NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners defeated their bitter in-state rival in Oklahoma State to become bowl eligible for the 24th consecutive season. The last time Oklahoma missed a bowl game came in the 1998 campaign, where the Sooners finished 5-6 in what would be the final season of the John Blake era in Norman. Following a 23-20 loss to West Virginia on November 12th that put the Sooners at 5-5 on the season, it was starting to look a little dicey as to whether Brent Venables would go to a bowl in his first season as a head coach. However, Oklahoma would get that much-needed sixth win against Oklahoma State on the heels of an impressive start that saw the Sooners jump out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter before surrendering the final 13 points of the game to make it a 28-13 victory in favor of the Sooners for their 91st victory in the Bedlam rivalry.
blackchronicle.com
Updated USA TODAY Sports bowl projections after Oklahoma’s win over Oklahoma State
Eight Big 12 groups are bowl sure after Oklahoma and Texas Tech picked up their sixth wins of the season on Saturday. Though it hasn’t been the perfect season for the Sooners, they’ve gone 3-2 since their 0-3 begin to Big 12 play and have an opportunity at an eight-win season in the event that they’re capable of win in Lubbock this Saturday and of their bowl matchup.
blackchronicle.com
One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history
TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
KOCO
Man accused of executing four people on Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested in Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of executing four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested in Florida. He was arrested after a license plate reader helped track him down. The suspect is 45-year-old Wu Chen. Officials knew who they were looking for but wouldn’t release the name...
Ponca City News
Wildcats’ season over Muskogee wins 18-0
MUSKOGEE -- The Muskogee Roughers ended what has been a break-out year for the Ponca City Wildcats winning a Class 6AII quarterfinal playoff game 18-0 Friday. The Roughers are a vastly improved team over the one that Ponca City defeated on the last game of the 2021 season. That 2021 team finished 2-8 on the season and struggled mightily on defense in most of their games. Friday, the Muskogee…
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an evening post on Facebook.
‘I jumped up and everyone went crazy,’ Stillwater sophomore makes perfect ACT score
A Stillwater High School student and his family are celebrating after he earned a perfect ACT Score of 36.
KOCO
Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
pdjnews.com
Local resident guest stars in Oklahoma based television show
Editor’s note: This article may contain spoilers for the trailer and first episode of the newly released show based in Oklahoma, ‘Tulsa King’. If you have not seen the first episode, or if you intend to do so, keep in mind this article will have information referencing the already released episode. Perry resident and veteran James Battles, Jr., can now be seen on your television screen, starring…
KOCO
Girl reported abducted in Kansas found at Oklahoma gas station
OKLAHOMA CITY — A girl reported abducted in Kansas was found after an hour at an Oklahoma gas station. A child abducted at a liquor store parking lot in Wichita was found 74 miles away at a Tonkawa gas station around 8 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Wichita...
news9.com
Tracking A Thanksgiving Storm System
TULSA, Okla. - It's a chilly start to the day before some warmer temperatures return toward the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After another chilly start with lows in the 30s, afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s today with sunshine, a few clouds, and a south wind from 10 to 20 mph. South winds will increase speeds slightly, from 15 to 25 mph Wednesday with afternoon highs also in the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds ahead of the Thanksgiving system that brings shower chances into the area. Thursday morning temps start in the 40s and ending with highs in the lower to mid-50s with gusty northwest winds midday to afternoon behind a departing cold front. Shower chances will remain for part of Friday and early Saturday before departing the state.
1600kush.com
Stillwater pair free on $500,000 bail on marijuana charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man and his nephew, who remain free on $500,000 total bail, have been ordered to appear in court in January on multiple drug charges including illegally trafficking large quantities of marijuana. ZiQian Zhang, 53, who owns a licensed marijuana grow facility at 10415 E....
Deadly hit and run near Reno & Meridian
Oklahoma City Police say earlier today around 6:15 pm a woman was hit and killed at Reno & Meridian.
KTEN.com
Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
Scheels confirms Tulsa location coming in 2024
The company is bringing their first all sports store to Tulsa at Woodland Hills mall in Fall of 2024.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Oklahoma City
When people think about Oklahoma City, they might envision scenes of the Wild West, dry and deserted areas, and oil derricks dotting the landscape, but the city is nothing like that. OKC has evolved over the last several decades into a thriving metropolis with a diverse population, a rich culture, and a robust food scene. Yes, you read that right. Oklahoma City’s restaurants are thriving, constantly reinventing what diners can expect to find in the land of wheat and cattle.
405magazine.com
OKC’s Restaurant Closings, Relocations and Goodbyes in 2022
We say farewell to the closed restaurants this year that helped make OKC’s food scene great. This is the time of year we start wrapping things up as we roll into the heart of the holidays. Thanksgiving is for gratitude — for the food, family and friends, and for the highs and lows (yes, lows) of the year. It’s also a time to reflect on the year’s end for us, because by the time we get to mid-December, we’ll already be talking about what to look forward to in 2023. There are some very notable goodbyes this year, and while we hate to say goodbye to places we’ve loved to frequent, we’re also grateful for the food and hospitality we received in these concepts that closed in 2022. But first, some very important food news.
‘They know what they’re doing is wrong,’ Oklahoma woman and her dog left for dead in hit-and-run incident
Oklahoma City police investigate the fifth deadly hit run in less than 14 days.
KOCO
KOCO 5 Investigates: Gov. Kevin Stitt’s son was treated harsher than most
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — You've probably seen the headlines and the body camera video floating around the web showing Gov. Kevin Stitt's son's recent interaction with Logan County deputies. On Halloween night, deputies were called after a case full of guns was found in the parking lot of a...
Comments / 0