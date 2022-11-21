ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

93.1 KISS FM

Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner as a Pizza or Burger in El Paso

Sometimes Thanksgiving can get boring with the same holiday dishes. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and all that good stuff is expected, but what if you could get it as a pizza?. What if someone crammed all that holiday goodness into a burger?. Well, foodies and Thanksgiving lovers rejoice....
elpasomatters.org

The Week Ahead: Parade, lights and everything holidays

This is your weekend update – a few days early – as El Paso Matters helps you plan for family-friendly holiday events across the borderland starting on Thanksgiving Day. The Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade starts at 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, along Montana Avenue from Ochoa Street to Copia Street. This year’s theme is “Mardi Gras, El Paso Style” and the grand marshals are Jimmy Rogers Jr. and John Folmer. The parade will air live on KTSM Channel 9 and online at ktsm.com. Information: sunbowl.org/events/parade.
El Paso News

2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade Info

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The time is here! The Sun Bowl Parade is ready for all El Paso area residents to enjoy this holiday tradition. The parade will be live on KTSM 9 and KTSM.com at 10 a.m. Here are some things you may be wondering if you...
KVIA

The holiday hustel has begun at El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas - It's that time of year again when airports and highways across the country get a whole lot busier as people travel to see their families. It's not an anomaly, it's something we expect! On Wednesday at El Paso International Airport, just under 60 flights are scheduled to arrive, and about 55 flights are scheduled to depart.
KVIA ABC-7

Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Following two pediatric deaths in Texas due to influenza, Immunize El Paso is increasing efforts for flu vaccinations. Texas reported the deaths of two girls, a three-year-old in Hidalgo, Texas and a four-year-old in Temple, Texas. One of the girls had no underlying health conditions. According to the CDC, there are The post Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA ABC-7

WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday tradition, WinterFest, has returned to downtown El Paso. This year the event is packed with six-weeks of lights, holiday spirit and family friendly festivities, according to city officials. The season runs Nov. 19th through Jan. 1, 2023. The festivities kicked off Saturday evening with the lightning of the San The post WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
krwg.org

Silver City Report-Tamal Fiesta and more

Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, about the recent Tamal Fiesta Y Mas, a body found recently in the Gila National Forest, and more. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank seeing extremely long lines

EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank saw long lines the day before Thanksgiving. People waited to pick up some Thanksgiving meal essentials including fruits and vegetables. They also gave away some candy to the kids waiting in line with their parents. Staff from the Food bank told ABC-7 that they are usually busy but The post El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank seeing extremely long lines appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets

EL PASO, Texas -- If you follow El Paso Police's Traffic Twitter account to stay in the loop about crashes and traffic you might expect them to steer clear of expressing personal beliefs publicly, but that is not the case. El Paso Police Traffic's Twitter account has been liking tweets supporting right-wing beliefs. The El Paso Police The post El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets appeared first on KVIA.
klaq.com

A Self-Driving Truck Was Spotted In El Paso & Reddit Loves It

In the past, the idea of a car driving by itself seems so alien. But with the advances of technology, not only did it become likely to happen, it HAS happened. Scientists & car manufacturers are always looking to make self-driving cars available for everyone. Recently some companies have even...
macaronikid.com

Date Night Ideas: Fancy Japanese Restaurant in Downtown El Paso

Want a date night with your spouse after a long week with the kids? Say no more! Sushi Itto is the perfect place for a date night away from kids. Sushiitto is great for groups, couples, or anyone looking for amazing Japanese cuisine. The restaurant that I’ve decided to review...
everythinglubbock.com

Juarez holds mass wedding for Venezuelan migrants

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Despite the hardship of a 3,000-mile trip and the frustration of not being allowed into the United States, seven Venezuelan couples on Tuesday pledged eternal love to their partners in Juarez. Most have been together for years and made the dangerous trek through Central...
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Back to the 60s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!. Well we are back in the 60s but its still cold out there so make sure to bundle up.🥶🧥. Tomorrow we will be in the upper 60s and then drop to the upper 50s on Thanksgiving Day.🦃🍽🍂🍁 So get ready for that cold front especially on top of those breezy conditions!
