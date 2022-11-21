ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHIO Dayton

Show's over already for host Qatar's World Cup team

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The show is over already for the Qatar team, which was eliminated Friday from the World Cup less than a week after it opened the tournament and launched the first version of soccer's biggest event in the Middle East. Qatar lost 3-1 to...
SkySports

World Cup: German FA taking FIFA to Court of Arbitration for Sport over OneLove armband ban

Germany players covered their mouths during their team photograph ahead of their opening World Cup match in protest against FIFA's ban on OneLove armbands. The gesture came after the German football association (DFB) told captain Manuel Neuer not to wear the rainbow armband for the game against Japan on Wednesday following FIFA's warning they would face "massive" sporting sanctions if he wore the armband, which promotes diversity and inclusion.
SkySports

World Cup 2022 - Wales 0-2 Iran: Late goals condemn Rob Page's side to defeat after Wayne Hennessey sent off

Ten-man Wales suffered World Cup heartbreak as two goals deep in second-half stoppage time sealed a 2-0 victory for Iran to leave their knockout hopes hanging by a thread. Roozbeh Cheshmi's stunning goal in the eighth minute of added time broke Wales' resistance after goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey had been shown a straight red card for racing off his line and fouling Mehdi Taremi in the 84th minute.
SkySports

Harry Kane will be available for England's World Cup clash with the USA confirms Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed captain Harry Kane will be available for Friday's World Cup clash with the USA. England's captain suffered a knock to his right ankle in the second half of Monday's 6-2 win over Iran and played on for 25 minutes before being substituted after 76 minutes and underwent a scan to determine the severity of the injury.
SkySports

Dawid Malan could work his way into England's ODI side, says Matthew Mott

Dawid Malan can play his way into England's ODI side ahead of the World Cup next year in India, according to head coach Matthew Mott. England were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Australia in the recent ODI series, but Malan was one of the few positives to emerge, hitting 134 off 128 balls in the first match at Adelaide.

