Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) at Harvard Crimson (4-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Harvard -2; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: Harvard faces the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Chisom Okpara scored 24 points in Harvard's 69-59 win over the Siena Saints. The Crimson have gone 1-0 at home. Harvard ranks eighth in the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO