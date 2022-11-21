PHOTOS: Farmers Appreciation Luncheon

Members of the Richmond County agricultural community pack the dining hall at Millstone 4-H Camp for the annual farmers luncheon. See more photos below the story. Photos by William R. Toler - Richmond Observer

ELLERBE — Richmond County’s agricultural community was thanked with food Monday at the annual Farmers Appreciation Luncheon.

The event used to be held at the local office of the N.C. Cooperative Extension but has moved to Millstone 4-H Camp the past two years.

On the menu: barbecue, cole slaw, baked beans, boiled potatoes, hush puppies and barbecued chicken.

The dessert table offered several pies — including sweet potato pie with the main ingredient grown in Hamlet — and, of course, peach cobbler.

The guest speaker for this year was Jeremy Martin, research operations manager at the Sandhills Research Station in Windblow.

Martin outlined the history of the station, with its beginnings in 1940 at its original location in Eagle Springs and its support of the Sandhills peach industry.

Since the mid-1980s, the station has diversified and employs new technology including drones and spectral imaging and has grown to about 600 acres.

Brothers Danny and Chris Bynum accepted the Family Farm of the Year award. The Bynum Farm was started when their grandparents moved to Richmond County from Lincoln County in 1922.

Earlier this year, the Bynums were recognized by the state as a Century Farm, making the 13th in Richmond County.

See more photos from the luncheon below.