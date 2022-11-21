Read full article on original website
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
I've been an actor on Disney Channel and cast shows for Netflix. Now I'm an executive producer — here's how I networked my way through Hollywood.
Dru Davis, 28, used his rapport with directors to get into casting, then produce a film that got a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.
Fox's Midseason Plan: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns on New Night, Fantasy Island Season 2, Joel McHale Sitcom and More
Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale. Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring. All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS. Monday, Jan. 2 8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere) Tuesday, Jan. 3 8 pm The Resident (winter...
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ trailer brings Joe Mantegna and crew back together
Paramount+ will be host to the return of the ‘Criminal Minds’ squad in a brand new serial killer mystery set post-pandemic in the 10 episode ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution.’
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Get Hulu for $1.99/month for a whole year with this Black Friday deal
Hulu (With Ads) is just $2 a month for 12 months with this limited time offer...
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
Richard Belzer Never Auditioned For His Role On Law & Order: SVU
Despite his long acting career, Richard Belzer never intended to be a thespian. According to The Comic's Comic, Belzer aspired to be a journalist before gravitating toward comedy. He worked at clubs around New York and then landed a job as the warm-up act for "Saturday Night Live," even appearing in a few sketches. The "in-your-face" comic was so appealing that musician Warren Zevon brought Belzer on tour with him (via The Baltimore Sun).
‘Beauty And The Beast’ 30th Celebration Starring H.E.R. & Josh Groban
ABC announced six additional talented performers joining the highly anticipated animated and live-action blended special, “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.” Celebrated comedian and Emmy® Award-winning actor Martin Short has been tapped to play Lumière; Tony® Award winner David Alan Grier will play Cogsworth; Rizwan Manji joins the cast as Gaston’s loyal sidekick, LeFou; and Jon Jon Briones will play Belle’s loving father, Maurice. Viewers are also in for a major treat as five-time GRAMMY Award® winner and top-selling female country pop artist Shania Twain is joined by rising star Leo Abelo Perry, playing everyone’s favorite mother-son duo, Mrs. Potts and Chip.
HBO Max: What’s Coming and Going December 2022
HBO Max has announced its programming for the month of December. Doom Patrol returns for a fourth season on Dec. 8. The season premiere opens with the team traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Gossip Girl: Season 2 premieres on Dec. 1 with more scandal and glamour. Plus, His Dark Materials is back on Dec. 5 for its third and final season.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Gets Weird
In 1993, Leslie Nielsen released his autobiography, The Naked Truth. A journeyman dramatic actor, Nielsen became an improbable leading man in late middle age, thanks to his casting by the Zuckers and Jim Abrahams in a string of their zany comedies. After a successful supporting turn in Airplane!, the Zuckers team made him the eye of several of their subsequent slapstick hurricanes, starting with the 1980s television series Police Squad! and then its trilogy of big-screen follow-ups, The Naked Gun franchise.
Murdaugh Murders Podcast to Become Drama Series at Hulu
The Murdaughs are getting the drama treatment. The prominent family recently got the docuseries treatment with Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty on HBO Max, and now it's set to become a true-crime drama at Hulu. Erin Lee Carr (Britney vs Spears, Mommy Dead and Dearest) and Michael D. Fuller (Locke & Key) will adapt the popular Murdaugh Murders podcast for the streamer. Podcast host Mandy Matney, Nick Antosca, and Alex Hedlund will serve as executive producers.
Chris Rock to Make History with First-Ever Live Netflix Special
Chris Rock is set to make history with his next comedy special. Netflix announced today that Rock would be the first artist to perform live on the platform. This marks the first time the streamer has put on a global live-streaming event in its 25-year history. The untitled comedy special...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Confirmed By HBO, Will Be Set In Yet Another Exotic Location
It’s official: The White Lotus is returning for a third season! After breaking records at HBO, Mike White‘s anthology series has been renewed. The beloved series debuted to critic and fan approval in July 2021, with its first season receiving 20 Emmy Award nominations and taking home ten, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The second season (dubbed a “resounding triumph” by Decider’s Megan O’Keefe) is on track to follow in its footsteps.
Netflix on Track to Release 30 Spanish Originals By Year End, As ‘Money Heist’s’ Alex Pina Teases Luxury Bunker Series
Netflix is on track to produce 30 series, movies and non-fiction shows in Spain by year end, Verónica Fernández, fiction director, Netflix Spain and Portugal announced at a presentation of the U.S. streaming giant’s five new soundstages at its imposing European Production Hub north of Madrid. The expansion, with the new facilities up-and-running from this January, raises to 10 the total number of soundstages at the complex, which opened in 2019 with three. The announcement was made Tuesday at the official inauguration of Phase 2 of the Production Hub which also saw “Money Heist” creators Alex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato tease...
