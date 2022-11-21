Read full article on original website
familytravelgo.com
2022 Oklahoma Christmas Events, Attractions and Light Displays – The Ultimate Guide
Oklahoma has grown with their light displays, attractions and events!. This article shows the upcoming Christmas Holiday events, attractions light displays & more to enjoy across Oklahoma and some of the neighboring states. Bookmark and Save this Article for easy reference to plan your holidays. (I will continuously be updating...
KOCO
Edmond pizza shop anticipates busy night ahead of Thanksgiving
EDMOND, Okla. — A pizza shop in Edmond is anticipating a busy night ahead of Thanksgiving. If you’re busy cooking and getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, pizza joints around Oklahoma are staying open for that exact reason. "I know personally, people have all their stuff in...
KOCO
Car wash some call an institution in OKC will close doors after decades in business
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car was some call an institution in Oklahoma City will be closing its doors after decades in business. Red Carpet Car Wash is in the process of closing its Pennsylvania Avenue location. For over three decades, the Red Carpet Car Wash sat on the corner of Penn but owners said that could change in the next few years because of the growing development across the street.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Oklahoma City
When people think about Oklahoma City, they might envision scenes of the Wild West, dry and deserted areas, and oil derricks dotting the landscape, but the city is nothing like that. OKC has evolved over the last several decades into a thriving metropolis with a diverse population, a rich culture, and a robust food scene. Yes, you read that right. Oklahoma City’s restaurants are thriving, constantly reinventing what diners can expect to find in the land of wheat and cattle.
405magazine.com
OKC’s Restaurant Closings, Relocations and Goodbyes in 2022
We say farewell to the closed restaurants this year that helped make OKC’s food scene great. This is the time of year we start wrapping things up as we roll into the heart of the holidays. Thanksgiving is for gratitude — for the food, family and friends, and for the highs and lows (yes, lows) of the year. It’s also a time to reflect on the year’s end for us, because by the time we get to mid-December, we’ll already be talking about what to look forward to in 2023. There are some very notable goodbyes this year, and while we hate to say goodbye to places we’ve loved to frequent, we’re also grateful for the food and hospitality we received in these concepts that closed in 2022. But first, some very important food news.
news9.com
Stillwater Hosting ‘Christmas Vacation’ Themed Holiday Parade Of Lights Next Week
Stillwater's Holiday Parade of Lights is expected to kickoff Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. This year's theme for the parade pays homage to the 1989 film “Christmas Vacation.”. Whether contestants wanted to show their favorite travel destination or just a quick trip to a family member's home, the design is open for interpretation.
Ditchin’ the kitchen: some OKC restaurants open Thanksgiving Day
There are a handful of city eateries that are choosing to open their doors on Thanksgiving Day this year and Brett Fieldcamp has the details. The post Ditchin’ the kitchen: some OKC restaurants open Thanksgiving Day appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display
SHAWNEE, Okla. — This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed. Mall management said a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very...
Uber Eats driver and son robbed of delivery, shot at in OKC
Oklahoma City police want to find the person responsible for robbing an Uber Eats driver of his food delivery Tuesday night, then firing shots at the delivery driver’s SUV. Anthony Placker and his 12-year-old son were narrowly missed by the gunfire.
Curb construction controversy; one restaurant claims drive-thru cannot be used because of new sidewalk
A city construction project puts one drive thru restaurant at risk of going out of business.
Grandmother without heat calls on home warranty service as winter looms
A metro grandmother at her wit's end calls In Your Corner. Her heater has been out for nearly two months, and she claims her home warranty service has been in no hurry to find a replacement.
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KOCO
Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
Facts go against idea that homeless persons freeze on OKC streets
Contrary to the arguments of one OKC City Councilor, those who work with homeless persons say none have frozen to death in two years. The post Facts go against idea that homeless persons freeze on OKC streets appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Man’s dream to sell home shattered after massive fire in Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma man's dream to sell his property is shattered after it went up in flames.
KOCO
Man accused of executing four people on Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested in Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of executing four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested in Florida. He was arrested after a license plate reader helped track him down. The suspect is 45-year-old Wu Chen. Officials knew who they were looking for but wouldn’t release the name...
familytravelgo.com
Chickasha Festival of Light Everything You Need to Know
Last night (11/19/22) we took a little road trip to the Chickasha Festival of Light opening night!. Everything you need to know about the Chickasha Festival of Light. You can see the lights by car, by foot or by carriage ride. Be sure to bundle up and get out of the car to really see some fun activities and views. You must walk through the light tunnel!
okctalk.com
Red Carpet property sells for record price
In what may be the highest price ever paid per square foot of land in Oklahoma City, the developers of OAK at NW Expressway and Penn have purchased the Red Carpet carwash property on the southeast corner of that same intersection. The sales price was $2.2 million for under a...
Homeless Alliance awarded largest private gift in nonprofit’s history
A nonprofit organization that helps people end homelessness has received the largest private gift in the organization's history.
UPDATE Edmond: More than 5,000 residents power has been restored
Edmond Electric website is reporting there is a outage that is hitting over 5,387 homes on the south side of Edmond at this time.
