North Port, FL

Fatal crash in Charlotte County Saturday night

A fatal crash on South Tamiami Trail off Adams Court in Port Charlotte Saturday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, there is a complete roadblock in the southbound lane on Tamiami Trl. WINK News will update this story with more details when they become available.
Man killed in crash on I-75 in North Fort Myers

A man was killed in a Thursday night crash on I-75 in North Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a van driven by a 30-year-old man and an SUV driven by a 66-year-old man, both from Port Charlotte, were traveling south on I-75 north of Bayshore Road around 7:15 p.m. The van changed lanes from the left to the center lane, rear-ending the SUV.
Watch out! Alligator found at Walmart in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An alligator isn't generally on your grocery list. However, it was on Friday at the Wal-Mart on San Carlos Blvd. Deputies arrived after a 3-foot alligator was found in the parking lot. The alligator attempted to make a break for it but Lee County...
Fort Myers Beach couple ripped apart during Ian

Pictures are what Jo Ann Knobloch clings to when she thinks of her husband. Because too often, all she remembers are dark, haunting flashbacks of his sudden death during Hurricane Ian. Karl Knobloch, 80, was one of 61 victims in Lee County whose life was cut short by the category...
Woman killed after being hit by car in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed after she was hit by a car on Jones Loop Road in Charlotte County Tuesday evening. An 18-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving west on Jones Loop Road, west of Roberts Road. The woman was walking in the eastbound lane of Jones Loop Road, west of Roberts Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County

Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
Woman accused of killing Charlotte County deputy arrested for DUI manslaughter

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Massachusetts woman accused of killing a Charlotte County deputy Tuesday evening on I-75 was arrested for DUI manslaughter. Throughout the investigation, the driver, identified as 30-year-old Cassandra Smith from Lakeville, Massachusetts, was placed under arrest and is in the process of being booked into the Charlotte County jail.
Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral

Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
Farmer Joe’s hoping to open for the first time since Ian

Even while closed, Farmer Joe’s has significantly helped relief efforts in Cape Coral since Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida. The sign above the grocery store says “Closed for repairs” and “God bless Cape Coral” which is making residents question what’s next for the store.
FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
Evie M.

Do you believe the center of the earth is in Lee County, Florida?

A map of "The Interior World", from The Goddess of Atvatabar by William Bradshaw (1892).Public domain on Wikipedia. I don’t know about you, but I love a good theory. Learning about the different thoughts and beliefs of people is a truly fascinating experience, especially when they get so far, we’ll say, “out of hand” that they start developing entire cults dedicated to them.
