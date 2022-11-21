Read full article on original website
How Decentralized Science (DeSci) lowers the Cost of Innovation and Implementation
In the last few years, we have seen several use cases of the blockchain. From gaming to education, nothing has been off-limits for this revolutionary technology. Today, we see it emerging into more significant and nuanced fields across the spectrum. DeSci, or Decentralized Science, is one of the trends that has seen blockchain moving into the critical field of scientific research and development.
ZDNet
DevOps is hot but most IT pros say practices need improvement
To advance in a technology-focused career, it's important to embrace the practice of DevOps, which take collaboration and automation to a whole new level. However, despite years of work and yes, hype, most DevOps practitioners are not happy with the state of DevOps within their organizations. DevOps is an important...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Integrating Mobile Robots From Different Vendors
Demand for e-commerce in the United States is soaring, and the labor shortage is not going away. One way that logistics companies can mitigate these problems is with better mobile robot automation. Many warehouses are now starting to think about full workflow automation. Achieving this requires integration of a combination...
makeuseof.com
What Are the Pros and Cons of Data Redundancy?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Data redundancy is like a two-edged sword. On the one hand, it can enhance your application; on the other hand, it can distort it. This raises concerns about implementing data redundancy in database management.
TechCrunch
Obrizum uses AI to build employee training modules out of existing content
But it remains challenging for organizations of a certain size to quickly build and analyze the impact of learning programs. In a 2019 survey, Harvard Business Review found that 75% of managers were dissatisfied with their employer’s learning and development (L&D) function and only 12% of employees applied new skills learned in L&D programs to do their jobs.
Building Design & Construction
FullStack Modular prepares to begin work on its first California project
Next February, FullStack Modular, a leading supplier of prefabricated modules, is scheduled to begin production for its first project in California, a, 86,000-sf, six-story, 143-room hotel that will be the Treehouse Hotel brand’s debut in the United States. Starwood Capital Group launched Treehouse in 2019 as a eco-friendly lifestyle...
SqlDBM and Inergy Announce Partnership, Looking at Cloud as the Future of Data
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- SqlDBM - Online Data Modeling Tool announced their partnership with Inergy, a leading provider of BI and Analytics solutions based in the Netherlands. Henceforth, Inergy will collaborate with SqlDBM as a Silver Partner, aligning on digital exposure and cloud adoption strategy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005636/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Practical Guide to Jobs-to-be-Done Framework for Building a B2B Content Strategy
Content has been overused and abused for too long. Don't believe me? Go to Google and type a keyword relevant to your business. What do you see? A bazillion results, mostly containing filler content written for the sole purpose of getting ranked in search results. It got so bad that...
marinelink.com
Techcross’ BWMS Get LR Cyber Security Certificate
Techcross’ ballast water management systems have received Lloyd's Register's Cyber Security Capability certification. The company said that the two models that received the certificate are ECS, direct electrolysis and HYCHLOR, indirect electrolysis. According to, LR Classification that Techcross is the first company to receive the Cyber Security Capability certification...
itbusinessnet.com
Infovista to showcase innovative solutions to assure success of mission-critical networks at DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
Portfolio of planning, testing and Automated Assurance & Operations assurance solutions enables governmental agencies, operators and enterprises to guarantee resilience and reliability of mobile and fixed networks. Paris, France – Wednesday 23rd November, 2022 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), today announced details of its participation...
hstoday.us
CISA Updates the Infrastructure Resilience Planning Framework
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released an updated Infrastructure Resilience Planning Framework (IRPF) to better help state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) planners protect infrastructure. First released in 2021, the IRPF helps SLTT partners to incorporate critical infrastructure resilience considerations into planning activities. It can be used to support capital improvement plans, hazard mitigation plans, and other planning documents, as well as funding requests. Today’s update adds important new resources and tools to better support partners as they face an evolving threat environment.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Advancing Healthcare Innovation through AI Adoption
Leading health providers are implementing AI to improve patient and staff safety and quality, allowing them to accomplish their technological innovation goals for better use of resources, with higher satisfaction. Technological innovation has flourished over the past two years, spurred by a rapid need for digital transformation and shifts to...
one37pm.com
What are Layer 1 (L1) Solutions in the Blockchain, and Why Are They Important?
Blockchain is a system of recording information designed to make it difficult to change, alter, or hack the information once recorded. A blockchain is a digital ledger duplicated and distributed across an entire network of computer systems. All that information is stored in blocks that form a chain of historical reference.
foodlogistics.com
Virtual Job Assessment Tool for Commercial Drivers
Modern Hire launched the Virtual Job Tryout (VJT) for Drivers, a preconfigured pre-hire assessment for candidates seeking employment as a commercial driver. VJT for Drivers enables recruiting teams responsible for large volume hiring to quickly, ethically and more accurately identify best-fit candidates based on job-specific content. “As part of Modern...
thefastmode.com
NanoLock, ectacom Partner to Expand OT Cybersecurity Offering in Germany
Ectacom, the German Business Development Distributor for IT and security solutions, is expanding its OT (Operational Technology) security portfolio for the industrial and manufacturing sectors with NanoLock’s zero trust, device-level protection. NanoLock is protecting the operational integrity of manufacturing, energy, water and manufacturing companies with its device-level cyber defense...
5 Proven Strategies to Increase Employee Retention And Reduce Operational Costs In Senior Living
Staffing turnover in senior care has reached an all-time high at an annual rate of 48.5% among all employees and 68.1% among resident assistants and personal care aides. At a sunk cost of roughly $2,200 per employee, staff turnover is expensive and results in lower resident satisfaction, quality of care and occupancy.
Ryder Ranks in FreightWaves FreightTech 25: The Most Innovative and Disruptive Companies in Freight Technology
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. FreightWaves announced the winners during its F3: Future of Freight Festival. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005147/en/ Ryder ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. (Photo: Business Wire)
takeitcool.com
Polystyrene Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Polystyrene Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Polystyrene. Report Features Details. Product Name Polystyrene. Process Included Polystyrene Production From Polymerization. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process Flow,...
mhwmag.com
Episode 335: New Gen Architects
If you want to scale your business or add tools to your warehouse, you will want to tune in to this episode. The New Warehouse welcomes Kimberlee Owens, Principal Architect for New Gen Architects. New Gen Architects focuses on supply chain transformation and finding the right end-to-end solutions to increase productivity and optimize supply chains. Kevin and Kimberlee discuss warehouse tools and how to select the right ones for your operation, and what happens if you don’t.
high-profile.com
2022 in Review: Key Trends that Impacted New England Warehouse Development
With vacancy rates at extreme lows and tenants prioritizing location and project delivery speed, the New England industrial market continued to see dramatic growth throughout 2022, with an increasing number of developments being built on a speculative basis. The evolving market saw many players changing their warehouse development strategy, especially when it came to site selection, space utilization and operations, design flexibility, and more.
