IMPERIAL COUNTY — On November 20, at approximately 2:30 pm, a 26-year-old male out of Cathedral City, CA was driving a 2016 Kia Forte southbound on Dogwood Road north of Ralph Road. Fernando Buenrostro, a 57-year-old male out of Brawley, CA was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Dogwood Road north of Ralph Road with a passenger, 56-year-old male, Gilbert Amezcua out of Fresno, CA. Araceli Osuna, a 54-year-old female out of Brawley, CA was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Dogwood Road north of Ralph Road. For unknown reasons, the 26-year-old male failed to maintain the Kia within its lane of travel and traveled into the northbound lane where he collided into the 2000 Chevrolet. After the impact the Kia collided into the front of the 2021 Chevrolet.

BRAWLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO