1. This was the fourth time I've seen a head coach win his last game. Of course, Tom Osborne in the 1998 Orange Bowl. But also: Frank Solich in 2003 at Colorado and Bo Pelini right here at Kinnick Stadium in 2014. In the case of Solich and Pelini, nobody knew at the time it would be their last game. That's what made this one so unique. After the game Husker coaches and players said goodbye like the last day of school. Mickey Joseph brought son Mickey Reign to the postgame press conference. Joseph's face was full of pride and his voice full of emotion as he gave his players credit and sidestepped questions about his future. I won't forget this one. By the way, I ran into linebacker coach Barrett Ruud outside the locker room. Ruud said he was at the Solich finale in 2003 and Pelini finale in 2014. What are the odds?

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO