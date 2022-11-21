Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
Yardbarker
Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers not included on OBJ's three-team visit list
Although there's a rumored mutual interest between the 49ers and free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the wideout doesn't appear to be visiting Santa Clara any time soon. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Thursday that Beckham is set to embark on a free-agency tour featuring several teams in early December, with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys on the travel list.
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders reported two players on their first injury report of Week 12.
NBC Sports
Why Papa is concerned about 49ers' game against Saints
The 49ers are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. But the combination of an international game on "Monday Night Football" heading into Thanksgiving Week means the 49ers haven't had as much time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
NFL Odds: Saints vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 11/27/2022
An NFC showdown is on tap for this weekend as the New Orleans Saints travel to the Golden Gate City to do battle with the San Francisco 49ers. It is time to check out our NFL odds series, where our Saints-49ers prediction and pick will be revealed. Snapping a two-game...
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 12 Update
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had his weekly update on the state of the Silver and Black, and we have everything he said.
Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Seahawks
Coach Josh McDaniels' entire final thoughts on the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks
NBC Sports
Why Jimmy G credits Shanahan for recent improved play
Jimmy Garoppolo has hit his stride with the 49ers over the last few weeks, and part of that is because his relationship with Kyle Shanahan has been evolving. The 31-year-old quarterback is arguably playing his best football since arriving in Santa Clara in 2017 and on Friday, he explained that the offense’s slower start to the season not only had a lot to do with his inability to participate in the offseason program, but his relationship with everyone around him, including Shanahan.
NBC Sports
Five 49ers to watch against Saints in Week 12 showdown
All eyes will be on the 49ers to see if Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints is a “let down” game, but there are a few players to watch, for other reasons. For the 49ers, it was a long travel week that began in Colorado Springs and culminated in an emotional win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Now, with one less day to prepare for the 4-7 Saints, who will stand out in Week 12?
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan doesn’t believe QB Trey Lance has a chance to return for playoffs: “I haven’t been told there’s a chance. Things would have to be pretty drastic.” (Cam Inman) Part of what’s made the season feel so rocky for the Cardinals is...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Detroit Lions Alex Anzalone’s Wife, Lindsey Cooper
Alex Anzalone is a middle linebacker for the Detroit Lions. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He receives the constant love and support of his other half. Alex Anzalone’s wife, Lindsey Cooper, has her own connection to the NFL. The Florida ex-soccer star is the steadying force in the footballer’s life, encouraging him to pursue his passions. Get to know more about this diva in this Lindsey Cooper wiki.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NFL QB Kyle Allen’s Wife-to-Be, Summer Juraszek
Kyle Allen is reportedly set to play his first game for the Houston Texans since signing a $2.5 million contract with them in March. That was not the only big event in the quarterback’s life this year. Kyle Allen got engaged to his longtime sweetheart in June 2022. Summer Juraszek is Kyle Allen’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée who has been turning heads since his NFL debut. They’ve been together long before his pro athletic career, and she’s been through all the ups and downs with him. Some of her Instagram followers believe she’s responsible for keeping Allen in shape. So, it’s no surprise that the NFL pro’s fans also seek his wife-to-be’s wellness advice. We’re revealing why you should follow Kyle Allen’s partner in this Summer Juraszek wiki.
NBC Sports
Young wants Jimmy G to stay with 49ers for 10 more years
The Jimmy Garoppolo 2022 Rollercoaster Ride has taken a lot of twists and turns, and the journey is far from over. But once the 49ers' season is done, they will have to answer a lot of questions surrounding the quarterback position. Trey Lance, who is rehabbing serious ankle injury, entered...
CBS Sports
How to watch 49ers vs. Saints: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Current Records: New Orleans 4-7; San Francisco 6-4 The New Orleans Saints will square off against the San Francisco 49ers on the road at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Saints were able to grind out...
Yardbarker
49ers Notebook: Shanahan loved Friday's practice; Omenihu impressing; Niners "not there yet"
The San Francisco 49ers are working off a short week, preparing for Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The team played on Monday night in Mexico City, not arriving back in the Bay Area until Tuesday, around 6 a.m. Players were given Tuesday off but returned to work on...
Surprising player is PFF’s highest-rated RB this season
Josh Jacobs was the subject of trade rumors for a brief period over the summer, but the veteran running back has been the focal point of the Las Vegas Raiders offense this season. According to one metric, he has been the best player in the NFL at his position. Pro...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G not worried about his future while focused on present
SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo said Friday he is too consumed with the present to spend any time contemplating his future. Garoppolo on Sunday will make his ninth start of this most-improbable of 49ers seasons. He is playing some of the best football of his career despite beginning the season at No. 2 on the depth chart.
lastwordonsports.com
Odell Beckham Jr Update: Five Teams Emerge As Frontrunners
The latest league update involving superstar wide receiver and reigning Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr suggests that the reigning Super Bowl MVP has narrowed his next NFL home down to five teams. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Beckham is set to visit with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys early in December and is still maintaining contact with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.
