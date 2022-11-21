Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
ConsumerAffairs
Here are the cars that hold their value the most
Buying a new car? You may be considering a vehicle that gets excellent fuel economy. But fuel costs are not the biggest expense a car owner faces. The biggest cost is depreciation as the vehicle loses its value. In fact, it’s been said a new car loses several thousand dollars in value when the new owner drives it off the lot.
TEASED: 2024 Toyota Prius Arriving Next Week With bZ-Inspired Looks
Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.
Gear Patrol
5 Cool New Vehicles We Discovered at the LA Auto Show
The media portion of the 2022 LA Auto Show is complete. We did not meet Ram's new electric pickup truck yet; that's been pushed back to CES in January. But we did meet some cool new vehicles — electric and not — that have us reconsidering some of the automotive world's biggest icons.
Autoblog
Legacy automakers have one major advantage over startups with direct-to-consumer sales
Electric-vehicle startups including Rivian and Lucid are banking their futures on direct-to-consumer sales, eschewing the dealership model used by their more established rivals for what they call a more streamlined approach to automotive retail. "The consumer experience and the consumer journey is too precious to delegate to a third party,"...
Houston Chronicle
Amazon's got a hidden deal for the iPad Air's lowest price ever
Black Friday is a day for deals — and if you're bored and browsing before Black Friday, or even Thanksgiving dinner, you can get a jump on saving a bundle of money on a new iPad Air, thanks to this deal on Amazon. If you navigate over to the...
Consumer Reports Least Reliable SUVs for 2023, What to Buy Instead
Consumer Reports least reliable SUVs for 2022 include the 2023 Lincoln Aviator, Ford Explorer, Jeep Gladiator, and even the Mercedes-Benz GLE. The post Consumer Reports Least Reliable SUVs for 2023, What to Buy Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Road & Track
Automakers Are Finally Catching on to the Overlanding Trend
The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a revolution in the outdoor community. Sick of home and unable to leave the country, Americans discovered the amazing potential of the country’s wilderness en masse. That’s spilled over into the car world, where overlanding setups have been the hot commodity for the better part of three years. At long last, it seems like automakers have caught on.
This Thing We Thought Was an Electric Corvette SUV Is Probably Just Another Buick
General MotorsDo we hope this is the case? Yes.
The Toyota Camry Is a Consumer Guide’s Best Buy for 2022
The Toyota Camry continues its reign over the midsize sedan class with a 2022 win from Consumer Guide. Read on for more details. The post The Toyota Camry Is a Consumer Guide’s Best Buy for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
JD Power Says Jeep Wagoneer Will Hold its Value the Best Among Large SUVS
JD Power is out with its Best Residual Value Awards and the Jeep Wagoneer tops the field of big luxury SUVs. The new rating is a big deal in the highly competitive big SUV market. J.D. Power says the recently re-introduced Jeep Wagoneer is the best Large SUV when it...
