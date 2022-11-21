ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brawley, CA

calexicochronicle.com

Council Puts Brakes on Promenade Project

CALEXICO – For all its years of planning and anticipation, the rollout of the proposed Rockwood Avenue Promenade project appears to have overlooked a significant detail. That oversight was made apparent during two recent City Council special meetings, where frustrated merchants accused the city of failing to adequately notify or consult with them about the project, which would permanently close Rockwood Avenue to vehicular traffic between First and Second streets.
CALEXICO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Three vehicles collide in fatal crash

IMPERIAL COUNTY — On November 20, at approximately 2:30 pm, a 26-year-old male out of Cathedral City, CA was driving a 2016 Kia Forte southbound on Dogwood Road north of Ralph Road. Fernando Buenrostro, a 57-year-old male out of Brawley, CA was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Dogwood Road north of Ralph Road with a passenger, 56-year-old male, Gilbert Amezcua out of Fresno, CA. Araceli Osuna, a 54-year-old female out of Brawley, CA was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Dogwood Road north of Ralph Road. For unknown reasons, the 26-year-old male failed to maintain the Kia within its lane of travel and traveled into the northbound lane where he collided into the 2000 Chevrolet. After the impact the Kia collided into the front of the 2021 Chevrolet.
BRAWLEY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Memorial Concert Planned for Beloved Musician

EL CENTRO — Family, friends, and fans are mourning the loss of the beloved local singer and guitarist Ruben Hernandez, who died in a tragic tour bus accident along with three other musicians on Friday, Nov. 18. News of his passing quickly spread on social media within hours after...
EL CENTRO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cathedral City man killed in a three-vehicle crash near Brawley

A 26-year-old Cathedral City man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Imperial County over the weekend. The crash happened on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m., south of Brawley, in the area of Dogwood Road and Ralph Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the Cathedral City man was driving a Kia southbound on Dogwood The post Cathedral City man killed in a three-vehicle crash near Brawley appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
yumadailynews.com

SLPD arrest the teenage responsible for tagging their walls

UPDATE - Night shift officers arrested a male juvenile (17 y/o) that was found to be the one responsible for the damages in form of graffiti in the area. The SLPD has been thanking citizens that called the suspicious activity, which later resulted in the arrest of the suspect/juvenile. SAN...
SAN LUIS, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Elderly man dead from car crash in Yuma

YUMA - Yuma Police say a 72-year-old man was driving a 2016 Dodge Dart, traveling east on 32nd Street. For unknown reasons, he went onto the bike lane and collided with a traffic light post located at the intersection of 32nd Street and Avenue 3E. The incident happened on Tuesday,...
YUMA, AZ

