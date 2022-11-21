ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Chicago

Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
CHICAGO, IL
RadarOnline

Neighbors Of Murdered University Of Idaho Students Say Crime Scene Location Was 'Party House' With People Going In & Out 'Frequently'

Neighbors of the four University of Idaho students murdered last weekend have recently spoken out to claim the residence where the killings took place was a “party house,” RadarOnline.com has learned.The concerning development comes nearly ten days since students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were murdered by what investigators believe to be an assailant using a “Rambo”-style knife on the morning of Sunday, November 13 in Moscow, Idaho.The Moscow Police Department has yet to name any suspects in the case, figure out a motive for the killings, or locate the murder weapon used to take the...
MOSCOW, ID

