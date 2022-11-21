Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Made on Maui: Small businesses hope shoppers will buy local this holiday season
Katy Kahele Tsark, owner and designer of Kahele Maui, was busy talking to customers about the variety of bags, headwraps and accessories that are made in their “little workshop boutique in Kīhei.”. “This is our favorite time of year, of course,” she said. Kahele Maui was one...
mauinow.com
Scholarship fundraiser in name of “Mother of Filipino Folk Dance on Maui”
“A Bayanihan Christmas” dinner event, set for Dec. 14, will help raise funds for a scholarship in the name of Aggie Cabebe, who is often referred to as the “Mother of Filipino Folk Dance on Maui.”. The fundraiser for the Aggie Cabebe Scholarship begins at 5 p.m. at...
mauinow.com
Hawaiian Homes Commission Releases 2023 Meeting Schedule
The Hawaiian Homes Commission, the nine-person executive board that governs the Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands, has approved and announced its 2023 meeting calendar. The meetings will be held in compliance with Act 220, passed by the 2021 legislature and signed into law by Governor David Ige on July 6, 2021. Act 220 provides state agencies the flexibility to utilize interactive conference technology for the public to view meetings online as well as provide remote oral testimony so board members and other participants can hear the testimony whether through the internet, a telephone, or other means.
mauinow.com
List: Maui lane closures through Dec. 2, 2022
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) — Kīhei (24/7 modification): Piʻilani Highway...
mauinow.com
Local Author to Discuss History of Lahaina’s Kamehameha Day Celebration
Lahaina Public Library and North Beach – West Maui Benefit Fund invite the public to join University of Hawaʻi Mānoa Professor of Hawaiian Studies, Dr. Ronald C. Williams, on Saturday Nov. 26 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. when he will discuss the evolution of Hawaiʻi’s Kamehameha Day celebration since its beginnings in 1872.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Outrageous’: Hawaii man files suit over alleged wrongful eviction during pandemic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man is alleging that he and his 2-year-old daughter were wrongfully evicted from their North Shore apartment in November 2020. Ali London was removed from the one-bedroom vacation rental at the Turtle Bay resort during the eviction moratorium. said lawyer Andrew Daisuke Stewart. Stewart added...
bigislandnow.com
UPDATE: Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet now forecast through Saturday night for parts of Big Island
Update 7:30 a.m. Friday: A large medium period swell from the north-northeast direction (010-030 degrees) will move into Hawaiian waters today. North-facing shores on the Big Island will continue to see warning-level surf lasting through Saturday. The forecast calls for dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet along...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With a long local waitlist, ‘portability’ of Section 8 vouchers from other states draws concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Philadelphia woman recently bypassed the waitlist for public housing on Oahu and landed herself an apartment in Mililani. Timekia Palmer chose to “port” to Hawaii under the federal housing voucher program. It’s a feature under the Section 8 program called portability, allowing voucher holders...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Newly elected state senator hires big-wave surfer Makua Rothman, others to team
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly elected state Sen. Brenton Awa has named four people to join his staff, including big-wave surfer Makua Rothman. Awa, a former news anchor, announced on Thursday his team members who will serve District 23 residents from the North Shore to East Oahu. Makua Rothman lost his...
mauinow.com
Improvements at D.T. Fleming Beach Park begin Nov. 28
An improvements and repair project at D.T. Fleming Beach Park in West Maui will begin construction Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, with work on an ADA-accessible sidewalk from the beach park parking lot to the comfort station. The project includes removal and replacement of existing asphalt concrete pavement and base of...
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Nov. 20, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 20, 2022. May they rest in peace. Mabel Domae, a resident of Kahului, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022 at home. She was born in Pāʻia, Maui, on Aug. 25, 1936. Mabel attended Pāʻia Elementary School, Maui High School, and The...
hawaiireporter.com
Will Aloha Stadium redevelopment be our next white elephant?
Hawaii’s record with major public facility projects is so poor it’s a wonder lawmakers have allowed this idea to get as far as it has. Hawaii’s policymaking elites and their construction industry buddies are getting all excited about moving forward on redevelopment of the old Aloha Stadium.
mauinow.com
Flooding forces closure of Baldwin Beach Park; Staff shortages shut down three pools
Baldwin Beach Park is closed today because of flooding caused by heavy rains yesterday, and staff shortages are shutting down three Maui County pools, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The three pools closed today are: the Kōkua Pool, Coach Spencer Shiraishi Pool and New Wailuku Pool. The...
civilbeat.org
Hawaii Nonprofit To Begin Dredging Of Loko Ea Fishpond
A nonprofit organization will begin dredging the 500-year-old, 8-acre Loko Ea fishpond on the North Shore next week. Rae DeCoito, executive director of the Malama Loko Ea Foundation, said it has taken more than five years to acquire the necessary permits to begin dredging. The 404 Nationwide permit allows the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Jeff Bezos donates $7.5M to fight homelessness in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii nonprofits have received a total of $7.5 million in grants from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Day 1 Families Fund. On Oahu, Family Promise of Hawaii received $2.5 million — the largest private grant the organization has ever received. Ka Hale A Ke Ola...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo businessman has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, officials said. Prosecutors said 47-year-old Carey Mills stole nearly $1 million in COVID relief funds. He then used the money to buy eight cars and two homes. According to court...
World’s largest active volcano continues to rumble in Hawaii
Mauna Loa remains in a yellow advisory with dozens of small daily earthquakes, a sign that the large volcano could be headed toward eruption.
Plane door falls from sky, lands in Nevada shopping center
Federal officials are investigating an incident that saw a door fall off a plane midflight and land in a Nevada shopping center.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Adopt-a-Family: Mom of 4 is a domestic violence survivor looking for a forever home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This Thanksgiving, Valerie Anderson is thankful to have her children. In 2016, she said she lost custody of them in a domestic violence case. “I vowed I would never let it happen again,” said Anderson. Valerie said she’s now out of that harmful situation and has...
hawaiinewsnow.com
No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.3-magnitude quake off Solomon Islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 7.3-magnitude quake has struck off the Solomon Islands, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. It happened just after 4 p.m. HST. It struck about 12 miles southwest of Malango, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. PTWC officials said...
