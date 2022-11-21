Read full article on original website
The 2-4-7: Takeaways, key numbers, top performers from Oklahoma State's 24-19 loss vs. West Virginia
STILLWATER, Okla. — It was a suitable result to a season that has been filled with disappointment. Oklahoma State was unable to overcome the rainy conditions and third quarter deficit on its way to a 24-19 loss to West Virginia in the regular season finale on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) have since lost five of their last seven games following a perfect 5-0 start to the season. A historic collapse for a program that has been one of the most consistent for almost two decades under longtime head coach Mike Gundy.
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 24-19 loss vs. West Virginia
STILLWATER, Okla. — For the third time in five years, Oklahoma State has lost at least five games after dropping its regular-season finale against West Virginia, 24-19, inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys' offense struggled in the rainy, wet conditions, while their defense played solid throughout. However, the Mountaineers capitalized on three big plays that allowed them to find the end zone in a tight ball game.
West Virginia at Oklahoma State, O/U 64
Emory Hunt, Chip Patterson and Tom Fornelli join Jeremy St. Louis to preview the West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State game.
