Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter Showering
What would you do if you found out your husband of 14 years was secretly recording your 16-year-old daughter while she showered?. A devastated mother of three recently took to TikTok to share that she found out her husband of 14 years has been secretly recording her 16-year-old daughter in the shower.
Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
Idaho police investigating quadruple murders asked about similarities to 2021 unsolved Oregon stabbing attack
A police official investigating the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students said he received a tip about a stabbing attack last year in Salem, Oregon.
Neighbors Of Murdered University Of Idaho Students Say Crime Scene Location Was 'Party House' With People Going In & Out 'Frequently'
Neighbors of the four University of Idaho students murdered last weekend have recently spoken out to claim the residence where the killings took place was a “party house,” RadarOnline.com has learned.The concerning development comes nearly ten days since students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were murdered by what investigators believe to be an assailant using a “Rambo”-style knife on the morning of Sunday, November 13 in Moscow, Idaho.The Moscow Police Department has yet to name any suspects in the case, figure out a motive for the killings, or locate the murder weapon used to take the...
Virginia Walmart shooting bolsters case for violence prevention at work
The mass shooting Wednesday at a Walmart in Virginia is only the latest example of a workplace shooting perpetrated by an employee.
