volleyballmag.com
San Diego rolls on; Bowling Green NCAA-bound; UNI plays Drake for MVC title
Second-ranked San Diego continued its West Coast Conference dominance by winning in four Tuesday at No. 18 BYU and bolstering its case for a top NCAA Tournament seed as the Toreros won their 24th in a row. Bowling Green battled past Ball State in five to win the MAC Championship...
Brown’s Olivia Pichardo Becomes First Woman To Make Division I Baseball Roster
Olivia Pichardo, a freshman at Brown University, made Division I history by making the school’s baseball team. She previously interned with the New York Mets.
volleyballmag.com
Ball St.-BGSU play for MAC title; San Diego at BYU; AVCA; A&M coaching change
Ball State and Bowling Green, the respective MAC division winners, won their conference tournament semifinal matches Monday and play for the the league’s title and automatic NCAA bid Tuesday. Bowling Green has an NCAA RPI of 53 and Ball State is at 56, so it’s highly unlikely but not impossible that the loser could get an at-large bid.
volleyballmag.com
Wisconsin’s Danielle Hart — artist, traveler, big-time middle — a tremendous comeback story
Editor’s note: In Wisconsin’s last four matches, Danielle Hart has 36 kills with no errors in 51 attacks, an incredible stretch for the No. 3. Badgers. For the season, she is hitting a Big Ten-leading .443 and is third in the NCAA at 1.57 blocks per set. We are excited to have this feature about her from Dennis Punzel, who covers Wisconsin volleyball for the Wisconsin State Journal and is the author of “Point Wisconsin,” which chronicles the Badgers’ 2021 NCAA-championship season:
Football: Complete breakdown of the Non-Public A & B championship games
Two champions will be crowned this week as the 2022 New Jersey high school football season is coming to a close. The Non-Public finals will take place at MetLife Stadium on Friday, which features four teams currently ranked in the NJ.com Top 20. Both games are also rematches of last year’s finals, which had Bergen Catholic come away as the Non-Public A champion and Red Bank Catholic winning the Non-Public B title.
KULR8
Missoula Sentinel taps head softball, track and field coaches
MISSOULA — Wade Sellers has been hired as softball coach and Dylan Reynolds as track & field coach at Missoula Sentinel, the school announced Tuesday. Official hirings are pending MCPS School Board approval. Sellers was instrumental as an assistant coach for the Spartan softball team during the 2022 season....
volleyballmag.com
SANDCAST: Maddison McKibbin, the trailblazer who did it all backwards and carved a new path
HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — Maddison McKibbin was doing it all wrong. Sometime around 2017 — the details for such matters are hazy — Tri Bourne had to inform his good friend of how things worked in the world of business and beach volleyball, and the tenuous connection between the two.
Lansing Hall of Fame class includes Dake, Duthie, Dean and '60s baseball teams
Four-time world champion wrestler Kyle Dake will be among four inductees into the Lansing Central School Athletic Hall of Fame. Other Class of 2022 inductees are coaching legend Stuart Dean, two-time New York state golf champion John Duthie and Lansing's 1963-65 baseball teams. The ceremony will take place Nov. 26...
