Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive

Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Benzinga

10 Analysts Have This to Say About CVS Health

Within the last quarter, CVS Health CVS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CVS Health. The company has an average price target of $118.5 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $106.00.
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Cosmos Holdings COSM stock rose 45.1% to $0.48 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO shares increased by 30.83% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. Ainos AIMD shares increased by 28.17% to $1.0. The company's...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'

Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
Benzinga

World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage

The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Benzinga

Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview

Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Benzinga

Chief Financial Officer At This Energy Company Sells $237K of Stock

Theodore B. Young, Chief Financial Officer at Dorian LPG LPG, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG. The total transaction amounted to $237,500.
Benzinga

Director of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Purchased $201K In Stock

Group L P Column, Director at NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Column purchased 40,327 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals. The total transaction amounted to $201,587.
Benzinga

Looking Into Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Short Interest

Freeport-McMoRan's FCX short percent of float has fallen 18.97% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 26.78 million shares sold short, which is 1.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
Benzinga

Market Volatility Decreases Following Release Of Fed Minutes

US stocks recorded gains on Wednesday, following the release of Fed minutes. The Federal Open Market Committee minutes on Wednesday indicated that policymakers at the U.S. central bank judged that “slowing in the pace of increase would likely soon be appropriate.”. Trading volume, however, was thin on Wednesday as...
Benzinga

111K Reasons To Be Bullish On Alset Stock

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan, Chief Executive Officer at Alset AEI, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Chan purchased 600,000 shares of Alset. The total transaction amounted to $111,240.
Benzinga

Massive Insider Trade At Privia Health Group

William M Sullivan, Director at Privia Health Group PRVA, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Sullivan sold 285,027 shares of Privia Health Group. The total transaction amounted to $6,430,209.
Benzinga

Massive Insider Trade At Avid Technology

Tom J. A. Cordiner, Chief Revenue Officer & SVP at Avid Technology AVID, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of Avid Technology. The total transaction amounted to $836,383.
Benzinga

225.00M Reasons To Be Bullish On Surgery Partners Stock

T. Devin O'Reilly, Board Member at Surgery Partners SGRY, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that O'Reilly purchased 9,183,673 shares of Surgery Partners. The total transaction amounted to $224,999,988.
Benzinga

Credit Suisse, Autodesk And Other Big Losers From Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session. Grindr Inc. GRND fell 18.4% to close at $10.00 amid continued volatility after the stock began trading following the completion of its combination with Tiga Acquisition Corp.
Benzinga

Ethereum Transactions Are At 4-Month Low, But Whales Keep Accumulating

Ethereum ETH/USD — the cryptocurrency that spawned the Web 3.0 industry — is seeing less activity and trading interest, but big holders apparently still believe in the protocol's future. What Happened: Open interest in Ethereum futures open interest has taken a sharp hit at the beginning of the...

