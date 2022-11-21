Read full article on original website
Lake George stunned in semifinals against O’Neill
No. 2 Warrensburg, North Warren Central, Lake George fell short of their goal of making it to the state championship game after losing to Section nine's O'Neill 41-22.
PHOTOS: The North Country Festival of Trees
Black Friday isn't just about sales. At the Queensbury Hotel, it's also about unique Christmas trees, good causes, and holiday magic.
Vigil held for Colorado Springs victims in Saratoga
Saratoga Pride and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Saratoga Springs are holding a remembrance for the victims of Club Q in Colorado Springs. The vigil will be held on Sunday, November 27 at 4:30 p.m.
Winners of the 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot
The 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot has come and gone, and the winners of the Thanksgiving day staple are in.
Cane you imagine a holiday shake at Stewart’s
Holiday themed drinks, desserts and deliciousness have begun! Stewart's Shops introduced its candy dance shake just in time for the holiday season.
Two Upstate New York Towns Get Honored By Country Living Magazine
There is one thing that is pretty predictable about New York in the Winter, and that is the fact that it is usually very WHITE. Have you ever thought to yourself about how blessed that we can be to live in such a beautiful place during the season? I know I have.
theberkshireedge.com
THEATER REVIEW: ‘The Wizard of Oz’ brings infectious delights at theRep through December 24
The Capitol Repertory Theatre (theRep) in Albany, N.Y. Written by L. Frank Baum, book adaptation by John Kane. Music by Harold Arlen, lyrics by E. Y. Harburg, background music by Herbert Stothart. Directed by Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill. “Follow the Yellow Brick Road.”. What’s the last film you’d expect to see, full...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 25-27
The weekend is almost here! From plays to tree lightings to other holiday-themed events, there are quite a few things happening on November 25, 26, and 27.
Release date set for Owen Wilson movie filmed around Saratoga
Owen Wilson's new movie "Paint," which was filmed in Saratoga Springs and around the Saratoga area, has officially got a release date. The film is set to be released in theaters on April 28, 2023.
PHOTOS: Metropolitan Church serves community
The Metropolitan Church hosted a Thanksgiving basket gifting this year providing Thanksgiving dinner for the community. The church provided over 600 families with food for the giving holiday.
WRGB
Passing on holiday traditions
Charleton, NY — There are many traditions that come to life during the holiday season, and carrying them on year after year is what makes them so special. CBS 6's Craig Adams stopped by Ellms Christmas Tree Farm in Charlton with his daughter to keep a certain tradition going for another generation.
Navigate Through the Spectacular Ice Castles of Lake George This Winter
Get your coat, mittens, and wool hat. Pack the kids in the car and set out for a road trip to Lake George this winter because the Ice Castles are back!. If you're not into skiing or snowboarding, finding fun activities to do with the family in the wintertime is tough. Especially if you want to get outside and get some fresh air. Luckily, we're conveniently located in the Hudson Valley and are only a short trip from Lake George, New York.
Two helicoptered to burn centers after South Glens Falls explosion
Two individuals were helicoptered to burn centers after a propane leak lead to an explosion in South Glens Falls.
Cambridge/Salem powers past Moriah, advancing to Class D state title game
The last time the Cambridge/Salem football team reached the NYSPHSAA Class D championship game was 2017. Doug Luke's squad went on win that game, claiming their third state title. And now they'll have a chance for No. 4 next weekend after knocking off Section VII foe Moriah 47-22 Friday night in the state semifinals.
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
Dominant run game leads the way for the Wolverines
The Lake George/Warrensburg/North Warren Wolverines have been absolutely rolling in their first year as a combined unit. They put up 85 points in their regional championship win over Gouverneur. Now they look to punch their ticket to the state finals.
Serious crash closes Ontario, Bradford Streets in Albany
Police are investigating what they called a "serious motor vehicle crash" near the intersection of Ontario and Bradford Streets in Albany Friday night.
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New York
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Holiday tree lighting ceremonies in the Capital Region
The day after Thanksgiving officially marks the start of the holiday season. As people start going shopping, several cities, town and villages are preparing to light their trees.
Hallmark movie that used Defazio’s to premiere
The Hallmark movie "A Holiday Spectacular," will feature Defazio's Imports on the big screen after using the store as part of their movie production. The film premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m., according to the Hallmark website.
