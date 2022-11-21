STILLWATER, Okla. — It was a suitable result to a season that has been filled with disappointment. Oklahoma State was unable to overcome the rainy conditions and third quarter deficit on its way to a 24-19 loss to West Virginia in the regular season finale on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) have since lost five of their last seven games following a perfect 5-0 start to the season. A historic collapse for a program that has been one of the most consistent for almost two decades under longtime head coach Mike Gundy.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO