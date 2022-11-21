ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Georgia authorities arrest mother of still-missing toddler

By Via AP news wire
 5 days ago

The mother of a toddler reported missing Oct. 5 in Georgia has been arrested in connection with the child's disappearance and presumed death, authorities said Monday.

The Chatham County Police Department in a post on Twitter said officers had arrested Leilani Simon, 22, on a charge of murder involving 20-month-old Quinton Simon .

The notice said Simon was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center where she will await a bond hearing. Simon had no listed phone number and it was not known Monday if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf. Court records showed she represented herself in two civil cases filed since March involving her custody of her children and child support.

“We do not anticipate any other arrests in connection with this case,” the Chatham County Police Department said.

The police department said it will release further details later Monday at a news conference.

“We are deeply saddened by this case, but we are thankful that we are one step closer to justice for little Quinton,” the department said.

Meanwhile, police said they will continue a landfill search for the boy next week.

Comments / 8

mommy88
5d ago

About time!! That poor baby… her and the grandmother in a bar doing shots while the cops are searching a dump for his body??!! Disgusting human being!!

Reply
18
Marybeth Courtney
5d ago

i know they are doing what they think is right. but they still haven't found this poor baby boy yet and no body so this gives her a chance to walk out of jail or court they need to have a better unch of facts to hold her and I know people are going be pissed off when she walks free I know I will be but I see her getting off just because they don't have a body or enough evidence praying for this little boy hope he gets the justice he deserves God bless him and his little heart

Reply
7
Delynn Hoover
5d ago

I think they have more eveidence then they are saying, otherwise why would they arrest her. And is this not similar to they kaylee Anthony case hmmm so sad.Lord I pray they find this precious child and lay him to rest,

Reply
6
