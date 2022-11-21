Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills' Miller's knee
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller’s injured right knee showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. Coach Sean McDermott has already ruled Miller out of next week's game...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer declares for NFL draft
Barely 12 hours after setting a school record for receiving yards in a season, Nebraska wideout Trey Palmer is turning his attention to the next level. Palmer declared for the NFL draft on Saturday morning, marking an end to 11 months as a Husker that were both brief and memorable. The former five-star recruit followed coach Mickey Joseph from LSU to Lincoln and broke out in his fourth college season,
Kearney Hub
Cowboys earn Thanksgiving win over Giants
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to tight end Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott ran for a score and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 28-20 on Thanksgiving Day. Rookie Peyton Hendershot ran for a 2-yard TD before directing all three of his fellow tight...
Kearney Hub
Titans going with undrafted rookie kicker
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock...
Kearney Hub
Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Here's what people are saying
"Love the hire," wrote one ESPN commentator. Check out a range of reactions as social media wraps its arms around Nebraska's hire.
Rockets show maturity in win over Thunder
It would be natural for a young group to drop their energy level and focus after Friday’s emotional win, but the Rockets didn’t do that. Instead, they authored one of their better 48-minute performances of the season by beating the Thunder
Kearney Hub
2-a-Days: Overton girls eye repeating volleyball success
OVERTON — With the state runner-up finish in volleyball under their belts, the Overton girls have confidence and energy in abundance heading into the basketball season. The Eagles went 19-7 last year under first-year head coach Janessa Bergman and they return four starters from that team and the key players from the volleyball team.
