Worst Dressed Looks From American Music Awards Red Carpet 2022, According to Twitter
With a star-studded lineup of performers, attendees and honorees, the 2022 American Music Awards certainly made a statement. With that included a wide range of statement-making outfits — both the good and the bad. At the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, musicians, influencers and more experimented with a range of textures, silhouettes and color to make a statement on the red carpet. However, some were greater misses than hits, whether from their simplicity, aesthetics or being just a little too over-the-top. Of course, Twitter users had a range of opinions and reactions to these ensembles, varying from improvements to comparisons from...
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Have Glamorous Date Night at Governors Awards
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are dressing for success. On Saturday, the couple attended the 13th annual Governors Awards at Los Angeles' Fairmount Century Plaza after a year in which Hanks, 66, appeared in the biopic Elvis as Elvis Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker and as Geppetto in Disney's live-action Pinocchio.
Jessica Chastain Puts On A Busty Display In A Red Dress
Jessica Chastain is a bombshell on the red carpet, and she always owns it with her classic looks and soft glam that most usually features her bright red lipstick. The award-winning actress wowed the press and onlookers at the just-concluded Governors Awards in a daring red number that sat gracefully on her milky skin and just showcased her delicate beauty.
Gabrielle Union Goes Dark in Lace Prada Gown and Platforms at Governors Awards 2022
Gabrielle Union brought a slick take to the LBD at the 13th annual Governors Awards. Arriving at Fairmont Century Plaza for the occasion, the “Strange World” star wore a custom Prada gown. Styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, her ensemble featured a sleeveless silhouette crafted from horizontal black floral lace, paneled with built-in high-waisted briefs. Complete with a slick thigh-high slit, Union’s ensemble was finished with a black satin triangular clutch and matching hair pin — both by Prada — as well as sparkling yellow and silver diamond rings and earrings. When it came to footwear, the “Being Mary Jane” star’s heels could...
Brad Pitt admitted his favourite actor is the 'most beautiful woman on the screen'
Over the course of his impressive film career, Brad Pitt has worked with some of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood, from Julia Roberts to Angelina Jolie. But, in Brad's mind, they don't hold a candle to his favourite actor of all time, who he thinks is the 'most beautiful woman' in show business.
Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet
Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
Leonardo DiCaprio Held His 48th Birthday Party, And I’m Genuinely Surprised By How Impressive The Guest List Was
Apparently my invite must have gotten lost in the mail. Every now and then, a celebrity has a birthday party where the guest list is extremely 1%. It makes you think either “damn, all famous people are friends with each other” or “wow, the Illuminati is real.”
Here's Why Jennifer Aniston Is Set To Sue Brad Pitt For $100 Million
Jennifer Aniston is set to sue her ex-husband Brad Pitt for the sum of $100 million. The legal dispute is generated from a joint venture between the former couple. Here are all the details. Aniston To Sue Pitt For $100 Million. Aniston is preparing to sue fellow actor and former...
Kate Hudson Credits Parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for Her 'Bull---- Detector'
Kate Hudson is thankful for being raised in the entertainment business. Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles Monday, Hudson, 43, was said to be the best sleuth in the cast — and she credits her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for giving her a built-in "bull---- detector."
Aubrey Plaza Just Debuted New Blonde Hair on the Red Carpet
While most people dye their hair darker as the weather gets colder, Aubrey Plaza isn't most people. In fact, the actress did the exact opposite of the norm, and debuted a head full of bright blonde hair on the red carpet at the 13th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
Jessica Chastain Shows Off Her Amazing Figure In A Lace Dress
Jessica Chastain was one of Hollywood's unsung heroes until she got her flowers for acting Tammy Faye in Eyes of Tammy Faye this year, and since she's been a shining star. At the 56th annual Country Music Awards, which took place in Nashville last night, the actress pulled a show-stopping outfit on all of us, and we are still in awe at how exquisite she embodied the look.
Kristen Stewart on Robert Pattinson in Twilight: ‘We Were Young and Stupid’
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson rose to fame together with the 'Twilight' movies. Stewart reflects on making the first film.
The making of Jennifer Connelly's Governors' Awards gown
The 2022 Governors' Awards took place this weekend, marking the unofficial start of awards season, an occasion which drew in some of the biggest names in Hollywood, all of whom pulled out all the stops when it came to their wardrobes. This included actress Jennifer Connelly, who wore a beautiful white, structured gown that was custom-made for her by Louis Vuitton.
Brad Pitt calls Clint Eastwood-style manliness ‘exhausting’
Actor Brad Pitt took some heat on Twitter recently for calling old-school versions of masculinity, like those often associated with Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, “exhausting” after wearing a skirt to a red carpet premiere. The brown linen skirt swayed around the Hollywood icon’s knees when he walked a...
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Break Is 'Difficult' for Her: 'It's Just a Tricky Situation' (Source)
PEOPLE reported that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break from their relationship after almost two years together Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' recent break was the result of a "tricky situation." PEOPLE reported Friday that the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, and the "As It Was" singer, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after nearly two years together. A source tells PEOPLE, "The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it...
Margot Robbie Looks Fabulous In A Tight Cut-Out Dress
Celebrities and Hollywood personalities turned the Governors Awards into their runway as they showed up in impressive outfits and sent shockwaves down our spines. Margot Robbie slayed in a cut-out dress that showed off her insane abs and marvelous curves. This year's event honored Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren, Euzhan...
Lupita Nyong’o Delivers Two Dramatic Outfits in Strappy Sandals at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Mexico Premiere
Lupita Nyong’o made a dramatic entrance at the Mexico premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The highly-anticipated Marvel movie officially hits theaters on Nov. 11. While arriving at the Plaza Satelite, Nyong’o appeared on the red carpet in two different looks. The Emmy Award-winning actress wore a full ensemble by Johnathan Cohen. Nyong’o’s look consisted of a red gown that featured oversized billowy sleeves and a slit at the center. The piece also had a pronounced train that flared out on the side. Underneath Nyong’o’s voluminous gown was a black leather dress. The top of the garment had a fitted corset that...
Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Gets Edgy in Orange Cargo Pants & Chunky Boots at Esprit LA Pop-Up Launch Party
Esprit hosted an exclusive launch party at its first-ever North American pop-up store on Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles last night. The pop-up opening marked the first physical United States retail store for Esprit since 2012 and coincided with a relaunch of the brand’s e-commerce site. The pop-up will carry the brand’s current collection as well as special capsule collections that will launch throughout the season.
Blake Lively Reveals She’s Watched This ‘90s Movie “Too Many Times”
Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is living out her lab-coat fantasy. Named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, the actress recently got candid about her passion for "product development," saying it came from her love of an unexpected Disney film.
