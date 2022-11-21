Read full article on original website
Full emoji reactions start rolling out to Google Messages
Some Google Messages app users already have access to full emoji reactions. It seems like Google started rolling out the feature, at least via the beta channel. What does that mean, exactly? Well, that means that you’ll no longer be limited to seven emoji reactions, which was the case thus far.
Elon Musk halted payments to Twitter vendors: report
According to The New York Times, while Twitter vendors are waiting to receive their payments from the company, Elon Musk has issued new orders to stop paying vendors and contract services. This includes hundreds of thousands of dollars for employees’ travel bills before Musk could take over the company.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the fastest Android 5G smartphone in the US
The majority of smartphones sold in the US today offer 5G connectivity. However, you won’t get the same 5G performance with every device. 5G internet speeds vary across each model due to various factors. It’s not a huge margin, but some devices offer faster speeds than others on the same network, at the same place. in terms of 5G performance. For users in the US, Samsung‘s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best Android solution, OOKLA has found.
FTC seeking to block Microsoft's Activision purchase
The FTC (Federal Trade Commission) might file a lawsuit against Microsoft to block the company’s $69 billion purchase of Activision, Engadget (via Politico) reports. Microsoft’s offer to buy Activision Blizzard became a controversial deal from day one, and watchdogs believed Microsoft could hurt the competition with this purchase. The FTC started its investigation shortly after the news broke to the public, and now it might file a lawsuit against Microsoft and block the deal.
Samsung Galaxy A34 renders appear with a familiar design
Samsung is preparing to launch multiple new Galaxy A series budget and mid-range smartphones in the coming months, including the Galaxy A54, Galaxy A14, and Galaxy A34. Reputed leakster Steve H. McFly, aka @OnLeaks, has given us our first look at the former two over the past few weeks. Today, he is back with an identical set of high-resolution renders and a 360-degree video depicting the latter.
Galaxy S23 series may end up offering satellite communication
Samsung is planning to equip its Galaxy S23 flagships with a satellite communication system. The Korean smartphone giant is reportedly working with Virginia-based company Iridium Communications for this technology. Much of the work is already done, The Elec reports. But Samsung is still reviewing the implementation of the technology in the upcoming Galaxy flagships.
HONOR 80 Pro announced with 160MP camera, pill-shaped display camera hole
The HONOR Magic Vs is the company’s latest foldable smartphone, and it launched quite recently. Well, that wasn’t the only higher-end device that HONOR announced. The HONOR 80 Pro got announced, along with the HONOR 80 and HONOR 80 SE. The HONOR 80 Pro got announced in China,...
The Logitech G cloud gaming console is $50 off for Black Friday
Logitech is a company known for its business-targeted keyboards, mouses, etc. While that’s true, the company has a portable console that’s fit for cloud gaming. The Logitech G cloud gaming console is available for $50 off for Black Friday. This brings the price down from $349.99 to $299.99.
Elon Musk details different 'Verified' labels coming to Twitter
Elon Musk has just detailed different ‘Verified’ labels that are coming to Twitter. It seems like we’ll get different ‘Verified’ checks aka labels for different accounts. Let’s see what’s new. Elon Musk has just detailed different “Verified” labels that are coming to Twitter...
Elon Musk announces amnesty for suspended Twitter accounts
Elon Musk has announced a “general amnesty” for suspended Twitter accounts. The new Twitter CEO says suspended accounts that “have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam” will get a new life on the platform starting next week. This comes shortly after he reversed the permanent ban on former US president Donald Trump’s Twitter account.
Save up to 42% on Sony home audio speakers & soundbars for Black Friday
If you’re in the market for a new home audio speaker, soundbar, or receiver, Sony has you covered for Black Friday. The company is offering really nice discounts via Amazon. There is a lot to choose from here, actually. We can’t really talk about all the listed products, but we will mention some, and let you go through the rest.
Save over $100 on this Amazon Luna gaming pack for Black Friday
Today is Black Friday and this means there are tons of deals out there for you to get your hands on. For example, Amazon is selling a Luna gaming pack at over $100 off. This knocks the price down from $219.98 to $114.98. In case you don’t know, Amazon Luna...
Motorola phones are up to 57% for Black Friday
If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday to get a Motorola phone, this is the time to strike! Motorola smartphones are currently up to 57% off. We’ll list a bunch of devices below, and talk about them real quick. You can check out the rest of the ones on offer by clicking here.
SanDisk & WD storage drives and cards are heavily discounted for Black Friday
Black Friday is upon us and there are a ton of deals out there. We’ve already published tons of them on the site, and many more are coming. If you’re in the market for a hard drive, or an SD card maybe, you’re in luck. SanDisk and Western Digital products are now discounted for Black Friday. We’ll list a bunch of them below, but you can check a full list on Amazon by clicking here. There are tons of deals.
Get a 165Hz gaming monitor for under $200 during Black Friday
A decent gaming monitor doesn’t have to cost a lot of money, and the Black Friday discount on the Gigabyte G27F 2 is a great example of that. It comes with a 165Hz refresh rate and it can be yours for under $200. Specifically $149.99 which is the discounted price. Normally it costs $209.99 so you save $60.
Galaxy S23 Ultra tipped to feature industry's brightest display yet
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could feature the industry’s brightest display yet. According to a fresh rumor passed along on Twitter, the upcoming Galaxy flagship will boast a peak brightness of around 2,200 nits. That’s considerably higher than the 1,750 nits of peak brightness offered by the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra this year.
Grab an entry-level gaming laptop, desktop or monitor for Black Friday
If you’re an entry-level gamer, or you know someone who is just getting into gaming, Amazon has a number of laptops, desktops and monitors on sale for Black Friday. We’ve highlighted five products below, but you can access a full list by clicking here. Spectre 24-inch curved monitor...
Treat yourself to a new monitor at these Black Friday prices
Among the many different things on sale for Black Friday is a host of PC monitor deals from brands like ASUS, Acer, AOC, Sceptre, Viewsonic and more. In fact there’s still time left to get a monitor before the prices go back up to their regular amounts. Whether you need a new PC monitor for gaming or not, the Black Friday prices on some of these are really good and worth a look.
Intel 10th and 12th gen CPUs are up to 43% off for Black Friday
It might be time to upgrade that CPU in your gaming PC, and Black Friday deals from Intel can help you do that while saving a little bit of money at the same time. If you’re like me and have been using the same CPU for years now, then an upgrade to something newer is only going to make your PC better. The problem is that CPUs for the past few years have been a little expensive. Not always a lot more, but more than say, before 2019.
Black Friday: Amazon's new Smart Thermostat is now only $42
For Black Friday, Amazon is discounting its own Smart Thermostat. Making it just $41.99, down from its regular price of $65. Which is a pretty good deal for what you’re getting here. It’s also good for an all-time low on this smart thermostat. Of course, that’s not the...
