathering of approximately 30 people at the 12700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:15 a.m. when an unknown individual began firing shots. One man, […]
Chicago to provide $500 cash payments to thousands of residents
CHICAGO — Another round of cash payments is going out to thousands of Chicagoans. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, along with the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services, announced Monday the launch of the 2022 Chicago Resiliency 2.0 application. The program will provide $500 cash payments to Chicagoans who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus — specifically households […]
Andrew Holmes, Chicago crisis responder: 'I'm a person that knows the pain'
WBBM Newsradio’s Mai Martinez profiles Chicago community activist and crisis responder Andrew Holmes, who offers insight into the cost of violence.
fox32chicago.com
7 carjackings reported on Chicago's West Side within one hour: police
CHICAGO - At least seven people reported being carjacked, some at gunpoint, Friday morning on Chicago's West Side. Police say the crimes happened within one hour of each other. It is unclear how many suspects were involved. Witnesses described Black men between the ages of 18 and 30 wearing black...
Chicago Giving $500 in Cash to Some Residents in New Program. See If You're Eligible
Chicago is offering $500 cash payments to eligible city residents under a new assistance program and the deadline to apply for the current round of money is quickly approaching. The one-time payments will be administered via a program called Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which the city announced earlier this year...
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers strike at least 9 times in about an hour on North, Near West Side
Chicago — A group of armed men committed at least nine armed robberies and carjackings on the city’s north and near west sides in just over an hour on Friday morning, according to Chicago police reports. There may be a link between the crimes and a string of...
fox32chicago.com
2 Chicago area sisters sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to joining the Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON - Two Chicago area sisters were each sentenced to 30 months of probation Tuesday after pleading guilty to joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors had asked that Trudy Castle and Kimberly DiFrancesco serve at least 30 days in jail, followed by 36 months of probation and 60 hours of community service.
oakpark.com
Deborah’s Place gives Anita the key to housing
Like Anita, some women who experience homelessness have been in abusive relationships. After years of living in an unsafe and unstable environment, she was evicted. She had nowhere to go and no one to turn to for help. All she had were a few personal possessions and her car. For...
Shots fired at Chicago police in Back of the Yards: CPD
No one is in custody in connection with the incident.
GoFundMe created for Chicago cop facing financial hardship due to chemo treatments
CHICAGO — The president of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police has organized a GoFundMe on behalf of a fellow CPD officer in need. FOP President John Catanzara said officer Andrew Cantore has been suffering from a severe autoimmune disease for the last five to six years. In the recent two to three years, Cantore has been diagnosed […]
fox32chicago.com
Cargo workers at O'Hare Airport have filed nearly 100 formal complaints about health, safety issues
CHICAGO - Ahead of the Thanksgiving travel surge, cargo workers at Chicago's O'Hare Airport are speaking out about their work conditions. Swissport cargo workers have filed nearly 100 formal complaints with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Those complaints include, "faulty vehicles, extreme heat issues and run-down equipment" that puts...
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 14 years for shooting at Chicago police officers in West Rogers Park
Chicago — A reputed Latin King gang member has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for firing shots at Chicago police officers in West Rogers Park two years ago. Gerardo Jasso was found guilty of three felonies after a bench trial before Judge Shelley Sutker-Dermer, according to court records. But the judge acquitted him of the most serious charges he faced: attempted murder.
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 Payment
Chicago residents can get a $500 payment just in time for the holidays. Residents living in poverty and those who did not qualify for stimulus checks and other financial aid in 2020 can finally get some much-needed financial relief. The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 worth $14.68 million, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act was created to provide help to these residents. (source)
Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
fox32chicago.com
Man standing outside shot by unknown offender on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 2:15 p.m., police say the male victim was standing outside in the 200 block of South Central Park Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain after an unknown offender approached him on foot.
Washington Heights father wants to find his son's killer
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Washington Heights couple wants to know who killed their 17-year-old son.He was shot and killed while riding a motorized bike last Wednesday. His father tells CBS 2's Shardaa Gray about the moment he knew something was wrong."He's the best friend I have."A father's only son, Maurice Edwards' bestfriend, 17-year-old Kamare Edwards, was shot and killed last week. "I have to stay strong. That's what he would want."November 16th, in the Washington Heights neighborhood, Edwards said he and his son were working on two mini bikes, one for him, one for his son."He put the springs in and...
Chicago police issue warning after series of armed robberies on North, Northwest Side
In each incident, a group of men approached the victims with weapons demanding their property.
