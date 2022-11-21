Black Friday Gaming deals LIVE: $60 off Xbox Series S, cheap Nintendo Switch OLED and more

Black Friday is the perfect time to get into sim racing, with huge savings on racing wheels, racing games and all the accessories you need to start strong. If you don’t know me already from my Gran Turismo 7 and F1 22 reviews, I’m the resident car geek on the Laptop Mag team. I have a relatively cheap setup with the Thrustmaster T248 wheel and GT-Lite cockpit, which is nowhere near top of the range, but is more than enough for most players.

1 DAY AGO