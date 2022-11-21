ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Matt Rhule's track record of adaptability to be tested in Big Ten

Matt Rhule has known Big Ten football his entire life. Having been born in State College, Pennsylvania, Rhule’s football journey wouldn’t be the same without his hometown Penn State Nittany Lions. As an undersized high school lineman, Rhule’s options for college football were limited. So, he became a...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska defeats Iowa for first time since 2014

IOWA CITY — Nebraska football's season ended on a high note. The Huskers snapped a seven-game losing streak to Iowa that dated back to 2015 with a 24-17 Black Friday win at Kinnick Stadium. The victory featured Trey Palmer breaking the Nebraska single-season record for receiving yards and Nebraska's...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska holds off Iowa 24-17 to snap seven-game skid vs. Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa — In a season full of twists and turns, Nebraska saved one last unexpected performance for its final game of the year. While Iowa had a division title to play for, it was Nebraska that showed more competitive fire in the rivals’ annual Black Friday showdown. And for the first time since 2014, Nebraska emerged from the matchup with a win.
IOWA CITY, IA
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 24-17 win over Iowa

Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 24-17 win over Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. It was over when: Nebraska linebacker Chris Kolarevic intercepted Alex Padilla's pass with 42 seconds left in the game. To that point, Husker fans would have been on the edge of their seats recalling last week's Wisconsin touchdown with under a minute left in the game. When Kolarevic came down with Padilla's pass, it was all over.
LINCOLN, NE
Mickey Joseph will return players’ Blackshirts after win over Iowa

In his first week as Nebraska’s interim head coach, Mickey Joseph had to make a tough decision. NU’s yearly tradition of awarding Blackshirts to its defensive starters didn’t have the same glean to it after a 1-2 start, and some rough defensive performances — so Joseph rescinded them altogether.
LINCOLN, NE
Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Iowa

Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Iowa. Nebraska’s not going to win the special teams department taking it easy, so why not go after Iowa punter Tory Taylor for a block?. Taylor is one of the nation’s best punters and...
LINCOLN, NE
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule makes first offer to 2023 DB

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule got to work on his team’s 2023 recruiting class Saturday night with his first offer to a prospect. Dante Lovett, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic High School, announced his offer on Twitter. He has been committed to Virginia Tech since May, but he’s recently received multiple scholarship offers from schools such as Michigan State and Georgia Tech. Lovett plays receiver and cornerback, and boasts a 10.83-second 100-meter dash.
LINCOLN, NE
Learning lessons and dispensing tough love, Mickey Joseph took on Nebraska job ‘my way’

LINCOLN – Mickey Joseph strode to the podium Tuesday and rubbed his hands together, seemingly in excitement for the 15 minutes in front of him. The Nebraska interim head coach has never minded or shied away from a reporter’s question, even as the Husker football team, true to form these last six years, has veered away from success and toward losing close games in unimaginably tough ways.
LINCOLN, NE
Tom's Takes: This Nebraska team never gave in. That's a credit to them and their coaches

1. This was the fourth time I've seen a head coach win his last game. Of course, Tom Osborne in the 1998 Orange Bowl. But also: Frank Solich in 2003 at Colorado and Bo Pelini right here at Kinnick Stadium in 2014. In the case of Solich and Pelini, nobody knew at the time it would be their last game. That's what made this one so unique. After the game Husker coaches and players said goodbye like the last day of school. Mickey Joseph brought son Mickey Reign to the postgame press conference. Joseph's face was full of pride and his voice full of emotion as he gave his players credit and sidestepped questions about his future. I won't forget this one. By the way, I ran into linebacker coach Barrett Ruud outside the locker room. Ruud said he was at the Solich finale in 2003 and Pelini finale in 2014. What are the odds?
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln girl receives one-handed saxophone through UNK program

KEARNEY — You can see the joy on Claire Bahensky’s face when she plays her new saxophone. Music makes the 10-year-old Lincoln girl happy. It’s something she discovered earlier this year, when students at St. Joseph Catholic School were preparing to transition from plastic recorders to more complex instruments.
LINCOLN, NE

