Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Ransomware Attack at Dallas Central Appraisal District ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Should Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, TexasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Suspect involved in deadly car chase connected to even more burglaries, including Mesquite auto shop
MESQUITE, Texas - We're learning about more businesses that police believe were targeted by a burglary ring they said was busted this week. The suspects were caught Saturday after a Garland police chase, and police think they're the same serial burglars that broke into a Mesquite business in early September.
myfoxzone.com
Road closures, the best time to drive and where you can go for last minute groceries. Here's your Thanksgiving cheat sheet.
DALLAS — For thousands of North Texans, the only way to begin Thanksgiving Day is at the starting line of one of the many Turkey Trot races across the DFW Metroplex. Turkey Trot races will close a number of streets in cities like Dallas, Frisco and Forth Worth for a portion of Thursday morning.
Woman wounded in Fort Worth Poly neighborhood shooting
Police are looking for the gunman who wounded a woman in the Fort Worth Poly neighborhood last night. Just past 8 p.m. the woman was walking from her home on South Littlejohn Avenue
Car crashes into a Combine pond, driver killed
The Dallas County Medical Examiner is working to identify a body found inside a car that crashed into a pond in Combine in far southeast Dallas County Wednesday.
Dozen of accidents reported in Tarrant County to start off the holiday weekend
It’s been a tough start to the holiday weekend on Tarrant County highways. Med-Star reports nearly three dozen crashes on Wednesday as Thanksgiving travellers were hitting the road.
Law enforcement experts warn shoppers to be aware of surroundings
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Walmart shooting in Virginia has elevated concerns among some about the biggest retail shopping day of the year that's coming up. All eyes are on Black Friday sales, but law enforcement experts say your eyes should also be on your surroundings when you hit the stores and malls to shop this weekend. Diana Reyes says she's always been nervous when she goes out, even on routine trips like one on Wednesday to a West Dallas Walmart. "I'm the kind of person who's perpetually on alert I'm always looking at my surroundings I don't even like going to movie...
Police Warn of People Being Robbed in Parking Lots Right Now in Texas
A news story coming out of McKinney, Texas recently confirms police are currently warning area residents that people are being robbed in store parking lots--including a Costco store nearby. This begs the question: are thefts on the rise, generally speaking? Will we see more of this here at our stores...
Arrest made in October murder of a man in northwest Dallas
Nearly two months after a man was gunned down in northwest Dallas – police have arrested the man they’ve been looking for. The night of October 2nd
Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family
Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find suspect who robbed 16-year-old at gunpoint at Fort Worth ATM
FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week's Trackdown, Fort Worth police are investigating a robbery at an ATM near the TCU campus. The victim, who was just 16 years old, had a gun pointed at her head. Her family members were forced to watch as the robber also pointed the...
fox4news.com
Frisco police searching for suspects in bizarre jewelry thefts
FRISCO, Texas - Frisco police are investigating multiple thefts in the Regents Park area that they believe could be related. At least two incidents happened in September, with two more happening in November. Two Frisco neighborhoods are on edge after four robberies that Frisco police believe are related, and the...
fox4news.com
Fire at Dallas apartment on Thanksgiving leaves 1 injured
DALLAS - One person was injured in an apartment fire in Northeast Dallas early Thursday morning. The fire broke just before 5 a.m., near Greenville Avenue and Walnut Hill Lane. Two apartments in the building were destroyed. Two others had smoke damage. It's not clear yet what caused the fire.
Garland police release more information on bust of organized crime ring targeting autobody shops
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two men, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects are suspected in several burglaries spanning across multiple cities --...
pethelpful.com
Dallas Shelter Makes Urgent Plea to Save Precious Dog Who's Running Out of Time
There are many animal shelters across the country that are overcrowded and understaffed. This leads to some animals having a countdown placed on how long they are available for adoption. One sweet pup is in this predicament, and he is desperate for a home. Dallas Pets Alive! is a nonprofit...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Apartment Building Catches Fire Early Thanksgiving Morning
Residents of a Dallas apartment complex had a rough start to Thanksgiving when their building caught on fire before sunrise Thursday. Flames erupted in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Holly Hill Drive at the Sunchase Square Apartments before dawn. An unconfirmed number of residents were forced out...
One man shot in Lewisville, police detain accused shooter
A man is in custody in Lewisville following a late night shooting at an address on Ashwood Drive a few blocks from West Main. Just past 10 p.m. police found one person shot
peoplenewspapers.com
House of the Month: 6428 Tulip Lane
Windows cover the front elevation of this fully redesigned and reimagined Preston Hollow modern Tudor, pouring natural light into the home at all hours of the day. Upon entry, an arched opening leads to the formal dining room. Through another oversized arch, an art wall provides a backdrop to your formal dining and connects to a wet bar and butlers’ area. Adjacent to the downstairs living room, the open-concept chef’s kitchen sports an agreeable and neutral palette with quartz counters and a herringbone laid backsplash. Also, downstairs, a private study offers private access to the front porch. The primary bedroom downstairs includes access to the backyard and a terrazzo-wrapped ensuite featuring floating dual vanities and a soaking tub. Upstairs find four secondary bedrooms, an oversized game room, and a media room. Other highlights include the mud and utility rooms off the three-car attached garage and a porte-cochère.
dpdbeat.com
Cold Case Tuesday – Jill Bounds
The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the 1988 homicide of 41-year-old Jill Bounds. Bounds was found murdered by clients at 6527 Lakeshore Drive on September 21, 1988. She was found severely beaten, and her bedroom appeared ransacked, but nothing appeared to have been taken. Anyone with information on this...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney News Roundup: Police urge caution ahead of holidays, Morrow Renewables donates $1M and more updates
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced on Nov. 17 that Morrow Renewables provided a $1 million donation to help the organization meet the unprecedented demand for food caused by inflation rates not seen in 40 years. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide three million meals to those facing hunger across North Texas.
secretdallas.com
Immerse Yourself In Everything Christmas At This Enormous Multi-Sensory Pop-Up
Experience the most wonderful time of the year like never before here in Dallas!. It looks like Dallas is on the Nice List this year because Santa has lugged the entire North Pole down to the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center this holiday season once again for an enormous winter wonderland featuring over 2 million sparkling lights, more than 15,000 ornaments, hundreds of Christmas trees, awe-inspiring work of artisan ice sculptors, endless activities and so much more!
