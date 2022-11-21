Read full article on original website
Show's over already for host Qatar's World Cup team
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The show is over already for the Qatar team, which was eliminated Friday from the World Cup less than a week after it opened the tournament and launched the first version of soccer's biggest event in the Middle East. Qatar lost 3-1 to...
SkySports
Manchester United and Liverpool: Will sales of Premier League clubs turn into bidding war?
Two of the biggest clubs in the world are on the market - and the race to be sold has begun. Manchester United and Liverpool - an historic Premier League rivalry and English football royalty - are concurrently willing to listen to offers from potential buyers. Reds owners Fenway Sports...
England vs USA - Live World Cup 2022 updates
The USMNT need a win to help them get out of the group stage. England opened the tournament with a big win. Here are the best moments from their match.
SkySports
World Cup: German FA taking FIFA to Court of Arbitration for Sport over OneLove armband ban
Germany players covered their mouths during their team photograph ahead of their opening World Cup match in protest against FIFA's ban on OneLove armbands. The gesture came after the German football association (DFB) told captain Manuel Neuer not to wear the rainbow armband for the game against Japan on Wednesday following FIFA's warning they would face "massive" sporting sanctions if he wore the armband, which promotes diversity and inclusion.
SkySports
World Cup 2022 - Wales 0-2 Iran: Late goals condemn Rob Page's side to defeat after Wayne Hennessey sent off
Ten-man Wales suffered World Cup heartbreak as two goals deep in second-half stoppage time sealed a 2-0 victory for Iran to leave their knockout hopes hanging by a thread. Roozbeh Cheshmi's stunning goal in the eighth minute of added time broke Wales' resistance after goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey had been shown a straight red card for racing off his line and fouling Mehdi Taremi in the 84th minute.
SkySports
Harry Kane will be available for England's World Cup clash with the USA confirms Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed captain Harry Kane will be available for Friday's World Cup clash with the USA. England's captain suffered a knock to his right ankle in the second half of Monday's 6-2 win over Iran and played on for 25 minutes before being substituted after 76 minutes and underwent a scan to determine the severity of the injury.
SkySports
Jamie Carragher: This England better than my Golden Generation | Jude Bellingham is a future captain
Ahead of England's second World Cup group stage game against USA, Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher reflects on the first week of the tournament and claims Gareth Southgate's group are better than his Golden Generation. Are this England better than Golden Generation?. I would agree with what Kyle Walker among others...
SkySports
England seek big improvement for Test vs South Africa who need win | Wales in turmoil vs injury-ravaged Australia
Below, we look at some of the main talking points ahead of another intriguing weekend of Test rugby... Follow Wales vs Australia and England vs South Africa in our dedicated live blog on Skysports.com and the Sky Sports App throughout Saturday from 2.30pm. England seek improvement vs Boks | SA...
SkySports
Leah Williamson exclusive: England captain welcomes opportunity to use her platform as force for good
Football supporters may go to Wembley expecting to see their heroes, but it's rare they get to meet them on the street as they walk past the national stadium. But that chance was afforded to a lucky few when they bumped into Leah Williamson on a rainy November day, with the England women's captain back at the scene of her and her team-mates' greatest triumph.
SkySports
Erin Cuthbert interview: Chelsea star keen to be in the discussion as one of the best midfielders in the women's game
"I came down as an 18-year-old Scottish girl who nobody knew about," Erin Cuthbert tells Sky Sports. "It was all about proving myself." Six years on from that move from Glasgow to London, the Chelsea midfielder has done that – but she is not finished yet. With a new...
SkySports
Autumn Nations Series: Alun Wyn Jones returns for Wales as Joe Hawkins handed debut against Australia
Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins will make his Wales debut and lock Alun Wyn Jones has been recalled to the starting line-up for Saturday's Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia. Hawkins, 20, steps in for Owen Watkin, who suffered a knee injury during last Saturday's humiliating home defeat against Georgia. World...
SkySports
Rehan Ahmed in frame for England Test debut in Pakistan after impressing Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum and Rob Key
Rehan Ahmed is very young man. He will become the youngest man to play a Test for England if he debuts in Pakistan in December. But the 18-year-old leg-spinner has already crammed a lot into his career to date, including a number of high-profile wickets. Ahmed - who was added...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United: Roy Keane criticises Erik ten Hag for handling of Portugal forward's exit
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been criticised for his handling over Cristiano Ronaldo's acrimonious exit from Old Trafford by Roy Keane. Ronaldo has left Manchester United by mutual consent following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. United issued a 67-word statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached...
SkySports
How crowdfunding helped save DMP Sharks from oblivion and retain place in Allianz Premier 15s
Rugby's financial crisis has been laid bare in recent months with the plights of Worcester Warriors and Wasps - but there is now a feelgood story in the salvation of women's side DMP Sharks. The Darlington-based outfit were on the verge of dropping out of the Allianz Premier 15s, the...
SkySports
Reading Women 3-3 Liverpool Women: Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen scores late equaliser for home side
Reading snatched a late equaliser as they drew 3-3 with Liverpool in their Women's Super League match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Katie Stengel headed the visitors in front after 16 minutes, with Royals teenager Tia Primmer equalising in stoppage time at the end of the first half. Natasha...
SkySports
Ben Stokes wants Jofra Archer 'fit and ready' for The Ashes | Rehan Ahmed a 'very rare talent'
Ben Stokes has welcomed the return of Jofra Archer and hopes to see him fully recovered for The Ashes series next summer. A sequence of injuries has kept Archer out of competitive cricket since last March but he played for the England Lions this week against England in Abu Dhabi.
SkySports
Pedri and Gavi evoke memories of Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta in Spain rout - World Cup hits and misses
"Our only goal is to control the game continuously," said Luis Enrique when it was all over. Spain did that, thrashing Costa Rica 7-0, thanks in part to the influence of their two teen sensations. Pedri and Gavi were simply outstanding in Spain's opener, pulling their stricken opponents apart seemingly...
SkySports
Manchester United up for sale: Who are the contenders to take over from the Glazers and when could a deal be done?
It is the news that has rocked the football and financial world: after 17 years, Manchester United could be changing ownership. It was announced on Tuesday evening that the Glazer family are willing to listen to offers for one of the biggest football clubs in the world, which is believed to be valued at £5bn.
SkySports
Dawid Malan could work his way into England's ODI side, says Matthew Mott
Dawid Malan can play his way into England's ODI side ahead of the World Cup next year in India, according to head coach Matthew Mott. England were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Australia in the recent ODI series, but Malan was one of the few positives to emerge, hitting 134 off 128 balls in the first match at Adelaide.
SkySports
RFU, WRU, World Rugby to be served with legal proceedings by firm representing players suffering neurological impairments
The sports law firm representing more than 225 players suffering from neurological impairments will this week serve proceedings against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and Welsh Rugby Union. Rylands Garth say its claimants "contend that these defendants were negligent in failing to take reasonable action in order to protect...
