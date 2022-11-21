ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO is working to confirm the identity of the five victims in the Club Q mass shooting.

Below are the five victims of the deadly attack.

Daniel Davis Aston

ABC News confirmed through family members that 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q died.

"He was our baby and he was our youngest," his mother, Sabrina Aston, told ABC News.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is working on learning more about all of the victims who died and the 25 people injured at Club Q on Saturday.

Kelly Loving

Monday morning, ABC News confirmed the identity of another victim in the Club Q mass shooting.

According to ABC News, Kelly Loving, 40, is one of the five people who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire inside the LGBTQ nightclub.

“I’ve just always been like her mother, wanting to guide her. I had just got off the phone with her that same day. We had video calls that same day. She was a kind person, she was loving, always fighting for people."  Kelly’s sister, Tiffany Loving, told ABC News.

A close friend of Kelly's, Natalee Skye Bingham, told ABC News that Kelly had just turned 40 and moved to Colorado. She was excited to experience the LGBTQ+ community in the Colorado Springs area.

Natalee told ABC News that Kelly was someone she looked up to and taught her a lot about her own transition.

Derrick Rump

ABC News confirmed the identity of another victim in the Club Q mass shooting. According to our news partners, 38-year-old Derrick Rump is one of the five victims who died in Saturday's attack.

Derrick's mother, Julia Thames, confirmed his passing.

She provided ABC News with the following statement:

"He was a kind loving person who had a heart of gold. He was always there for my daughter and myself when we needed him also his friends from Colorado which he would say was his family also. He was living his dream and he would have wanted everyone to do the same."

Julia Thames, victim's mother

Ashley Paugh

During a press conference Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department identified one of the victims as Ashley Paugh.

KRDO received a statement on behalf of Ashley's family made by Kurt Paugh, her husband.

We’re absolutely devastated by the loss of Ashley.  She meant everything to this family, and we can’t even begin to understand what it will mean to not have her in our lives.

Ashley was a loving wife – she was my high school sweetheart – and she was just an amazing mother. Her daughter was her whole world, and she was so proud of Ryleigh, who is a championship swimmer. She loved her dad, her sister, and her family; Ashley was a loving aunt, with many nieces and nephews who are devastated by her loss.

She had a huge heart. I know that Ashley cared about so many people. She helped so many people through her work at Kids Crossing, a nonprofit that helps find loving homes for foster children. She would do anything for the kids – traveling all over southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo and Colorado Springs to Fremont County and the Colorado border, working to raise awareness and encourage individuals and families to become foster parents to children in our community. This included working with the LGBTQ community to find welcoming foster placements for children. During the holidays, Ashley organized giving trees and delivered them to businesses so that foster kids could have brighter holidays – and in fact, she was setting up giving trees even last week, canvassing Pueblo and Colorado Springs.

In addition to her family and making a difference in the community, Ashley loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding four-wheelers.

We would like to ask that members of the media respect our privacy while we grieve this unbelievable loss; we’re not a family that wishes to be in the spotlight and are not at a place where we can be involved in interviews. This is all the information that we feel comfortable releasing at this time. Please direct any and all media inquiries to our family media liaison, whose information follows below. If we have additional information to share, such as more memories of Ashley or preferences for charitable donations, we will release that information through our family media liaison.

Kurt Paugh, victim's husband

Raymond Green Vance

During a press conference Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department identified one of the victims as Raymond Green Vance.

KRDO was provided the following statement from his family:

On November 19th, 2022, Raymond Green Vance went to Club Q to enjoy a show with his longtime girlfriend, her parents, and her parents' friends; they were celebrating a birthday. The 22-year-old had never been to that nightclub before, and although he is supportive of the LGBTQ community, he himself is not a member of it. Unfortunately, he never left the club. Raymond was the victim of a man who unleashed terror on innocent people out with family and friends. His own family and friends are completely devastated by the sudden loss of a son, grandson, brother, nephew, and cousin loved by so many

Raymond was a kind, selfless young adult with his entire life ahead of him. His closest friend describes him as gifted, one-of-a-kind, and willing to go out of his way to help anyone. He had just gotten a new job at a Colorado Springs FedEx distribution center, and was thrilled to have received his first paycheck. He couldn't wait to save enough money to get his own apartment, but in the meantime he lived with his mother and younger brother who adored him. Raymond was born in Chicago (and has siblings who still reside there) but spent his entire life in Colorado Springs. He was a 2018 graduate of Sand Creek High School where his mother describes him as a popular, well-liked young man who never got into any trouble and had plenty of friends. Raymond spent most of his spare time with his girlfriend (whom he had been with since middle school) and playing video games, which were his favorite hobby and something he hoped to turn into an online career.

Raymond grew up surrounded by cousins whom he was very close with, and they and the rest of his tight-knit family are still trying to come to terms with the fact he is gone. His absence will leave irreparable heartbreak in countless lives.

Right now the Vance family respectfully requests privacy as they grieve. Raymond will be missed unbearably.

Statement from Raymond Green Vance family

For anyone looking to help the families of the victims and others affected by the deadly attack, please click here.

