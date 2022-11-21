Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, November 25
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks busman’s holiday
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. The pool keeps on widening. Cody Bellinger, Michael Conforto, Jameson Taillon, all are listed...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: Black Friday edition
Hello BCB family. I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving, and if you woke up early this morning to go get a discounted TV somewhere, I hope the Black Friday deal fairies were kind to you. With this being a week to focus on friends, family, and most importantly food,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks gets basted
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Not to be too obvious, but... Cub Tracks, you know, searches far and wide...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Would you trade Ian Happ and Adbert Alzolay for a Blue Jays catcher?
The Cubs are looking for a catcher to pair with Yan Gomes, now that Willson Contreras is a free agent and not likely to return. The Blue Jays have two good catchers — Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen — and a third catcher, Gabriel Moreno, who is not only the Jays’ top prospect but a Top 10 prospect in all of MLB.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: Wrong stadium edition
I thought I’d give you a bit of NFL history today, since the league fills up Thanksgiving with football. Quarterback Bill Wade #9 of the Chicago Bears sets up to throw a pass during a game in the 1960s against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Wrigley Field in Chicago Illinois.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Happy Thanksgiving!
Thanksgiving greetings to everyone, and I hope this holiday finds you healthy and happy and spending the day with friends and family. If you’re hanging around here for the day, consider this an open thread to discuss anything (as long as it’s within site rules). For an alternative...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Shawon Dunston edition
Shortstop Shawon Dunston of the Chicago Cubs throws to first base to complete a double play as Joe Orsulak #11 of the Pittsburgh Pirates slides into second base during a Major League Baseball game at Three Rivers Stadium circa 1985 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Well, that’s definitely Dunston, and it’s also...
Comments / 0