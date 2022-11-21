Barely 12 hours after setting a school record for receiving yards in a season, Nebraska wideout Trey Palmer is turning his attention to the next level. Palmer declared for the NFL draft on Saturday morning, marking an end to 11 months as a Husker that were both brief and memorable. The former five-star recruit followed coach Mickey Joseph from LSU to Lincoln and broke out in his fourth college season,

LINCOLN, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO