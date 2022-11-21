ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Law enforcement experts warn shoppers to be aware of surroundings

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Walmart shooting in Virginia has elevated concerns among some about the biggest retail shopping day of the year that's coming up. All eyes are on Black Friday sales, but law enforcement experts say your eyes should also be on your surroundings when you hit the stores and malls to shop this weekend. Diana Reyes says she's always been nervous when she goes out, even on routine trips like one on Wednesday to a West Dallas Walmart. "I'm the kind of person who's perpetually on alert I'm always looking at my surroundings I don't even like going to movie...
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family

Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

Frisco police searching for suspects in bizarre jewelry thefts

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco police are investigating multiple thefts in the Regents Park area that they believe could be related. At least two incidents happened in September, with two more happening in November. Two Frisco neighborhoods are on edge after four robberies that Frisco police believe are related, and the...
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Fire at Dallas apartment on Thanksgiving leaves 1 injured

DALLAS - One person was injured in an apartment fire in Northeast Dallas early Thursday morning. The fire broke just before 5 a.m., near Greenville Avenue and Walnut Hill Lane. Two apartments in the building were destroyed. Two others had smoke damage. It's not clear yet what caused the fire.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Apartment Building Catches Fire Early Thanksgiving Morning

Residents of a Dallas apartment complex had a rough start to Thanksgiving when their building caught on fire before sunrise Thursday. Flames erupted in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Holly Hill Drive at the Sunchase Square Apartments before dawn. An unconfirmed number of residents were forced out...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

House of the Month: 6428 Tulip Lane

Windows cover the front elevation of this fully redesigned and reimagined Preston Hollow modern Tudor, pouring natural light into the home at all hours of the day. Upon entry, an arched opening leads to the formal dining room. Through another oversized arch, an art wall provides a backdrop to your formal dining and connects to a wet bar and butlers’ area. Adjacent to the downstairs living room, the open-concept chef’s kitchen sports an agreeable and neutral palette with quartz counters and a herringbone laid backsplash. Also, downstairs, a private study offers private access to the front porch. The primary bedroom downstairs includes access to the backyard and a terrazzo-wrapped ensuite featuring floating dual vanities and a soaking tub. Upstairs find four secondary bedrooms, an oversized game room, and a media room. Other highlights include the mud and utility rooms off the three-car attached garage and a porte-cochère.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Cold Case Tuesday – Jill Bounds

The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the 1988 homicide of 41-year-old Jill Bounds. Bounds was found murdered by clients at 6527 Lakeshore Drive on September 21, 1988. She was found severely beaten, and her bedroom appeared ransacked, but nothing appeared to have been taken. Anyone with information on this...
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney News Roundup: Police urge caution ahead of holidays, Morrow Renewables donates $1M and more updates

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced on Nov. 17 that Morrow Renewables provided a $1 million donation to help the organization meet the unprecedented demand for food caused by inflation rates not seen in 40 years. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide three million meals to those facing hunger across North Texas.
MCKINNEY, TX
secretdallas.com

Immerse Yourself In Everything Christmas At This Enormous Multi-Sensory Pop-Up

Experience the most wonderful time of the year like never before here in Dallas!. It looks like Dallas is on the Nice List this year because Santa has lugged the entire North Pole down to the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center this holiday season once again for an enormous winter wonderland featuring over 2 million sparkling lights, more than 15,000 ornaments, hundreds of Christmas trees, awe-inspiring work of artisan ice sculptors, endless activities and so much more!
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy