Maui County, HI

mauinow.com

Hawaiian Homes Commission Releases 2023 Meeting Schedule

The Hawaiian Homes Commission, the nine-person executive board that governs the Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands, has approved and announced its 2023 meeting calendar. The meetings will be held in compliance with Act 220, passed by the 2021 legislature and signed into law by Governor David Ige on July 6, 2021. Act 220 provides state agencies the flexibility to utilize interactive conference technology for the public to view meetings online as well as provide remote oral testimony so board members and other participants can hear the testimony whether through the internet, a telephone, or other means.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

List: Maui lane closures through Dec. 2, 2022

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —  Kīhei (24/7 modification): Piʻilani Highway...
mauinow.com

Local Author to Discuss History of Lahaina’s Kamehameha Day Celebration

Lahaina Public Library and North Beach – West Maui Benefit Fund invite the public to join University of Hawaʻi Mānoa Professor of Hawaiian Studies, Dr. Ronald C. Williams, on Saturday Nov. 26 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. when he will discuss the evolution of Hawaiʻi’s Kamehameha Day celebration since its beginnings in 1872.
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Improvements at D.T. Fleming Beach Park begin Nov. 28

An improvements and repair project at D.T. Fleming Beach Park in West Maui will begin construction Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, with work on an ADA-accessible sidewalk from the beach park parking lot to the comfort station. The project includes removal and replacement of existing asphalt concrete pavement and base of...
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Nov. 20, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 20, 2022. May they rest in peace. Mabel Domae, a resident of Kahului, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022 at home. She was born in Pāʻia, Maui, on Aug. 25, 1936. Mabel attended Pāʻia Elementary School, Maui High School, and The...
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiireporter.com

Will Aloha Stadium redevelopment be our next white elephant?

Hawaii’s record with major public facility projects is so poor it’s a wonder lawmakers have allowed this idea to get as far as it has. Hawaii’s policymaking elites and their construction industry buddies are getting all excited about moving forward on redevelopment of the old Aloha Stadium.
HAWAII STATE
civilbeat.org

Hawaii Nonprofit To Begin Dredging Of Loko Ea Fishpond

A nonprofit organization will begin dredging the 500-year-old, 8-acre Loko Ea fishpond on the North Shore next week. Rae DeCoito, executive director of the Malama Loko Ea Foundation, said it has taken more than five years to acquire the necessary permits to begin dredging. The 404 Nationwide permit allows the...
WAIALUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Jeff Bezos donates $7.5M to fight homelessness in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii nonprofits have received a total of $7.5 million in grants from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Day 1 Families Fund. On Oahu, Family Promise of Hawaii received $2.5 million — the largest private grant the organization has ever received. Ka Hale A Ke Ola...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo businessman has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, officials said. Prosecutors said 47-year-old Carey Mills stole nearly $1 million in COVID relief funds. He then used the money to buy eight cars and two homes. According to court...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.3-magnitude quake off Solomon Islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 7.3-magnitude quake has struck off the Solomon Islands, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. It happened just after 4 p.m. HST. It struck about 12 miles southwest of Malango, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. PTWC officials said...
HAWAII STATE

