How Decentralized Science (DeSci) lowers the Cost of Innovation and Implementation

In the last few years, we have seen several use cases of the blockchain. From gaming to education, nothing has been off-limits for this revolutionary technology. Today, we see it emerging into more significant and nuanced fields across the spectrum. DeSci, or Decentralized Science, is one of the trends that has seen blockchain moving into the critical field of scientific research and development.
ZDNet

DevOps is hot but most IT pros say practices need improvement

To advance in a technology-focused career, it's important to embrace the practice of DevOps, which take collaboration and automation to a whole new level. However, despite years of work and yes, hype, most DevOps practitioners are not happy with the state of DevOps within their organizations. DevOps is an important...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Integrating Mobile Robots From Different Vendors

Demand for e-commerce in the United States is soaring, and the labor shortage is not going away. One way that logistics companies can mitigate these problems is with better mobile robot automation. Many warehouses are now starting to think about full workflow automation. Achieving this requires integration of a combination...
makeuseof.com

What Are the Pros and Cons of Data Redundancy?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Data redundancy is like a two-edged sword. On the one hand, it can enhance your application; on the other hand, it can distort it. This raises concerns about implementing data redundancy in database management.
TechCrunch

Obrizum uses AI to build employee training modules out of existing content

But it remains challenging for organizations of a certain size to quickly build and analyze the impact of learning programs. In a 2019 survey, Harvard Business Review found that 75% of managers were dissatisfied with their employer’s learning and development (L&D) function and only 12% of employees applied new skills learned in L&D programs to do their jobs.
Building Design & Construction

FullStack Modular prepares to begin work on its first California project

Next February, FullStack Modular, a leading supplier of prefabricated modules, is scheduled to begin production for its first project in California, a, 86,000-sf, six-story, 143-room hotel that will be the Treehouse Hotel brand’s debut in the United States. Starwood Capital Group launched Treehouse in 2019 as a eco-friendly lifestyle...
SUNNYVALE, CA
The Associated Press

SqlDBM and Inergy Announce Partnership, Looking at Cloud as the Future of Data

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- SqlDBM - Online Data Modeling Tool announced their partnership with Inergy, a leading provider of BI and Analytics solutions based in the Netherlands. Henceforth, Inergy will collaborate with SqlDBM as a Silver Partner, aligning on digital exposure and cloud adoption strategy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005636/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
marinelink.com

Techcross’ BWMS Get LR Cyber Security Certificate

Techcross’ ballast water management systems have received Lloyd's Register's Cyber Security Capability certification. The company said that the two models that received the certificate are ECS, direct electrolysis and HYCHLOR, indirect electrolysis. According to, LR Classification that Techcross is the first company to receive the Cyber Security Capability certification...
itbusinessnet.com

Infovista to showcase innovative solutions to assure success of mission-critical networks at DoDIIS Worldwide Conference

Portfolio of planning, testing and Automated Assurance & Operations assurance solutions enables governmental agencies, operators and enterprises to guarantee resilience and reliability of mobile and fixed networks. Paris, France – Wednesday 23rd November, 2022 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), today announced details of its participation...
TEXAS STATE
hstoday.us

CISA Updates the Infrastructure Resilience Planning Framework

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released an updated Infrastructure Resilience Planning Framework (IRPF) to better help state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) planners protect infrastructure. First released in 2021, the IRPF helps SLTT partners to incorporate critical infrastructure resilience considerations into planning activities. It can be used to support capital improvement plans, hazard mitigation plans, and other planning documents, as well as funding requests. Today’s update adds important new resources and tools to better support partners as they face an evolving threat environment.
Managed Healthcare Executive

Advancing Healthcare Innovation through AI Adoption

Leading health providers are implementing AI to improve patient and staff safety and quality, allowing them to accomplish their technological innovation goals for better use of resources, with higher satisfaction. Technological innovation has flourished over the past two years, spurred by a rapid need for digital transformation and shifts to...
one37pm.com

What are Layer 1 (L1) Solutions in the Blockchain, and Why Are They Important?

Blockchain is a system of recording information designed to make it difficult to change, alter, or hack the information once recorded. A blockchain is a digital ledger duplicated and distributed across an entire network of computer systems. All that information is stored in blocks that form a chain of historical reference.
foodlogistics.com

Virtual Job Assessment Tool for Commercial Drivers

Modern Hire launched the Virtual Job Tryout (VJT) for Drivers, a preconfigured pre-hire assessment for candidates seeking employment as a commercial driver. VJT for Drivers enables recruiting teams responsible for large volume hiring to quickly, ethically and more accurately identify best-fit candidates based on job-specific content. “As part of Modern...
thefastmode.com

NanoLock, ectacom Partner to Expand OT Cybersecurity Offering in Germany

Ectacom, the German Business Development Distributor for IT and security solutions, is expanding its OT (Operational Technology) security portfolio for the industrial and manufacturing sectors with NanoLock’s zero trust, device-level protection. NanoLock is protecting the operational integrity of manufacturing, energy, water and manufacturing companies with its device-level cyber defense...
The Associated Press

Ryder Ranks in FreightWaves FreightTech 25: The Most Innovative and Disruptive Companies in Freight Technology

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. FreightWaves announced the winners during its F3: Future of Freight Festival. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005147/en/ Ryder ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. (Photo: Business Wire)
takeitcool.com

Polystyrene Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled “Polystyrene Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Polystyrene. Report Features Details. Product Name Polystyrene. Process Included Polystyrene Production From Polymerization. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process Flow,...
mhwmag.com

Episode 335: New Gen Architects

If you want to scale your business or add tools to your warehouse, you will want to tune in to this episode. The New Warehouse welcomes Kimberlee Owens, Principal Architect for New Gen Architects. New Gen Architects focuses on supply chain transformation and finding the right end-to-end solutions to increase productivity and optimize supply chains. Kevin and Kimberlee discuss warehouse tools and how to select the right ones for your operation, and what happens if you don’t.
high-profile.com

2022 in Review: Key Trends that Impacted New England Warehouse Development

With vacancy rates at extreme lows and tenants prioritizing location and project delivery speed, the New England industrial market continued to see dramatic growth throughout 2022, with an increasing number of developments being built on a speculative basis. The evolving market saw many players changing their warehouse development strategy, especially when it came to site selection, space utilization and operations, design flexibility, and more.

