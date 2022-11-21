ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, TN

Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
Local Teen Dies From Crash Injuries

Eighteen-year-old Levi Matthew Cassidy, of Macon County, died from injuries he sustained in a one-car crash on Cold Springs Road at the Anchor Lane intersection, on Friday, November 11, 2022. According to the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Levi Cassidy was driving east on Cold Springs Road in a...
