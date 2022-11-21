Read full article on original website
Man changes 2021 Fargo workplace shooting pleas
(Fargo, ND) -- In a story we've followed for you for over a year, we now know a man charged in a 2021 workplace shooting here in Fargo is changing his pleas to guilty. Anthony Reese has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April Carbone in November 2021 at Composite America.
Police surround vacant West Fargo motel
(West Fargo, ND) -- The scene at a vacant hotel in West Fargo is cleared after police surrounded the building. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the Howard Johnson Inn on Main Avenue East last night for about an hour after a report of lights being on inside the empty building.
Moorhead Police searching for missing teen
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead police are searching for a missing teen. Authorities say 14-year-old Mercedes Garza was last seen November 18th at Moorhead High School. She is described as five-foot-four, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black jacket, black leggings and a blue hat.
Man wanted for evading police, multiple violent felonies caught in West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- A man wanted for several felonies is in custody after evading law enforcement several times in recent days. The West Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 5:32 p.m. Friday, the Fargo-Moorhead Metro Area Street Crimes Unit requested the Department’s assistance in apprehending Daniel Cisse, an 18-year-old male wanted for multiple violent felonies.
Minor injuries after rollover crash near Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- One person was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, but injured are considered minor after a crash near Downtown Fargo Friday morning. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio crews responded to a crash near the intersection of 2nd avenue north and University Drive around 8:30 a.m. A driver of an SUV reportedly slammed into a minivan, causing the minivan to roll over.
Moorhead Police searching for southside gas station burglary suspect
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead Police are investigating a possible burglary at a southside gas station early Friday morning. The Department says they were notified of alarms going off at the 30th avenue south Casey's around 2 a.m. Authorities had formed a perimeter in the area to track down the suspect,...
