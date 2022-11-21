Read full article on original website
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Fatal crash in Charlotte County Saturday night
A fatal crash on South Tamiami Trail off Adams Court in Port Charlotte Saturday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, there is a complete roadblock in the southbound lane on Tamiami Trl. WINK News will update this story with more details when they become available.
Crash causes part of I-75 to be blocked
There has been a crash involving truck in Lee County on I-75 South right before Mile Marker 145. Part of the left lane has been blocked.
WINKNEWS.com
Man killed in crash on I-75 in North Fort Myers
A man was killed in a Thursday night crash on I-75 in North Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a van driven by a 30-year-old man and an SUV driven by a 66-year-old man, both from Port Charlotte, were traveling south on I-75 north of Bayshore Road around 7:15 p.m. The van changed lanes from the left to the center lane, rear-ending the SUV.
cw34.com
Watch out! Alligator found at Walmart in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An alligator isn't generally on your grocery list. However, it was on Friday at the Wal-Mart on San Carlos Blvd. Deputies arrived after a 3-foot alligator was found in the parking lot. The alligator attempted to make a break for it but Lee County...
Manatee County woman can’t legally drive new Jeep because dealer hasn’t transferred title
Just months after Vroom settled an 87-count administrative complaint with state regulators, a Manatee County woman stepped forward to say the company has failed to transfer her title, leaving her to pay for a car she can't legally drive.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach couple ripped apart during Ian
Pictures are what Jo Ann Knobloch clings to when she thinks of her husband. Because too often, all she remembers are dark, haunting flashbacks of his sudden death during Hurricane Ian. Karl Knobloch, 80, was one of 61 victims in Lee County whose life was cut short by the category...
NBC 2
Woman killed after being hit by car in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed after she was hit by a car on Jones Loop Road in Charlotte County Tuesday evening. An 18-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving west on Jones Loop Road, west of Roberts Road. The woman was walking in the eastbound lane of Jones Loop Road, west of Roberts Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WINKNEWS.com
Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County
Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
WINKNEWS.com
No bond, 6 charges for woman accused of killing Charlotte County deputy in DUI crash
A woman accused of killing a Charlotte County deputy in a DUI crash on I-75 faces six charges and will be held without bond. Cassandra Smith, of Lakeville, Massachusetts, faced Judge Geoffrey Gentile on Thursday morning after a crash that killed 23-year-old Deputy Christopher Taylor during a traffic stop. The...
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Florida offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Pinellas County. Keep reading to learn more.
usf.edu
Here, there, everywhere: Red tide plagues SWFL after Hurricane Ian
From Tampa Bay south to Ten Thousand Islands, local groups and state agencies that test for and track red tide are warning that the harmful algae that kills fish, sickens dogs, and whose acrid air chase people off the beach is here. And there. And there. And there. Red tide...
NBC 2
Woman accused of killing Charlotte County deputy arrested for DUI manslaughter
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Massachusetts woman accused of killing a Charlotte County deputy Tuesday evening on I-75 was arrested for DUI manslaughter. Throughout the investigation, the driver, identified as 30-year-old Cassandra Smith from Lakeville, Massachusetts, was placed under arrest and is in the process of being booked into the Charlotte County jail.
First Fort Myers Beach store reopens since Ian
"FMB strong. We’re here, we’re strong. We’re going to rebuild and we’re going to do it together," one Tunaskin customer said.
fox13news.com
Request denied by FP&L to remove tree from power line on disabled man's home
NORTH PORT, Fla. - The city of North Port felt some of the worst of Hurricane Ian’s wrath. It's been seven weeks since the storm, but a homeowner, who has a disability and a limited budget, is worried the tree that fell from an abandoned property onto his home's power lines could eventually catch fire.
WINKNEWS.com
Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral
Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
Florida's property insurance of last resort has nearly 1.3 milllion policies
Customers have poured into Citizens during the past two years as private insurers have dropped policies and raised rates because of financial losses.
WINKNEWS.com
Farmer Joe’s hoping to open for the first time since Ian
Even while closed, Farmer Joe’s has significantly helped relief efforts in Cape Coral since Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida. The sign above the grocery store says “Closed for repairs” and “God bless Cape Coral” which is making residents question what’s next for the store.
fox13news.com
FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
Suspect in Florida Deputy's DUI Death Denied Bond
Suspect had just come off DUI probation in August, according to sheriff
Do you believe the center of the earth is in Lee County, Florida?
A map of "The Interior World", from The Goddess of Atvatabar by William Bradshaw (1892).Public domain on Wikipedia. I don’t know about you, but I love a good theory. Learning about the different thoughts and beliefs of people is a truly fascinating experience, especially when they get so far, we’ll say, “out of hand” that they start developing entire cults dedicated to them.
