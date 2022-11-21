Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party Returns with Co-Host Dolly Parton

If you didn’t have New Year’s Eve plans already, you do now. Join Miley Cyrus for her second annual “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” co-hosted by the “Wrecking Ball” artist and her godmother and country superstar, Dolly Parton.

The NBC holiday special returns in 2022 with a roster of stars joining the festivities. The event, executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, will feature powerhouse musical performances. Additional special guests will be announced at a later date.

“Lorne Michaels is literally a master at improvising and putting together a show of this scale. He does it every week in five days,” Cyrus told Variety earlier this year. “With him being able to be flexible and obviously the professionalism and how seasoned he is, I don’t think that this show would have been possible without him.”

Last year saw Cyrus co-host alongside actor-comedian Pete Davidson for a night full of COVID precautions, uncertainty, and perfect imperfections. “No one wants to watch a perfect show,” Cyrus told the outlet. “I think everyone wants to watch something that is real and honest and genuine and authentic—which is relatable to the way that everyone celebrates at home.” That night treated viewers to A-list performances from Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h, and Cyrus herself.

“The inaugural ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ was an unqualified success,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement. “We know this year’s show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun. We can’t wait to get the party started.”

Live from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” will premiere on NBC beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET. It will also be available to stream on Peacock.

Watch the co-hosts’ announcement, below.

Earlier this year, the godmother-goddaughter duo teamed up for a Super Bowl commercial, and the two will collaborate once more before the year is up for Parton’s upcoming Mountain Magic Christmas special.

Following the country star’s “mountain magic” in and around Dollywood during Christmastime, the holiday special will feature Parton in the lead role with support from Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray, Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, and more.

Photo credit: Vijat Mohindra / Courtesy of NBC