Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
BGR.com

Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows

One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
TVLine

Fox's Midseason Plan: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns on New Night, Fantasy Island Season 2, Joel McHale Sitcom and More

Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale. Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring. All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS. Monday, Jan. 2 8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere) Tuesday, Jan. 3 8 pm The Resident (winter...
HAWAII STATE
iheart.com

Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!

If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
StyleCaster

Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
Talking With Tami

‘Beauty And The Beast’ 30th Celebration Starring H.E.R. & Josh Groban

ABC announced six additional talented performers joining the highly anticipated animated and live-action blended special, “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.” Celebrated comedian and Emmy® Award-winning actor Martin Short has been tapped to play Lumière; Tony® Award winner David Alan Grier will play Cogsworth; Rizwan Manji joins the cast as Gaston’s loyal sidekick, LeFou; and Jon Jon Briones will play Belle’s loving father, Maurice. Viewers are also in for a major treat as five-time GRAMMY Award® winner and top-selling female country pop artist Shania Twain is joined by rising star Leo Abelo Perry, playing everyone’s favorite mother-son duo, Mrs. Potts and Chip.
GAMINGbible

Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal

Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
NEW YORK STATE
Looper

Richard Belzer Never Auditioned For His Role On Law & Order: SVU

Despite his long acting career, Richard Belzer never intended to be a thespian. According to The Comic's Comic, Belzer aspired to be a journalist before gravitating toward comedy. He worked at clubs around New York and then landed a job as the warm-up act for "Saturday Night Live," even appearing in a few sketches. The "in-your-face" comic was so appealing that musician Warren Zevon brought Belzer on tour with him (via The Baltimore Sun).
NEW YORK STATE
AdWeek

HBO Max: What’s Coming and Going December 2022

HBO Max has announced its programming for the month of December. Doom Patrol returns for a fourth season on Dec. 8. The season premiere opens with the team traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Gossip Girl: Season 2 premieres on Dec. 1 with more scandal and glamour. Plus, His Dark Materials is back on Dec. 5 for its third and final season.
Decider.com

‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Confirmed By HBO, Will Be Set In Yet Another Exotic Location

It’s official: The White Lotus is returning for a third season! After breaking records at HBO, Mike White‘s anthology series has been renewed. The beloved series debuted to critic and fan approval in July 2021, with its first season receiving 20 Emmy Award nominations and taking home ten, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The second season (dubbed a “resounding triumph” by Decider’s Megan O’Keefe) is on track to follow in its footsteps.
Albany Herald

Finding a star for 'Wednesday' who embodies 'Family' values with her own kooky twist

There was a lot riding on the casting choice for the titular character of the new Netfilx series "Wednesday." In addition to someone who could pull off creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky, the role of raven-haired, pigtail-braided Wednesday Addams needed to go to a young actress who could rise to the occasion of playing a character from such an iconic property.
ScreenCrush

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Gets Weird

In 1993, Leslie Nielsen released his autobiography, The Naked Truth. A journeyman dramatic actor, Nielsen became an improbable leading man in late middle age, thanks to his casting by the Zuckers and Jim Abrahams in a string of their zany comedies. After a successful supporting turn in Airplane!, the Zuckers team made him the eye of several of their subsequent slapstick hurricanes, starting with the 1980s television series Police Squad! and then its trilogy of big-screen follow-ups, The Naked Gun franchise.

