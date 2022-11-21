Read full article on original website
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 YearsGreyson FMesa, AZ
Arizona Dept. of Transportation Says State Route 143 Will Narrow to One Lane on Monday Nov. 28 through ThursdayMark HakePhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Giant horses stampede into Scottsdale to help those in need
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Scottsdale with support from The Arizona Super Bowl Welcoming Committee and Scottsdale Fashion Square, the inaugural Scottsdale Stampede is charging into town Tuesday, Nov. 29 to kick off a three-month-long fundraiser. Aiming to support the arts community, local businesses and individuals can sponsor a...
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Surprise, AZ
Surprise, Arizona, is a wonderful place to live and work. The city has a diverse population and offers many amenities, including shopping centers, hospitals, and golf courses. Surprise also has many restaurants that serve delicious food at reasonable prices. Here are the 15 best restaurants in Surprise, Arizona. Nicks Diner...
KTAR.com
Scottsdale 1 of 8 US cities hosting ‘Enchant’ holiday light maze
PHOENIX — People can see one of the world’s largest holiday-themed light events from right here in the Valley as “Enchant” is taking place at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale. The 10-acre spectacle began Friday and runs through Jan. 1 with ticket prices...
10 places to shop local on Small Business Saturday in the Valley
PHOENIX — Thanksgiving is over, and that means Small Business Saturday is upon us. Small shops across the Valley are getting ready to dish out deals and discounts for customers Saturday. Businesses like Frances near Central Avenue and Camelback Road are offering 20% off their inventory Saturday, ranging from...
citysuntimes.com
Sip your way through Scottsdale with wine tasting and tapas event Nov. 30
Six Arizona wineries are joining forces to launch the first Wine and Tapas event and travel the Scottsdale Wine Trail Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Old Town Scottsdale, with the deadline to register set for Sunday, Nov. 27. The Scottsdale Wine Trail is located in the heart of Scottsdale’s entertainment district...
citysuntimes.com
Find one-of-a-kind gifts, support local artists at Winter Artisan Market
On Dec. 2 and 3, the Holland Community Center and the Sonoran Arts League will join forces to present the Winter Artisan Market, a unique holiday shopping experience celebrating local artists and makers. This juried show will feature up to 75 regional fine artists exhibiting their original, handmade creations, which...
travelawaits.com
The Unique Holiday Experience That Lights Up The Arizona Desert
As dusk approaches, the glow of the candles magnifies along the paths. The sound of music wafts through the air from various parts of the garden. Las Noches de Las Luminarias marks the beginning of another holiday season. At multiple locations throughout the Desert Botanical Garden, musicians of various genres celebrate living in the desert during this festive time of year.
citysuntimes.com
Jewish Community Center in Scottsdale will host its 20th anniversary gala
A great deal of excitement and celebration will be felt on Saturday, Dec. 3 when the Valley of the Sun JCC (“The J”) in Scottsdale hosts its 20th anniversary on the Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus. The gala will include cocktails, dinner, fire performers, contortion bubbles, aerial acts, a celebrity mentalist and an after-party with live music and dancing. Most importantly, there will be an awards reception to honor four incredible individuals for their outstanding commitment and dedication to The J and the greater Phoenix community.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Surprise, AZ
Located less than an hour from Phoenix, Surprise in Maricopa County is a quaint city with small-town vibes and excellent amenities. It's a hub for attractions and activities with many things to see and do that will keep the entire family entertained. Surprise has the right mix of outdoor adventure,...
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years
A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fast-Casual Pizza Restaurant Opening New Location in Town
Grab yourself a slice of Italian pizza.Photo byAurélien Lemasson-Théobald/UnsplashonUnsplash. Fast-casual restaurants have been growing in popularity for years now. The combination of eat-in dining rooms combined with quickly obtained food blended together has been one of the few bright spots in an industry plagued with all kinds of problems. From wage issues with employees, all the way to the rising cost of food, not to mention the mandated shutdown throughout the country due to the pandemic, very little has gone right for the food and hospitality industry of late. Fast-casual though continues to grow and spread its pizza and salad-shaped wings. That is especially true with one particular chain, which recently announced it would be opening its second Arizona location in the coming weeks.
'Hoofeels' generous? Valley pig rescue in need of blankets for cold winter months
PHOENIX — If you're feeling generous this holiday season, a Phoenix pig rescue is asking for as many blankets as possible to keep their rescue pigs warm during the winter months. Better Piggies Rescue needs small, medium, and large blankets plus comforters to provide much-needed comfort to all rescue...
KTAR.com
Christmas lights return to Latter-day Saints temple in Mesa after 5-year hiatus
PHOENIX — Christmas lights have returned to the Latter-day Saints temple in Mesa this season after more than five years since they were last showcased. The light display located near Mesa Drive and Main Street will run every day starting Nov. 25 through Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
12news.com
Phoenix celebrated Thanksgiving in the spring of 1941. Water was the reason why
PHOENIX — As Arizonans enjoy a slice of pie on Thanksgiving, here's a piece of state history that many may not know about. Phoenix once hosted a massive Thanksgiving party... in April. “This story does provide hope things can change quickly," said Douglas Towne, a writer, historian and hydrologist.
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Phoenix, Arizona If You're LGBTQ+
Phoenix, Arizona, is a booming metropolis and the fifth most populated city in America. Here are the top LGBTG+-friendly neighborhoods in the Valley of the Sun.
scottsdale.org
Local couple writes about cleaning rich folks’ homes
For over 20 years, the husband and wife duo of Connie and Rick Smith have spent their days scrubbing some of the swankiest homes in Scottsdale and Rick recently penned a book about their experiences. The book “Cleaning Homes For The Rich and Famous In Scottsdale, Arizona” hit shelves in...
AZFamily
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations
Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take out a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for the Scottsdale business. Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Updated: Nov. 16,...
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town
A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $4.5 Million, This Beautiful Hillside Estate in Scottsdale Arizona offers A Thoughtfully Designed Floor Plan and Captivating Views
14371 E Kalil Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 14371 E Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona is a custom home with captivating views situated on almost an acre in a private gated enclave just minutes from Scottsdale’s renowned golf, restaurant, and shopping. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14371 E Kalil Drive, please contact Dalton Kiley (Phone: 480-767-3000) & Stacy Klein (Phone: 602-791-0091) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
