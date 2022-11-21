Read full article on original website
Council Puts Brakes on Promenade Project
CALEXICO – For all its years of planning and anticipation, the rollout of the proposed Rockwood Avenue Promenade project appears to have overlooked a significant detail. That oversight was made apparent during two recent City Council special meetings, where frustrated merchants accused the city of failing to adequately notify or consult with them about the project, which would permanently close Rockwood Avenue to vehicular traffic between First and Second streets.
Thanksgiving dinner for seniors in Calexico
Thanksgiving events in Imperial County
25-Year-Old Jose Echevaria Cordova Killed In A Fatal Crash In Yuma City (Yuma City, AZ)
City of El Centro to host Christmas tree lighting ceremony and fair
72-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Yuma City (Yuma City, AZ)
Just in time for Christmas, Santa Claus is coming to Calexico
Community comes together to help veteran
Crossroads Mission hosts three-day food event
Fatal crash on 32nd street in Yuma
26-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Imperial County (Imperial County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Imperial County. Authorities confirmed that a 26-year-old man died due to the multi-vehicle accident.
Three vehicles collide in fatal crash
IMPERIAL COUNTY — On November 20, at approximately 2:30 pm, a 26-year-old male out of Cathedral City, CA was driving a 2016 Kia Forte southbound on Dogwood Road north of Ralph Road. Fernando Buenrostro, a 57-year-old male out of Brawley, CA was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Dogwood Road north of Ralph Road with a passenger, 56-year-old male, Gilbert Amezcua out of Fresno, CA. Araceli Osuna, a 54-year-old female out of Brawley, CA was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Dogwood Road north of Ralph Road. For unknown reasons, the 26-year-old male failed to maintain the Kia within its lane of travel and traveled into the northbound lane where he collided into the 2000 Chevrolet. After the impact the Kia collided into the front of the 2021 Chevrolet.
Memorial Concert Planned for Beloved Musician
EL CENTRO — Family, friends, and fans are mourning the loss of the beloved local singer and guitarist Ruben Hernandez, who died in a tragic tour bus accident along with three other musicians on Friday, Nov. 18. News of his passing quickly spread on social media within hours after...
Cathedral City man killed in a three-vehicle crash near Brawley
Four local band members die in crash
Drug Seizures at San Diego, Imperial County Ports of Entry Decreased This Year
U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego field office announced this week that the total amount of narcotics seized at Southern California ports of entry this past fiscal year decreased from the previous year. The statistics released this week accounted for drugs seized through Sept. 30 at the San...
Three vehicles collided into each other, resulting in one death
SLPD arrest the teenage responsible for tagging their walls
UPDATE - Night shift officers arrested a male juvenile (17 y/o) that was found to be the one responsible for the damages in form of graffiti in the area. The SLPD has been thanking citizens that called the suspicious activity, which later resulted in the arrest of the suspect/juvenile. SAN...
Two vehicles collided resulting in one person dead
Elderly man dead from car crash in Yuma
YUMA - Yuma Police say a 72-year-old man was driving a 2016 Dodge Dart, traveling east on 32nd Street. For unknown reasons, he went onto the bike lane and collided with a traffic light post located at the intersection of 32nd Street and Avenue 3E. The incident happened on Tuesday,...
