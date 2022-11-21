ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Shooting at Shell gas station in Lehigh Acres

Lee County sheriff’s deputies swarmed a shell gas station in Lehigh Acres off Homestead Road on Saturday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an isolated shooting investigation is underway at the Shell gas station in Lehigh Acres. Several deputies have been guarding the scene while the investigation...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fatal crash in Charlotte County Saturday night

A fatal crash on South Tamiami Trail off Adams Court in Port Charlotte Saturday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, there is a complete roadblock in the southbound lane on Tamiami Trl. WINK News will update this story with more details when they become available.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Exceptional Estates in Naples Florida with Commanding Southern Views of The Bay is Back on The Market for $28.5 Million

950 Admiralty Parade East Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 950 Admiralty Parade East, Naples, Florida is a custom estate on one and a half lots in the coveted Port Royal neighborhood encompassing a handsome downstairs study, 3 car garage plus the ability for lifts, separate guest casita over the garage and private elevator. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 950 Admiralty Parade East, please contact Michael G Lawler (Phone: 239-261-3939) at Douglas Elliman Florida for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 in Charlotte County overnight

A multi-vehicle crash closed down the northbound lanes of I-75 on Friday night at the border of Charlotte and Sarasota counties. Florida Highway Patrol says a pickup truck and a pickup truck pulling a trailer were traveling north in the outside lane, with a tractor-trailer in the center lane, when the two pickups collided.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota County sets new record with 'bed tax' revenue

SARASOTA, Fla. — Tourism is a big money maker for the Tampa Bay region and it is not a surprise that Sarasota County has been growing in that area. The county is boasting a new record for how much revenue it's received in the last year from people booking rooms. Local leaders say it has put more funds than expected toward much-needed things in the community.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Watch out! Alligator found at Walmart in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An alligator isn't generally on your grocery list. However, it was on Friday at the Wal-Mart on San Carlos Blvd. Deputies arrived after a 3-foot alligator was found in the parking lot. The alligator attempted to make a break for it but Lee County...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three vehicle crash on Interstate 75

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A three-vehicle crash took place on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 174 the night of November 25. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), two pickup trucks and a semi-truck with a trailer collided, leading one of the pickup trucks to become engulfed in flames.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Seven bullet holes damage two businesses in Cape Coral

Two businesses in Cape Coral were shot up with bullet holes, making it the second shooting in that area within the last week. According to Cape Coral police, there were seven bullet holes in one building. Pete Wall works a couple of doors down from both businesses, at the plaza...
CAPE CORAL, FL
floridaweekly.com

Stock’s newest apartment community underway in Estero

Stock’s Luxury Apartment Living, a division of award-winning Stock Development, has announced the sitework for its newest luxury rental community, Corsa at Estero Crossing, has been underway for several months now. Corsa at Estero Crossing, which is located around a lake on the south side of Corkscrew Road just...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man killed in crash on I-75 in North Fort Myers

A man was killed in a Thursday night crash on I-75 in North Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a van driven by a 30-year-old man and an SUV driven by a 66-year-old man, both from Port Charlotte, were traveling south on I-75 north of Bayshore Road around 7:15 p.m. The van changed lanes from the left to the center lane, rear-ending the SUV.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples closed, pending home sales increase in October

Closed and pending sales for October increased 23.7% and 8.7%, respectively, compared to closed and pending sales reported in September, according to the October 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island). A total of 525 listings were either terminated, expired or withdrawn from the Southwest Florida MLS during October, yet overall inventory increased 72.7% to 2,325 properties from 1,346 properties in October 2021. The median closed price was $555,000 in October, up 23%. New listings were at 908, down 14%.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach couple ripped apart during Ian

Pictures are what Jo Ann Knobloch clings to when she thinks of her husband. Because too often, all she remembers are dark, haunting flashbacks of his sudden death during Hurricane Ian. Karl Knobloch, 80, was one of 61 victims in Lee County whose life was cut short by the category...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

