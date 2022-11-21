ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Miyan Williams to Play vs. Michigan

Miyan Williams has been one of the country’s most explosive running backs when healthy for Ohio State this season. The junior was out last week after going down with injury against Indiana early this month, but he will make his return to the field for the Buckeyes against Michigan on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM

Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
