Read full article on original website
Related
mltnews.com
Plan for overnight freeway ramp closures Nov. 28-Dec. 1 due to light rail construction
Sound Transit will close several ramps overnight the week of Nov. 28 as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Link extension project. The eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, through the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 30. The...
mltnews.com
Veterans Park closed Nov. 30-Dec. 2 for geotechnical work
Veterans Memorial Park in Mountlake Terrace will be closed from Wednesday, Nov. 30-Friday,Dec. 2 for geotechnical work related to the Transit Connection Corridor Project. The project will combine lighting and paving upgrades of trails throughout Veterans Memorial Park, with a secondary effort to finish the design of a pedestrian plaza at 236th Street Southwest and Van Ry Boulevard.
mltnews.com
School board receives budget updates, Martha Lake Elementary student presentation
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Nov. 22 meeting received a student presentation and school improvement plan from Martha Lake Elementary School. During the presentation, students from each grade talked to the board about the school’s new pledge. Martha Lake Elementary Principal Stephanie Kay-Fredrickson said surveys were given to each class regarding what the pledge should be about. From those, staff pieced together the official pledge, which three kindergarteners recited for the board:
mltnews.com
Save the date: Free vision and hearing screenings at Edmonds Waterfront Center Dec. 13
The Edmonds Waterfront Center is partnering with the Edmonds Lions Club to provide free hearing and vision screenings from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Lions Club provides assistance to obtain glasses and hearing aids for qualifying low-income children and adults. Participants must live in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood or Mountlake Terrace.
mltnews.com
Washington Kids in Transition hosting annual holiday shop — and you can help
Washington Kids in Transition, which assists homeless families in the Edmonds School District, is hosting its annual holiday shop in early December, providing 800 local families with holiday gifts and grocery cards. If you would like to contribute, here is a link to their virtual giving tree.
mltnews.com
Washington State Patrol ‘HiVE’ enforcement week two happening Nov. 26
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will once again be focusing its efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday, Nov. 26. This will be the second of four HiVE patrols occurring in conjunction with statewide efforts during the upcoming holiday...
mltnews.com
Public invited to sponsor wreaths for Wreaths Across America event in Monroe Dec. 17
For the second year in a row, Monroe-based Ward Roney Jr. VFW Post 7511 and its auxiliary invite the community to usher in the holiday season by remembering the fallen heroes who fought for our freedom. The post is partnering with Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization that coordinates wreath-laying...
Comments / 0