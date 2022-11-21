ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
mltnews.com

Veterans Park closed Nov. 30-Dec. 2 for geotechnical work

Veterans Memorial Park in Mountlake Terrace will be closed from Wednesday, Nov. 30-Friday,Dec. 2 for geotechnical work related to the Transit Connection Corridor Project. The project will combine lighting and paving upgrades of trails throughout Veterans Memorial Park, with a secondary effort to finish the design of a pedestrian plaza at 236th Street Southwest and Van Ry Boulevard.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

School board receives budget updates, Martha Lake Elementary student presentation

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Nov. 22 meeting received a student presentation and school improvement plan from Martha Lake Elementary School. During the presentation, students from each grade talked to the board about the school’s new pledge. Martha Lake Elementary Principal Stephanie Kay-Fredrickson said surveys were given to each class regarding what the pledge should be about. From those, staff pieced together the official pledge, which three kindergarteners recited for the board:
EDMONDS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy