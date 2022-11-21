Read full article on original website
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive
Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
10 Analysts Have This to Say About CVS Health
Within the last quarter, CVS Health CVS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CVS Health. The company has an average price target of $118.5 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $106.00.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Cosmos Holdings COSM stock rose 45.1% to $0.48 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO shares increased by 30.83% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. Ainos AIMD shares increased by 28.17% to $1.0. The company's...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'
Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage
The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Bank of America 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Bank of America BAC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.59%. Currently, Bank of America has a market capitalization of $302.61 billion. Buying $100 In BAC: If an investor had bought $100 of BAC stock...
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Chief Financial Officer At This Energy Company Sells $237K of Stock
Theodore B. Young, Chief Financial Officer at Dorian LPG LPG, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG. The total transaction amounted to $237,500.
Director of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Purchased $201K In Stock
Group L P Column, Director at NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Column purchased 40,327 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals. The total transaction amounted to $201,587.
Looking Into Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Short Interest
Freeport-McMoRan's FCX short percent of float has fallen 18.97% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 26.78 million shares sold short, which is 1.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
Market Volatility Decreases Following Release Of Fed Minutes
US stocks recorded gains on Wednesday, following the release of Fed minutes. The Federal Open Market Committee minutes on Wednesday indicated that policymakers at the U.S. central bank judged that “slowing in the pace of increase would likely soon be appropriate.”. Trading volume, however, was thin on Wednesday as...
111K Reasons To Be Bullish On Alset Stock
Heng Fai Ambrose Chan, Chief Executive Officer at Alset AEI, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Chan purchased 600,000 shares of Alset. The total transaction amounted to $111,240.
Massive Insider Trade At Privia Health Group
William M Sullivan, Director at Privia Health Group PRVA, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Sullivan sold 285,027 shares of Privia Health Group. The total transaction amounted to $6,430,209.
Massive Insider Trade At Avid Technology
Tom J. A. Cordiner, Chief Revenue Officer & SVP at Avid Technology AVID, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of Avid Technology. The total transaction amounted to $836,383.
225.00M Reasons To Be Bullish On Surgery Partners Stock
T. Devin O'Reilly, Board Member at Surgery Partners SGRY, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that O'Reilly purchased 9,183,673 shares of Surgery Partners. The total transaction amounted to $224,999,988.
Credit Suisse, Autodesk And Other Big Losers From Wednesday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session. Grindr Inc. GRND fell 18.4% to close at $10.00 amid continued volatility after the stock began trading following the completion of its combination with Tiga Acquisition Corp.
Ethereum Transactions Are At 4-Month Low, But Whales Keep Accumulating
Ethereum ETH/USD — the cryptocurrency that spawned the Web 3.0 industry — is seeing less activity and trading interest, but big holders apparently still believe in the protocol's future. What Happened: Open interest in Ethereum futures open interest has taken a sharp hit at the beginning of the...
Why Manchester United Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 58.4% to $0.1069 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 16% on Tuesday. Kalera Public Limited Company KAL rose 30% to $0.1183 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday. Kalera recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share. OpGen, Inc. OPGN rose...
