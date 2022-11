This Sunday, the Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold as their quarterback when they take on the Denver Broncos. That’ll make him the third different signal-caller to start for the franchise in the last three weeks. While Baker Mayfield started for the Panthers at the beginning of the season, PJ Walker took over as the Read more... The post Baker Mayfield honest about Carolina future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 22 MINUTES AGO