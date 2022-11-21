ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch The Official Trailer For ‘Bel-Air’ Season Two

By davontah
 5 days ago

Source: Casey Durkin / Peacock

I f you’ve been missing Will, Carlton and the rest of the Banks family, we’ve got good news for you. We can expect to see them back on our screens in a few short months. That’s right, Peacock ‘s record-setting original series “ Bel-Air ” will return for its second season on Feb. 23, 2023.

After shattering every Peacock record, including new subscribers, usage and upgrades, the critically acclaimed drama was crowned as the platform’s most-streamed original series reaching over 8 million accounts to date. “Bel-Air” captivated audiences weekly with new episodes filled with edgy cliffhangers and amazing ensemble performances. Now, the show looks to build on the momentum that the first season established.

Source: Greg Gayne / Peacock

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Season two of Bel-Air picks up with Will at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season. We’ll see Will and Carlton’s brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. We’ll also see Hilary evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz, and also highlight the relatable struggles around Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them.

You can check out the teaser trailer for season two below!

Source: Adam Rose / Peacock

Source: Adam Rose / Peacock

Source: Adam Rose / Peacock

Showrunner, executive producer and writer Carla Banks Waddles expounded on what we can expect from this upcoming season.

“In season two, the show will continue to find ways to push the envelope and feel refreshing and unique while also honoring the heart of the legacy series.  Last season was very much about the introduction to the Banks family world, and this season we get to go deeper with some of the themes we touched on—  What it truly means to be a family even when it’s challenging. How do you rebuild trust within a family?  How do you find your own way, your individualism within a family? We’ll also explore Will’s character beyond feeling like a fish-out-of-water. He’s now struggling to find a balance of maintaining his independence and his West Philly identity while also being open to new opportunities for himself in Bel-Air.  Viv and Phil are also trying to find a balance as they parent teenagers who think they have all the answers — Allowing Will and their children the freedom to make their own decisions while also guiding with a gentle, and sometimes firm hand.

We love that the Banks family is aspirational but more importantly, they’re accessible and grounded.  This entire cast brings so much of themselves to this show —talent and enthusiasm, but also real respect, genuine love and thoughtfulness for these characters and their relationships.  I love talking with them and hearing how they see and experience these characters. It all leads to a very collaborative and rich storytelling process that feels authentic.”

Pilot director and executive producer Morgan Cooper, who created the viral trailer that the show is inspired by spoke on what it meant to have Waddles on board and shared more insight on season two’s key plot points.

“Man, it feels so good to be back! The response from the fans in season one was electrifying, and we couldn’t be more excited to have Carla Waddles taking the reins as showrunner for season two. She has an incredible perspective and voice that jumps off the page and challenges our amazing cast to go even deeper in their character journeys. The future of our show is bright and I can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for the Banks family in season two. EVERYONE is ready to level up in this new chapter, especially Will, who’s determined to become his own man after the fallout with Lou and the Banks family in the season one finale. The themes of trust, pride and ambition are at the forefront, and all our characters find themselves at unique crossroads that will be life changing.”

Source: Greg Gayne / Peacock

Source: Ron Batzdorff / Peacock

Season two will see the return of series regulars Jabari Banks (Will), Adrian Holmes (Philip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz) and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa Wilkes).

Bel-Air is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios. On top of being the showrunner and a writer for the show, Carla Banks Waddles serves as an executive producer alongside Morgan Cooper, Anthony Sparks, Malcolm Spellman, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan Borowitz, TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson.

Season two of Bel-Air will launch exclusively on Peacock on February 23, 2023 with three episodes. After that, new episodes will stream every Thursday. Stay tuned for the release of the official trailer!

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

