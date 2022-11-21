Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kearney Hub
Matt Rhule's track record of adaptability to be tested in Big Ten
Matt Rhule has known Big Ten football his entire life. Having been born in State College, Pennsylvania, Rhule’s football journey wouldn’t be the same without his hometown Penn State Nittany Lions. As an undersized high school lineman, Rhule’s options for college football were limited. So, he became a...
Kearney Hub
Shatel: Trev Alberts hired the best program builder he could find - Matt Rhule
Trev Alberts wants to build a house. Not a ridiculous house. Not one of those you see on the golf course with eight rooms and five baths and two decks. Something that looks like a small hotel. He wants a big house. Big but sturdy. Sturdy and practical. A house...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska defeats Iowa for first time since 2014
IOWA CITY — Nebraska football's season ended on a high note. The Huskers snapped a seven-game losing streak to Iowa that dated back to 2015 with a 24-17 Black Friday win at Kinnick Stadium. The victory featured Trey Palmer breaking the Nebraska single-season record for receiving yards and Nebraska's...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska holds off Iowa 24-17 to snap seven-game skid vs. Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — In a season full of twists and turns, Nebraska saved one last unexpected performance for its final game of the year. While Iowa had a division title to play for, it was Nebraska that showed more competitive fire in the rivals’ annual Black Friday showdown. And for the first time since 2014, Nebraska emerged from the matchup with a win.
Kearney Hub
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 24-17 win over Iowa
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 24-17 win over Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. It was over when: Nebraska linebacker Chris Kolarevic intercepted Alex Padilla's pass with 42 seconds left in the game. To that point, Husker fans would have been on the edge of their seats recalling last week's Wisconsin touchdown with under a minute left in the game. When Kolarevic came down with Padilla's pass, it was all over.
Kearney Hub
Mickey Joseph will return players’ Blackshirts after win over Iowa
In his first week as Nebraska’s interim head coach, Mickey Joseph had to make a tough decision. NU’s yearly tradition of awarding Blackshirts to its defensive starters didn’t have the same glean to it after a 1-2 start, and some rough defensive performances — so Joseph rescinded them altogether.
Kearney Hub
Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Iowa
Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Iowa. Nebraska’s not going to win the special teams department taking it easy, so why not go after Iowa punter Tory Taylor for a block?. Taylor is one of the nation’s best punters and...
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: With 1 game left, making the most of an otherwise lost Nebraska season
We have reached the inevitable, unceremonious end to Nebraska’s 2022 season. The resolution, whatever and whoever that may be, is on the horizon; there’s only one data point left, one last rodeo: Black Friday against Iowa. How did we get here? This season has felt like a lesson...
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: Don't lose sight of Huskers' Black Friday win amid coaching search
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Garrett Nelson began to sob. While embraced in a postgame hug with one of his coaches, the tears streaking down his face began to smudge his eyeblack. No, these weren’t sad tears. They were ones of jubilation, exhilaration and relief. As a kid from...
Kearney Hub
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule makes first offer to 2023 DB
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule got to work on his team’s 2023 recruiting class Saturday night with his first offer to a prospect. Dante Lovett, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic High School, announced his offer on Twitter. He has been committed to Virginia Tech since May, but he’s recently received multiple scholarship offers from schools such as Michigan State and Georgia Tech. Lovett plays receiver and cornerback, and boasts a 10.83-second 100-meter dash.
Kearney Hub
Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Hawkeyes
Nebraska will look to spoil Iowa's chances of winning the Big Ten West in its annual Black Friday game at Kinnick Stadium. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Hawkeyes match up. How the Huskers light up the scoreboard. 1. Efficient runs: The last few weeks have...
Kearney Hub
Learning lessons and dispensing tough love, Mickey Joseph took on Nebraska job ‘my way’
LINCOLN – Mickey Joseph strode to the podium Tuesday and rubbed his hands together, seemingly in excitement for the 15 minutes in front of him. The Nebraska interim head coach has never minded or shied away from a reporter’s question, even as the Husker football team, true to form these last six years, has veered away from success and toward losing close games in unimaginably tough ways.
Kearney Hub
Tom Osborne’s ‘cordial’ call with Matt Rhule includes chat about Mickey Joseph
LINCOLN — Matt Rhule said he crossed an item off his bucket list Saturday morning. “I talked to Coach Osborne,” Nebraska’s new football coach said on ESPN of a conversation with the legendary Husker coach and athletic director. Osborne said Saturday that the call was “cordial” and...
Kearney Hub
Tom's Takes: This Nebraska team never gave in. That's a credit to them and their coaches
1. This was the fourth time I've seen a head coach win his last game. Of course, Tom Osborne in the 1998 Orange Bowl. But also: Frank Solich in 2003 at Colorado and Bo Pelini right here at Kinnick Stadium in 2014. In the case of Solich and Pelini, nobody knew at the time it would be their last game. That's what made this one so unique. After the game Husker coaches and players said goodbye like the last day of school. Mickey Joseph brought son Mickey Reign to the postgame press conference. Joseph's face was full of pride and his voice full of emotion as he gave his players credit and sidestepped questions about his future. I won't forget this one. By the way, I ran into linebacker coach Barrett Ruud outside the locker room. Ruud said he was at the Solich finale in 2003 and Pelini finale in 2014. What are the odds?
Kearney Hub
Lincoln girl receives one-handed saxophone through UNK program
KEARNEY — You can see the joy on Claire Bahensky’s face when she plays her new saxophone. Music makes the 10-year-old Lincoln girl happy. It’s something she discovered earlier this year, when students at St. Joseph Catholic School were preparing to transition from plastic recorders to more complex instruments.
Comments / 0